Jeep Lovers To Unite For Third Annual Jeep And Music Festival

On Saturday Sept. 7, the third annual Jeep and Music Festival returns to historic downtown Chickamauga.

Event organizer, James Horn, anticipates a large crowd as the event has grown exponentially in just three short years.

Horn owns an antique / vintage store called the Shops of 1910. The storefront will serve as the host of the festival where hundreds of Jeeps will be lined up, parked along his building and several others on historic Gordon Street and Lee Avenue.

The event is free to the public and Horn said there will be lots of fun activities for all ages. More importantly the event will raise money for a great cause.

“I’m a veteran,” Horn said. “A disabled veteran.”

Proceeds from the event will go to a Veterans Organization.

Come for the Jeeps but stay for the music as Horn partnered with Stories and Songs, a bookstore, movie and music, and coffee shop located across the street from his antique store. They were able to book several talented bands who will perform throughout the day.

Bands slated to perform include Smith and Friends, Josh Driver, Ethan Slaughter, Dollars Family, Courtney Daly and the Daly Special, Camden Smith, and Annetta. Closing out the concert is “Zydeco’s Royal Family,” Rockin’ Dopsie Jr., and the Zydeco Twisters.

According to their biography on their website, David Rubin and his red-hot Zydeco band have performed with Paul Simon, Tina Turner, Bob Dylan, Beyonce and John Fogerty among others.

The festival started three years ago, when many of Horn’s friends, who own Jeeps, asked him to help create an event highlighting their favorite vehicle. Horn, who is known in the community as someone who is always helping others, said the city has allowed other car shows, so he requested approval from the city council.

Despite some brief hesitation at first, the city council approved. “We really didn’t know what to expect and the first year we probably had 300 Jeeps show up,” Horn said. “And not all of them where in the car show competition.”

He said they had around 600 Jeeps show up last year. Horn isn’t sure what the crowd size will be this year, but he said folks from as far away as Louisiana, Florida, Alabama and the Carolinas have already registered their Jeeps to be judged in the competition portion of the festival.

Horn said Jeeps will be judged in eight different categories including one for children’s power Jeeps. “Some of them are custom painted, it’s pretty neat,” he said.

Horn said those who come out for the festivities can expect to see all types of Jeeps, customized to the max, including Wranglers, Gladiators, Grand Cherokees and military style Jeeps from a local resident. “There are about 15 or so WW2 Jeeps that will be here,” he said.

The celebration is open to everyone, not just Jeep owners. He encourages everyone to come join the fun and enjoy music, food, and vendors from across the country, selling various items. “We have food vendors coming as well as vendors from all around that make custom Jeep items and other regular vendors,” Horn said.

VFW Post 3679 will be handing out flags to children. Parkway RV will have some of their recreational vehicles at the show, highlighting the RVs that Jeeps and other utility vehicles can tow.

Horn said he would like to thank Tire Discounters of Fort Oglethorpe, the City of Chickamauga, Jenkins Chrysler, Dodge and Jeep, Stories and Songs, Parkway RV and all the Jeep owners who continue to support the festival.

Horn and the Shops of 1910 have some future events planned for the fall and Halloween. The Pulse will be bringing you that information soon.