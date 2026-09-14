Liberty Bell Scavenger Hunt Contest Kicks Off Around Hamilton County This Week

The America 250 Hamilton County Birthday Party Committee will host an exciting scavenger hunt launching during Constitution Week and culminating on October 5th.

Participants will compete to solve the clues and find the Liberty Bells that have been placed and decorated throughout the community. Prizes will be offered for participants in a variety of categories, including one awarded for the best-decorated Liberty Bell.

Donated by Siskin Steel and Supply Co, there are 50 Liberty Bells that have been placed at businesses, government buildings, organizations, and residences throughout Hamilton County. The Siskin Steel Team says, “Our company is proud to have been a part of the effort to commemorate Chattanooga’s role in our Country’s 250 years of history.”

The Liberty Bell Scavenger Hunt will launch on Thursday, September 17 at 4 pm at the Medal of Honor Heritage Center as the Chickamauga Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution host an annual Ringing of Bells Ceremony.

Bells Across America events celebrate the signing of the U.S. Constitution with participants gathering to ring bells, much like the church bells of Philadelphia rang out when the U.S. The Constitution was first signed at 4 pm on September 17, 1787.

Marti Rutherford, Chair of the America 250 Hamilton County Birthday Party Committee said “Our community played an important role as a frontier outpost in the Revolutionary War era,” continuing to say “we hope that this contest will engage the community in celebrating that unique history.”

This committee continues community engagement efforts around the TN250th, including the popular July 4th event at Ross’s Landing produced with the Friends of the Festival and organizing partners.

Constitution Week is meant to emphasize citizens' responsibilities for protecting and defending the Constitution. Events are designed to inform people that the Constitution is the basis for America's great heritage and the foundation for our way of life, encouraging the study of the historical events which led to the framing of the Constitution in September 1787.

The National Daughters of the American Revolution was founded in 1890 with the Chickamauga Chapter established in 1894, just months before the Chickamauga and Chattanooga National Military Park was dedicated. Hosted at the National Medal of Honor Heritage Center, this event continues to honor the community’s role as the site of the first Medal of Honor recipient's wartime bravery.