It's Time Once Again To Get Your Spook On With Halloween Fun

Who doesn’t love a good scare, especially around Halloween season.
There is nothing that gets the heart pumping better than being chased through a cornfield by a chainsaw wielding clown. It’s good for the heart unless you get scared to death.
There are several hauntedly fun things to do around this time of year. Fair warning, some of these attractions aren’t for the faint of heart. Some may not be fitting for young children.
But if you are willing to have the yell scared out of you, check these places out.
Boo in the Zoo (on select nights)
Chattanooga Zoo's annual Halloween celebration includes trick-or-treating, family-friendly decorations, costume shows, a bounce house, character meet and greets with Magic Lamp Entertainment and more. Enjoy an evening of costumes, critters and candy at the Zoo. Boo in the Zoo is from 4 p.m. - 8 p.m. on select nights.
All animals will be on exhibit during the event, although some may choose to go inside depending on weather. The Zoo will close its gates at 3:30 m. each event date prior to Boo in the Zoo. General admission tickets do not grant access to Boo in the Zoo, and special event tickets do not include Zoo admission before the event starts at 4 p.m.
Tickets must be purchased online. For dates and tickets visit chattzoo.org/events/boo-in-the-zoo
Green Eyes Festival (Oct. 18)
The Green Eyes Festival is a cryptid and fall festival that honors the folklore and culture of Northwest Georgia/Southeast Tennessee. Chickamauga, in Northwest Georgia is famed for its southern charm, friendly locals, and scenic sights. Ole Green Eyes is a mysterious local legend. Unlike many cryptids with established backstories, Green Eyes dwells in a space shaped by oral tradition and personal encounters.
Some say it's a ghostly soldier wandering the battlefield, others describe a heartbroken woman or even an elemental fey. The legend’s ambiguity is part of what makes it so compelling. Each sighting adds a new layer to the myth. The festival is from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. It’s a day filled with fun, food and market vendors, Cryptid experts. Don’t miss this unique festival that blends mystery, culture, and southern charm.
Free to the public.
Frights and Pints at the Zoo (Oct. 23)
Costume contest, DJ music, wild decorations and plenty of beer and wine as you explore the Zoo during this 21 and over event on Oct. 23, from 6-9 p.m. Guests will enjoy 4 drink tickets for beer and wine included with admission,
There will be fire performers, access to the whole Zoo which will be decorated for Halloween including special enrichment activities for animals, trick-or-treat stations, devilishly delicious dinner options (not included in the cost of admission)and exclusive Frights & Pints 16 ounce cup included with admission.
Tickets must be purchased online at chattzoo.org/events/frights-and-pints-2
Ghosts and Gatsby at the Read House (Oct. 31)
Step into the haunted glamour of the historic Silver Ballroom for an unforgettable Halloween party at The Read House Hotel–where the glitz of the Jazz Age meets ghostly elegance. Enjoy a night of music, mystery, and mayhem alongside guests of today… and those who never quite checked out.
Come dressed in your most hauntingly stylish Gatsby-era look- 1920s & ’30s glamour, cocktail attire, vintage elegance, or ghostly couture. Prizes awarded for Best Individual and Best Couple costumes. Doors open at 8 p.m. Friday Oct. 31, 2025. DJMcLov1n will be spinning music all night. Light hors d’oeuvres from 8-9 p.m. and 10-11 p.m. Signature cocktails & full cash bars. Desserts and late-night bites available.
Buy tickets here: eventbrite.com/e/glitz-ghosts-gatsby-tickets-1564266807129
SPOOKAH at Lake Winnie
This October, Lake Winnepesaukah transforms into Lake WinnepeSPOOKAH — a Halloween celebration packed with frights, delights, and scream-worthy fun for “boys and ghouls” of all ages. Beginning Oct. 3, the South’s favorite family amusement park becomes a moonlit haunt of thrills, chills, and eerie magic every weekend leading up to Halloween night. The spooky spectacle doesn’t stop at the haunts.
Every hour, guests can catch live magic shows, join the Monster Parade, and moonwalk along to the epic Thriller Parade. As night falls, the lake lights up with a dazzling, choreographed light show, casting an eerie glow over the park and setting the perfect Halloween mood.
Between scares, guests can take flight on the all-new Catch-N-Air, soar sky-high on the OH-Zone, or test their courage on the classic Cannon Ball Coaster. Family favorites like the Tilt-A-Whirl, Genie, and antique Carrousel will also be open during the event, all bathed in moonlight and just a little bit of spooky fog.
