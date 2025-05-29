Lake Winnie Celebrates 100th Anniversary With Commemorative Tickets, Prizes

Lake Winnepesaukah continues its 100th anniversary celebration as all guests of the park on May 30 and May 31 will receive a commemorative ticket, and twelve lucky guests will receive a golden ticket, drawn at random throughout the day, which they can redeem at the gift shop for a commemorative bag and key chain.

For the past 100 years, the park has been led by the women in the family, and that tradition continues. Dickinson grew up living on the property and returned decades later to help the business “temporarily” and has continued to lead the organization for the past 26 years.

“On May 30, 1925, the gates opened at Lake Winnepesaukah for the first time. Four generations later, we celebrate this special place where great memories are made for a lifetime,” said Tennyson Dickinson, great-granddaughter of the founders, and park director.

This summer, Lake Winnie continues building its 100th Anniversary Digital Mosaic. This is a one-of-a-kind tribute to the people and memories that have shaped the park over the last century.

Guests are encouraged to upload their favorite Lake Winnie photos—from vintage snapshots to recent visits—which will be combined into a digital mural displayed both online and inside the park all season long, culminating in a final reveal at season's end.

Whether it’s a childhood visit, a first ride on the Cannon Ball, or a day spent with loved ones, each photo helps tell the story of a century filled with joy, laughter, and tradition.

Guests can scan the QR code at the park or visit lakewinnie.com to submit a memory and take part in this interactive celebration.

From nostalgic nods to its storied past to brand-new experiences, Lake Winnie’s 100th Anniversary Celebration will bring joy to guests of all ages. Special events and exclusive offerings will be available all season long, including:

Commemorative Book & Historic Signage

The park’s new commemorative book, Lake Winnepesaukah, is available now for a closer look at its remarkable 100-year journey and the people, places, and stories that brought it to life. The book is available for purchase in the gift shop.

Step back in time with new historic signage across the park, telling the story of beloved attractions like the Boat Chute, the Carousel, and the Ferris Wheel—all integral parts of the park’s legacy.

The 100th Anniversary Celebration commemorative events and experiences are planned throughout the summer. Highlights include:

Senior Sundays: Every Sunday, guests 65+ ride for just $10.

Trivia Giveaways: Historical trivia announced over the PA—winners receive a limited-edition souvenir cup featuring past Lake Winnie logos.

Largest Fireworks Show in Park History: Happening July 4 at 10:00 PM.

Anniversary Merchandise: Take home the memories with exclusive gear and keepsakes.

For more information—or to submit a photo to the 100th Anniversary Mosaic—visit www.lakewinnie.com.