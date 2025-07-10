Looking For Something Fun To Do This Weekend? We've Got The Rundown

With another hot Summer weekend upon us, there are a whole lot of "hot" things to see and do around town.
Festivals and Markets
Q N Brew. The Chattanooga Zoo hosts the annual Q N Brew, featuring BBQ from Chattanooga’s top restaurants, beer, wine, and drink vendors, live bluegrass music, tortoise races, and fun animal meet and greets. 6-9 p.m. July 12. Zoo members: $7.95-$24.95. Non Zoo members: $12.95-$29.95. Children 2 and under are free. Chattanooga Zoo. 301 North Holtzclaw Ave. Chattanooga, TN. chattzoo.org
Rabbit Valley Farmer’s Market. Every Saturday at the Ringgold Pavilion the regular farmer’s market features sustainable farming practices, local artists, and diverse, fresh, and locally sourced food to consumers. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. July 12. Free. Rabbit Valley Farmer’s Market. 96 Depot St. Ringgold, GA. rabbitvalleyfarmersmarket.com
Twilight Firefly Market. A magical night market at the Chattanooga Choo Choo with a collection of local artisans, live music, makers, juried art, handcrafted goods, jewelry, and more. 5-10 p.m. July 12. Free. Chattanooga Choo Choo Historic District. 1400 Market Street Chattanooga, TN. choochoo.com
Peach Festival. The annual fruit festival at the Chattanooga Market returns this year and will be featuring peach salsas, cobblers, candles and hand picked peaches themselves from over 200 artisans. This year’s festival will also have live music, over two dozen food trucks, and other fresh produce. 11 a.m.-4 p.m. July 13. Free. The Chattanooga Market at First Horizon Pavilion. 1826 Reggie White Blvd. Chattanooga, TN. chattanoogamarket.com
Live Music
Josh Turner with Will Jones. Known for his country roots, Josh Turner has sold over 6 million albums and will be performing tracks from his latest album that blends modern country with classic influences underground at The Caverns. 8 p.m. July 11. $59.50-$99.50. The Caverns. 555 Charlie Roberts Road. Pelham, TN. thecaverns.com
Cowboy Mouth with Lvvrs. Since 1990, Cowboy Mouth has combined rock, blues, punk, funk, country, pop and soul together to create a diverse and raucous soundscape that electrifies audiences. 8 p.m. July 11. $27.37-$121.75. Barrelhouse Ballroom. 1501 Long St. Chattanooga, TN. barrelhouseballroom.com
Drew Sterchi & Blues Tribe. Fusing together acoustic and electric blues with R&B and classic rock, Drew Sterchi and his Blues Tribe will be performing songs reflecting his own personal journey alongside tracks from his upcoming album, Running From The Finish Line. 7-8:30 p.m. July 12. $20. Songbirds. 206 W. Main St. Chattanooga, TN. songbirdsfoundation.org
Ramona and the Holy Smokes. Blending a honky tonk soundscape with elements of classic country from the 50s’ and 60s’, Ramona and the Holy Smokes are a surging band with heartfelt, introspective, and earnest lyrics. 8 p.m.-12 p.m. July 12. $10. Cherry Street Tavern. 719 Cherry St. Chattanooga, TN. facebook.com/cherrystreettavernchattanooga
Art Galleries & Museums
“Flip Flop Flutter” Exhibition at In-Town Gallery. Using a plasma cutting torch and noted for her original and freewheeling sense of design, sculptor Denice Bizot creates abstract pieces of power and beauty. In addition to her deft handling of shapes in space, she enhances her work with inks. The public is invited to join them at In-Town Gallery for the Flip Flop Flutter opening reception on Friday, July 11th, from 5 pm. to 8 p.m. Free. In-Town Gallery. 26A Frazier Ave. www.intowngallery.com
Hot Chicken Art Market. Come join ClearStory Arts in the gallery for a pop up art market, beverages by Broads, and maybe a few other things -- you’ll never know what you’ll find at the studio. Saturday, July 12, 11am-4pm. Free. ClearStory Arts. 1673 S. Holtzclaw Avenue. www.clearstoryarts.com
Hunter Museum of American Art Sunday Studio. Sunday studio Event with drop-in art experiences for children and families, alongside other activities with the partners from The Downtown Library and the Houston Museum. Also featuring dance experiences led by Madison Cochran. 2-4 p.m. July 13. Members and youth 17 and under are free. Regular admission for adults is $20. Hunter Museum of American Art. 10 Bluff View Ave. Chattanooga, TN. huntermuseum.org
Comedy and Theatre
Ambush Improv Presents Instaprov! Improv comedy show where audience members will be invited to submit their Instagram handles for a chance to be interviewed onstage as social media scene inspiration. 7:30-9:30 p.m. July 11. $10-$15. Barking Legs Theatre. 1307 Dodds Ave. Chattanooga, TN. barkinglegs.org
Killer Beaz. Having had 10 seasons on Discovery’s hit show Moonshiners, and more recently, his own Amazon Series, Killer Beaz is a multi-faceted comedian that is known for his outrageously funny, quirky, and clean comedy. All shows are 18 and up. 7:30 and 9:45 p.m. July 11-12. $27.74-$38.49. The Comedy Catch at the Choo Choo. 29 Station St. Chattanooga, TN. thecomedycatch.com
Improv Night at the Chattery. Fun night of improv comedy featuring performances from improvisers from across the Chattanooga area, curated by Improv Chattanooga at the Chattery. 7:30-9 p.m. July 12. $15. The Chattery Downtown. 231 Broad Street. Chattanooga, TN. thechattery.org
