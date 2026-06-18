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Join Rock City Saturday For Their Dogs Days Of Summer Kickoff This Saturday

by

Life Around Town

Rock City’s Dog Days of Summer kicks off Saturday, June 20, with free goodies for dogs. Well-behaved and leashed dogs will receive a complimentary bandana and special treats while visiting the gardens.

The festivities include $2.50 hot dogs at Cliff Terrace and an on-site adoption event from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. with local rescue organizations:

  • Chain Free Chattanooga
  • Humane Educational Society of Chattanooga
  • Pet Placement Center
  • Catoosa County Animal Control

Visitors can participate in Dog Days of Summer with Rock City’s Adventure Paws-port program. Guests who visit with their dogs can collect a stamp during each visit.

After earning five stamps, participants will receive a complimentary Rock City dog leash. Plus, every visit serves as an entry for a chance to win a custom Rock City doghouse. The grand prize winner will be announced on Aug. 9.

To learn more about Dog Days visit seerockcity.com/dog-days-of-summer/

Dog Days of Summer is one of three America 250 programs by Rock City, including Barns2Birdhouses and Americana Days & Nights. See what else is happening at seerockcity.com/america-250.