June's Dadfest Brings Chattanooga Its First-Ever Father’s Day Festival

Get ready to fire up the fun this Father’s Day as Art 120 proudly presents DadFest, a joyful, high-energy celebration of all the incredible father figures in our lives.

Taking place on Sunday, June 15th from 11 AM to 4 PM at the beautiful Chattanooga Choo Choo Gardens, DadFest promises a day full of music, memories, and meaningful moments.

This first-of-its-kind event invites families, friends, and community members to honor dads, uncles, mentors, and caregivers with a festival that hits all the right notes—literally.

Attendees can spread out on picnic blankets or lawn chairs in the garden and enjoy five live bands, including the high-energy horn band Left Hand Hot Dog and special guest Dirty Cello, known for their electrifying, genre-bending performances.

“There’s never been a better time—or a better city—to start celebrating the men who’ve made a positive impact in our lives,” says Kate Warren, Executive Director of Art 120. “They may be fathers, uncles, emergency care providers, or partners, but they all deserve a day in their honor. We felt it was time to make that happen right here in Chattanooga.”

In addition to live music, festivalgoers can explore an international food market, check out creative craft booths, and snag some special gifts for Dad. The fun spills over onto Station Street, where local vendors will offer unique finds and festival flair.

And of course, no dad party is complete without a little friendly competition! Dads are encouraged to brush up on their comedic timing and grooming—prizes will be awarded for:

Best Dad Joke

Best Dad Bod

Most Festive Facial Hair

Admission is FREE, and all ages are welcome to join in on the fun. Whether you're celebrating your own dad or a father figure who made a difference, DadFest is the perfect way to say thank you—with style, laughter, and a whole lot of heart.

Event Details:

What: DadFest – Chattanooga’s First Father’s Day Festival

When: Sunday, June 15, 2025 | 11 AM – 4 PM

Where: Chattanooga Choo Choo Gardens & Station Street

Cost: FREE & Open to the Public

For more information, visit www.art120.org