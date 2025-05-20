Little Debbie Muffin Man Wraps Up Birthday Tour With Free Collegedale Celebration

You're invited to join McKee Foods on Sunday, June 1, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Collegedale for the grand finale of The Muffin Man’s Birthday Tour.

Festivities will be held at Little Debbie Park and include Mini Muffin tastings, photo opportunities, special appearances by The Muffin Man and his Little Debbie mascot friends, and the opportunity to sign his birthday card.

The Muffin Man’s birthday party is free and open to the public. And in lieu of gifts, The Muffin Man is requesting non-perishable food donations for the Chattanooga Area Food Bank.

“We are thrilled to welcome everyone to Collegedale—the hometown of Little Debbie—to celebrate the grand finale of The Muffin Man’s Birthday Tour,” said McKee's Jennifer Cummins-Askew. “This event is a wonderful way to bring our community together, share smiles and delicious treats, and support an important cause through donations to the local food bank. We hope families and friends will join us for a day full of fun, giving back and, of course, enjoying some Mini Muffins.”

The Muffin Man kicked off his birthday tour in April when he went to Louisville, Ky., to visit the Louisville Slugger Museum and made stops at iconic places throughout the city. Earlier this month, he was in Nashville for a family fun day at a Nashville Sounds baseball game and visited the Ryman Auditorium and the Grand Ole Opry. After sweet stops in those cities, he is looking forward to coming home to celebrate with his friends and family.

The day will start at 8 a.m. with the annual Little Debbie LD7, 7-mile, 5K and kids dash, giving participants of all ages a chance to get moving before diving into the birthday celebration later that morning. Participants in the race must register online in advance.

Free parking is available at Little Debbie Park, 4698 Swinyar Drive; at The Commons in Collegedale, 4950 Swinyar Drive; and at the new, public parking lot on Ooltewah-Ringgold Road.