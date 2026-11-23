Return to a simpler time on Lookout Mountain at Ruby Falls when their nature park transforms into a winter wonderland, brimming with holiday magic and joyful moments you’ll cherish forever.

This season, enjoy special holiday activities, iconic cave adventures, and historic Ruby Falls Castle fully decked out with decorations.

Visit with Santa on select days, wander through a landscape of twinkling holiday lights surrounding the park’s outdoor plaza. Add your handwritten holiday wish to the Forest of Wishes, where a blizzard of dreams blanket the trees.

Then take the family on a guide-led walk to see the tallest underground waterfall open to the public in the United States.

Afterwards, linger longer with a casual meal and local craft beer, share seasonal treats and sip rich hot cocoa beside the café’s cozy fireplace in the park’s limestone castle built in 1929.

Cave adventure tickets are not required to enjoy the historic cafe, castle, or plaza.

Holiday festivities begin November 27 and continue through December 24. Ruby Falls is open daily, times vary. Ruby Falls is closed on December 25.

Cave adventure tickets sold online only; admission $19.95 - $42.95. Purchase tickets several days in advance online for best availability. To buy tickets, see Santa’s schedule and more, visit www.rubyfalls.com/events/ruby-falls-christmas.