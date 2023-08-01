Last Market Of The Summer & Children's Festival Along Rossville BLVD This Friday

by

The BLVD Project and Rossville Downtown Development  Authority are teaming up again to host the last market of the summer series.

The last market is  scheduled for Friday, August 4 from 6:00-8:00 p.m. and will be a children’s festival with a magic show  and sandcastle station.  

The BLVD is a grassroots organization that seeks to improve food access, safety, transportation,  aesthetics, and business along the Rossville Blvd corridor. The market is located at 207 Chickamauga  Ave. Rossville, GA and will feature vendors selling locally grown produce, flowers, original artwork,  and consumable personal goods. 

The organizations hosted summer markets that were well-attended and well-received by the  community, with hundreds in attendance for the June and July markets. Karen McKinney, who is the  market manager for The BLVD, says their mission is to foster new growth in the community and  provide a destination for families and friends that is affordable and local.

“We anticipate that visitors to  our market will enjoy the vendors, food, and entertainment available and will appreciate the unique  and welcoming atmosphere we have created,” said McKinney.  

The summer markets were themed, including a music festival in June and culture festival in July. Culture Chatt was a sponsor of the July market and Co-Founder Jaime Kerns says she believes in the vision of supporting and celebrating diversity along Rossville Blvd.  

“We at Culture Chatt intentionally seek to partner with community groups that provide space and  opportunity for Chattanoogans to gather, connect, and support each other through sharing their  culture, business, or both. We desire to build a proud community that is resilient, united, and able to  create a successful future in Chattanooga,” said Kerns. 

The children’s festival will have sandcastles, music, a magic show, and water sprinklers. Parents are  encouraged to bring a towel and chairs. 

by

Calendar Of Events

Tuesday

August 1, 2023

Wednesday

August 2, 2023

Thursday

August 3, 2023

Friday

August 4, 2023

Saturday

August 5, 2023

Sunday

August 6, 2023

Monday

August 7, 2023

Search Events Submit Yours

Inside The Pulse

View more