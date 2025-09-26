It's Time Once Again To Get Your Spook On With Halloween Fun

Who doesn’t love a good scare, especially around Halloween season.

There is nothing that gets the heart pumping better than being chased through a cornfield by a chainsaw wielding clown. It’s good for the heart unless you get scared to death.

There are several hauntedly fun things to do around this time of year. Fair warning, some of these attractions aren’t for the faint of heart. Some may not be fitting for young children.

But if you are willing to have the yell scared out of you, check these places out.

Boo in the Zoo (on select nights)

Chattanooga Zoo's annual Halloween celebration includes trick-or-treating, family-friendly decorations, costume shows, a bounce house, character meet and greets with Magic Lamp Entertainment and more. Enjoy an evening of costumes, critters and candy at the Zoo. Boo in the Zoo is from 4 p.m. - 8 p.m. on select nights.

All animals will be on exhibit during the event, although some may choose to go inside depending on weather. The Zoo will close its gates at 3:30 m. each event date prior to Boo in the Zoo. General admission tickets do not grant access to Boo in the Zoo, and special event tickets do not include Zoo admission before the event starts at 4 p.m.

Tickets must be purchased online. For dates and tickets visit chattzoo.org/events/boo-in-the-zoo

Green Eyes Festival (Oct. 18)

The Green Eyes Festival is a cryptid and fall festival that honors the folklore and culture of Northwest Georgia/Southeast Tennessee. Chickamauga, in Northwest Georgia is famed for its southern charm, friendly locals, and scenic sights. Ole Green Eyes is a mysterious local legend. Unlike many cryptids with established backstories, Green Eyes dwells in a space shaped by oral tradition and personal encounters.

Some say it's a ghostly soldier wandering the battlefield, others describe a heartbroken woman or even an elemental fey. The legend’s ambiguity is part of what makes it so compelling. Each sighting adds a new layer to the myth. The festival is from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. It’s a day filled with fun, food and market vendors, Cryptid experts. Don’t miss this unique festival that blends mystery, culture, and southern charm.

Free to the public.

Frights and Pints at the Zoo (Oct. 23)

Costume contest, DJ music, wild decorations and plenty of beer and wine as you explore the Zoo during this 21 and over event on Oct. 23, from 6-9 p.m. Guests will enjoy 4 drink tickets for beer and wine included with admission,

There will be fire performers, access to the whole Zoo which will be decorated for Halloween including special enrichment activities for animals, trick-or-treat stations, devilishly delicious dinner options (not included in the cost of admission)and exclusive Frights & Pints 16 ounce cup included with admission.

Tickets must be purchased online at chattzoo.org/events/frights-and-pints-2

Ghosts and Gatsby at the Read House (Oct. 31)

Step into the haunted glamour of the historic Silver Ballroom for an unforgettable Halloween party at The Read House Hotel–where the glitz of the Jazz Age meets ghostly elegance. Enjoy a night of music, mystery, and mayhem alongside guests of today… and those who never quite checked out.

Come dressed in your most hauntingly stylish Gatsby-era look- 1920s & ’30s glamour, cocktail attire, vintage elegance, or ghostly couture. Prizes awarded for Best Individual and Best Couple costumes. Doors open at 8 p.m. Friday Oct. 31, 2025. DJMcLov1n will be spinning music all night. Light hors d’oeuvres from 8-9 p.m. and 10-11 p.m. Signature cocktails & full cash bars. Desserts and late-night bites available.

Buy tickets here: eventbrite.com/e/glitz-ghosts-gatsby-tickets-1564266807129

SPOOKAH at Lake Winnie

This October, Lake Winnepesaukah transforms into Lake WinnepeSPOOKAH — a Halloween celebration packed with frights, delights, and scream-worthy fun for “boys and ghouls” of all ages. Beginning Oct. 3, the South’s favorite family amusement park becomes a moonlit haunt of thrills, chills, and eerie magic every weekend leading up to Halloween night. The spooky spectacle doesn’t stop at the haunts.