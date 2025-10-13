It's Show Time For The 5th Annual Cannabis Festival At Miller Park On October 25th

Get ready, Chattanooga — the 5th Annual Cannabis Festival is blazing back into town.

Sponsored by Chattanooga Bud Dispensary and Veteran Grown, this high-spirited celebration of cannabis culture kicks off October 25th at high noon at The Joint at Miller Park.

All the top Chattanooga-area dispensaries bringing their finest cannabis products with a full spectrum of offerings: drinkable, eatable, wearable, and of course, smokable cannabis creations, plus a mouthwatering lineup of food trucks to satisfy every munchie craving.

Experience the fire from Chattanooga’s finest artists, lighting up the stage with unforgettable performances:

The Afternooners

Cuatro Cinco

Dayz of Deception

C-Grimey

Toadfish

Girl Day

Fishwives

Skully XO

Dupreezy

Cash-Clip

Calee

Big Head Little Shaft

This is more than a festival — it’s a movement, a vibe, and a celebration of community, creativity, and cannabis. Produced by Chattanooga Bands, this event promises to be the highlight of the season.

5th Annual Cannabis Festival