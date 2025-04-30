Lake Winnepesaukah Launches 100th Anniversary Digital Mosaic Project

Lake Winnepesaukah is turning 100—and this season, guests are invited to be part of something truly unforgettable.

Launching May 1, the park's brand-new 100th Anniversary Digital Mosaic is a one-of-a-kind tribute to the people and memories that have shaped the park over the last century.

Guests are encouraged to upload their favorite Lake Winnie photos—from vintage snapshots to recent visits—which will be combined into a digital mural displayed both online and inside the park all season long, culminating in a final reveal at season end.

Whether itʼs a childhood visit, a first ride on the Cannon Ball, or a day spent with loved ones, each photo helps tell the story of a century filled with joy, laughter, and tradition.

Guests can scan the QR code at the park or visit www.lakewinnie.com to submit a memory and take part in this interactive celebration.

From nostalgic nods to its storied past to brand-new experiences, Lake Winnieʼs 100th Anniversary Celebration will bring joy to guests of all ages. Special events and exclusive offerings will be available all season long, including:

Commemorative Book & Historic Signage

Preorder Lake Winnepesaukah, the parkʼs new commemorative book, for a closer look at its remarkable 100-year journey and the people, places, and stories that brought it to life. The book will also be available for purchase in our gift shop.

Step back in time with new historic signage across the park, telling the story of beloved attractions like the Boat Chute, the Carousel, and the Ferris Wheel—all integral parts of the parkʼs legacy.

Season-Long Specials

The 100th Anniversary Celebration officially begins May 1, with commemorative events and experiences planned throughout the summer. Highlights include:

Senior Sundays: Every Sunday, guests 65+ ride for just $10.

Trivia Giveaways: Historical trivia announced over the PA—winners receive a limited-edition souvenir cup featuring past Lake Winnie logos.

Largest Fireworks Show in Park History: Happening July 4 at 10:00 PM.

Anniversary Merchandise: Take home the memories with exclusive gear and keepsakes.

Since 1925, Lake Winnepesaukah has been a beloved destination for families seeking thrills, entertainment, and cherished memories. As one of the few remaining family-owned amusement parks in the U.S., Lake Winnie has continued its tradition of delivering fun through four generations. With a mix of classic rides, modern attractions, and a strong commitment to its guests, Lake Winnie remains the “Southʼs Favorite Family Amusement Park.”

For more information—or to submit a photo to the 100th Anniversary Mosaic—visit www.lakewinnie.com.