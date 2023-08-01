Last Market Of The Summer & Children's Festival Along Rossville BLVD This Friday

The BLVD Project and Rossville Downtown Development Authority are teaming up again to host the last market of the summer series.

The last market is scheduled for Friday, August 4 from 6:00-8:00 p.m. and will be a children’s festival with a magic show and sandcastle station.

The BLVD is a grassroots organization that seeks to improve food access, safety, transportation, aesthetics, and business along the Rossville Blvd corridor. The market is located at 207 Chickamauga Ave. Rossville, GA and will feature vendors selling locally grown produce, flowers, original artwork, and consumable personal goods.

The organizations hosted summer markets that were well-attended and well-received by the community, with hundreds in attendance for the June and July markets. Karen McKinney, who is the market manager for The BLVD, says their mission is to foster new growth in the community and provide a destination for families and friends that is affordable and local.

“We anticipate that visitors to our market will enjoy the vendors, food, and entertainment available and will appreciate the unique and welcoming atmosphere we have created,” said McKinney.

The summer markets were themed, including a music festival in June and culture festival in July. Culture Chatt was a sponsor of the July market and Co-Founder Jaime Kerns says she believes in the vision of supporting and celebrating diversity along Rossville Blvd.

“We at Culture Chatt intentionally seek to partner with community groups that provide space and opportunity for Chattanoogans to gather, connect, and support each other through sharing their culture, business, or both. We desire to build a proud community that is resilient, united, and able to create a successful future in Chattanooga,” said Kerns.

The children’s festival will have sandcastles, music, a magic show, and water sprinklers. Parents are encouraged to bring a towel and chairs.