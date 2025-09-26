Public Library's “Culture On 4” Hosts Discussion On Forgotten Southern History

The City of Chattanooga’s Office of Arts, Culture and Creative Economy (ACCE) in partnership with the Chattanooga Public Library, will present "Culture on 4: A Conversation with Megan Ledbetter, featuring Tom Lee" on Saturday, October 4, 2025.

The event will be held on the 4th Floor of the Downtown Library and will feature an intimate discussion on the forgotten cemeteries and buried histories of the South.

Emmy award-winning journalist and political strategist Tom Lee will join artist and educator Megan Ledbetter as they explore her photographic project, The Field.

This ongoing work focuses on a derelict municipal cemetery for the poor and dispossessed in Chattanooga, using visual imagery, historical research, and community engagement to bring awareness to its complex history.

Megan Ledbetter is a Red Bank, Tennessee-based artist and educator. Her photographic work explores personal, cultural, and historical stories tied to specific places.

She holds an MFA from Massachusetts College of Art and Design.Tom Lee, a seventh-generation Middle Tennessean, brings over 40 years of experience in journalism and conflict resolution to the discussion, providing a powerful perspective on policy, politics, and the press.

“Culture on 4” is a series designed to introduce the community to the world of arts, culture, and entertainment through conversations with talented artists, writers, and performers. The series aims to inspire those looking to begin or expand a career in the creative fields.

The event is free and open to the public. For more information, visit the Chattanooga Public Library website at chattlibrary.org.