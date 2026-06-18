Join Rock City Saturday For Their Dogs Days Of Summer Kickoff This Saturday

Rock City’s Dog Days of Summer kicks off Saturday, June 20, with free goodies for dogs. Well-behaved and leashed dogs will receive a complimentary bandana and special treats while visiting the gardens.

The festivities include $2.50 hot dogs at Cliff Terrace and an on-site adoption event from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. with local rescue organizations:

Chain Free Chattanooga

Humane Educational Society of Chattanooga

Pet Placement Center

Catoosa County Animal Control

Visitors can participate in Dog Days of Summer with Rock City’s Adventure Paws-port program. Guests who visit with their dogs can collect a stamp during each visit.

After earning five stamps, participants will receive a complimentary Rock City dog leash. Plus, every visit serves as an entry for a chance to win a custom Rock City doghouse. The grand prize winner will be announced on Aug. 9.

To learn more about Dog Days visit seerockcity.com/dog-days-of-summer/

Dog Days of Summer is one of three America 250 programs by Rock City, including Barns2Birdhouses and Americana Days & Nights. See what else is happening at seerockcity.com/america-250.