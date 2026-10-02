Lake WinnepeSPOOKAH Is Back With Family Fun And Halloween Thrills & Chills

Once again this year, Lake Winnepesaukah transforms into Lake WinnepeSPOOKAH — a Halloween celebration packed with frights, delights, and scream-worthy fun for “boys and ghouls” of all ages.

Beginning Friday, Oct. 2 and running through Halloween, on select nights everyone can experience the thrills and horrors of this annual attraction which started in 2010.

Gates open at 6 p.m. and the first haunted parade begins at 7 p.m. with a parade to follow each hour. Magic shows begin at 7:30 p.m. and each hour afterwards.

Guests at WinnepeSPOOKAH can check their fear factor exploring three haunted houses as well as the haunted ghouls and goblins lurking around the fear grounds. Visitors can ride their favorite amusement park rides at night and try their newest attraction - the Hay Maze after dark.

The primary haunted house tells the tragic story of the Lockwood Files. The family’s funeral home, near Lake Winnie harboring centuries of mystery and murder, disturbed graves and a mysterious inscription carved into stone. Do you dare unlock the Lockwood secrets?

WinnepeSPOOKAH takes over Lake Winnie on the following nights:

Every Friday & Saturday through Oct. 31, 2026, from 6-11 p.m.

Thursdays: October 8 & 15 from 6-10 p.m.

New this year the park is also offering Halloween fun for families during the day. Family by Day offers a lighter side of Halloween season for those with younger children or those who don’t like things that go bump in the night. Guests can enjoy all the Lake Winnie rides and the SOAKya water park on select days. There will be a trick-or-treat trail, costume contests, scream contests, pumpkin decorating, crafts and the Hay Maze.

Family by Day begins Oct. 3 and runs through Nov. 1, 2026. Family by Day is every Saturday from noon until 5 p.m. and Sunday from noon until 6 p.m.

Tickets are available online at www.lakewinnie.com or at the park gate.