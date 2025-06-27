Lake Winnie To Present Enhanced Fireworks And Synchronized Music On July 4th

Lake Winnepesaukah Amusement Park will continue its centennial celebration with a fireworks extravaganza on July 4 at 10 p.m.

This year, the aerial display will erupt over Lake Winnie with a show worthy of the park's centennial year. The display will ignite in time to patriotic music, with hundreds of effects burning in the sky from 150 feet to 500 feet, creating a visual spectacle that can be seen and experienced from anywhere in the park.

On July 4, Lake Winnie will open as usual at 10 a.m. and extend its hours of operation until 11 p.m. for the fireworks show. SOAKya will open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Passes include the fireworks show.

“We invite the community to spend their July Fourth at Lake Winnie,” said Tennyson Dickinson, park director of Lake Winnepesaukah. “Dickinson said. “You’ll be able to enjoy all the fun of both the rides in the amusement park and cool down with endless water action in the water park. The Fireworks are the grand finale to a memorable July Fourth celebration.”

Every Friday this summer, including July 4, is Dr. Pepper BOGHO. Bring a Dr. Pepper can, or any Coke product, and receive a buy one Unlimited Rides Pass, get one Unlimited Rides Pass half off (not valid with any other offers, discounts or group rate). One can is required for every two people.

Season passes are still available. ﻿Get unlimited admission to Lake Winnie & SOAKya Waterpark for all of the 2025 Season, through Labor Day weekend, plus Lake WinnepeSPOOKYA.

Lake Winnie and SOAKya are a wonderful way to spend any part of the July Fourth weekend. Lake Winnie will be open on Saturday from 10 a.m. - 8 p.m., and on Sunday from noon to 7 p.m. SOAKya hours are Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Tickets include access to both parks!

Get more info at www.lakewinnie.com

Since 1925, Lake Winnepesaukah has been a beloved destination for families seeking thrills, entertainment, and cherished memories. As one of the few remaining family-owned amusement parks in the U.S., Lake Winnie continues its tradition of delivering fun through four generations of management.