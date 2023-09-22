Little Amal, A 12-Foot-Tall International Traveling Puppet, To Visit Chattanooga

Chattanooga will soon welcome internationally celebrated performance art project “Little Amal” as part of the “Amal Walks Across America” tour.

Little Amal is a 12-foot puppet of a Syrian refugee girl who has traveled across 13 countries meeting more than a million people. Chattanooga was chosen as one of the 37 towns and cities participating in Amal’s 6,000 mile journey across the United States this fall.

Local arts and culture organizations have partnered to host two “events of welcome” featuring the larger-than-life puppet, as well as three lantern workshops to prepare for the lantern parade that will bring the Chattanooga community together and serve as Amal’s send-off to her next destination.

Chattanooga residents are invited to attend and participate in these events.

Hummingbird Lantern Workshop

Date & Time: September 28, 5:30 PM

Location: Hunter Museum of American Art, 10 Bluff View Ave, Chattanooga, TN 37403

Activities: Make your own hummingbird lantern with Playful Evolving Monsters and join Amal on her lantern walk on October 7. Materials and instruction are provided for free.

Event Link: https://www.facebook.com/events/663835579052294/

Playful Evolving Monsters at Creative Discovery Museum with Hummingbird Lantern Workshop

Date & Time: September 29, 6:00 PM

Location: Creative Discovery Museum, 321 Chestnut Street, Chattanooga, TN 37402

Activities: Join Playful Evolving Monsters at the Creative Discovery Museum for an evening of play. Enjoy a special lantern workshop in the Art Studio at 6 PM, and a performance with Luminooga, a larger-than-life puppet, at 7 PM. Join Amal’s walk with your lantern on October 7. Cost of museum admission applies.

Event Link: https://www.cdmfun.org/event/playful-evolving-monsters-at-cdm

Hummingbird Lantern Workshop & Puppet Glow

Date & Time: September 30, 4:00 PM workshop, 7:30 PM Puppet Glow

Location: Outdoor Chattanooga, 200 River Street, Chattanooga, TN 37405

Activities: Make your own hummingbird lantern with Playful Evolving Monsters, Art 120, and others at 4:00 PM. Venture outside at 7:30 PM for a special Puppet Glow featuring Luminooga, a larger-than-life puppet brought to life by Playful Evolving Monsters. Join Amal’s walk with your lantern on October 7. Materials and instruction are provided for free.

Event Link: https://www.facebook.com/events/686469812985421/

Meet & Greet with Little Amal

Date & Time: October 7, 3:00 PM

Location: 3 Sisters Bluegrass Festival, Ross’ Landing, 101 Riverfront Parkway, Chattanooga, TN 37402

Activities: Meet Little Amal at the 3 Sisters Bluegrass Festival for her first appearance in Chattanooga. Welcome her and learn more about her message of hope. The festival is free for all to attend.

Event Link: https://www.facebook.com/events/3651712908433589

Lantern Walk with Little Amal

Date & Time: October 7, 7:00 PM

Location: Walnut Street Bridge, 1 Walnut Street, Chattanooga, TN 37403

Activities: Chattanooga will welcome Amal with a Lantern Walk across Walnut Street Bridge. Join Amal and local arts and culture organizations with your own hummingbird lantern for this colorful event. Parade participants will meet on the North side of Walnut Street Bridge at 6:30 PM. The parade will start at 7 PM and proceed across Walnut Street Bridge into Walnut Plaza. Registration is required.

Parade Registration: https://docs.google.com/forms/

These events are made possible thanks to Chattanooga Parks & Outdoors, Playful Evolving Monsters, Art 120, Bridge Refugee Services, Ella Library, ArtsBuild, River City Company, Hunter Museum of American Art, and the Creative Discovery Museum