WinnepeSPOOKAH takes over Lake Winnie on the following nights:
- Fridays & Saturdays: October 3–4, 10–11, 17–18, 24–25
- Halloween night (Oct. 31) 6 PM – 11 PM
- Thursdays: October 9 & 16 6 PM – 10 PM
Admission:
- Ages 3–64: $31.95 + tax
- Ages 1–2 and 65+: $22.95 + tax Includes unlimited rides, gate admission, and all Halloween attractions.
Tickets available online at www.lakewinnie.com or at the park gate
Dread Hollow
Beginning October 2, the nationally ranked haunted house returns with three new interactive nightmares, each one more blood-curdling and immersive than the last. The attraction’s haunted house and escape rooms are open for the fall season Thursday through Sunday nights, October 2 through November 2. Dread hollow is rated among the top 10 best haunted attractions in the nation.
Dread Hollow brings terror to those who dare enter. Witches and ghouls walk the halls of Dread Hollow High, camp Dread and the Rosemore Sanitorium. Guests should be prepared to get wet, experience loud sounds, bloody and graphic scenes and interactions with the ghastly ghouls and monsters that roam Dread Hollow. Parental discretion is advised for anyone under the age of 12 due to the intense, graphic, and often loud nature of the haunted houses and escape rooms.
Visit www.dreadhollow.com for tickets and event details.
The Haunted Hilltop
Already open for the season, the Haunted Hilltop promises new scares after building additional space last year to its already massive and scary haunted house. They are open every Friday and Saturday starting this weekend through Nov. 1, from 7 p.m. until 1 a.m. Tickets are purchased at their box office on-site.
For information and directions visit thehauntedhilltop.com
Haunted Corn Maze at Copper Creek Farm
Copper Creek Farms offers a nighttime haunted maze every Friday and Saturday now until Nov. 1. They also offer a variety of weekday and weekend activities for families of all ages. Their general store will be open, and they will have farm food available. Days and hours vary.
View the calendar and tickets prices at their website at coppercreekfarm.com
Hale’s Bar Dam Haunts
Their haunted house is in a historically registered building that is also known for paranormal activity. Hale’s Bar Dam has been featured on Ghost Adventures and other Travel Channel programs. Be prepared to be scared like never before. They are open on select nights now through Nov. 1. The hours are 8-11 EST (7-10 CST). On Oct. 11 and Nov. 1, they will host their blackout night, meaning all headlights are off!
Purchase tickets online at hellsbar.com
Fort O Fright
Walk through a haunted stable (if you dare), skate under black lights, and ride along for a guided ghost tour of Barnhardt Circle. Every Friday and Saturday Night in October and November 1 at Stable 41, 214 First Street, Fort Oglethorpe. From lost loves to soldiers who never surrendered to death, several spirits make their presence known in what remains of historic Fort Oglethorpe.
Tickets can be purchased online at letsgoforto.com
Chattanooga Ghost Tours
The original local and historical ghost walking tour. Book their Murder and Mahen tour to learn all the details of the city’s darker past. Visit haunted locations where ghostly sightings have occurred and enjoy narration by their award-winning storytellers.
And for those who want even more, they offer extended small group deluxe tours with a refreshment stop inside a haunted location. Or book their Cemetery Ghost Hunt tour at the UTC Citizens Cemetery. It’s a guided ghost hunt through the using advanced ghost hunting equipment and designed for adventurous guests looking for the best chance to have ghostly experience.
Can’t decide whether to do a tour or hunt they also offer a combined tour/hunt. This experience is also the only one they offer where kids under 18 can use their ghost hunting equipment. Book at chattanoogaghosttours.com
Southern Shadows Ghost Tours in Chickamauga
Chickamauga is a quaint little city in northwest Georgia. Visitors will be treated to lush green pastures, vintage homes, and a walkable downtown area with antique stores, eateries and retail stores. At the end of the historic district sits the grand Gordon Lee Mansion, which serves as a museum today. As with many historic cities there are also ties to a darker side of history, which seems to linger as a haunting reminder of a lurid past.
Courtney McInvale is excited and ready to teach visitors about all the history and mysteries the city has to offer. She opened Southern Shadows offering ghost walking tours to guests who want to venture into the haunted realm of Chickamauga. Guests will learn about Crawfish springs where the Trail of Tears began. They’ll hear about the cryptid called Ole’ Green Eyes, described as a supernatural being lurking the local Civil War battlegrounds.
In addition to walking tours, Courtney said she plans to offer special events, hosting guest investigators and authors, scavenger hunts, cemetery tours, full moon rituals and events and she’s hoping to develop a trolley tour in the future. She also plans to have investigative equipment visitors can rent or buy to use during the tours. Bookings for her tours can be done safely and easily online. The tour covers roughly half a mile and is 90 minutes.
Book online at southernshadows.com