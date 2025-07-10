Looking For Something Fun To Do This Weekend? We've Got The Rundown

With another hot Summer weekend upon us, there are a whole lot of "hot" things to see and do around town.

And to make things a bit easier to navigate, we here at The Pulse have called upon our Event Guru Joseph Mosman to highlight some of the most interesting events.

Plus, you can always check out the Local Events Calendar for everything that is happening around the city. And if you have an upcoming community event, concert, gallery showing, sporting event, restaurant opening, etc., you can submit it to our calendar at no cost.

Festivals and Markets

Q N Brew. The Chattanooga Zoo hosts the annual Q N Brew, featuring BBQ from Chattanooga’s top restaurants, beer, wine, and drink vendors, live bluegrass music, tortoise races, and fun animal meet and greets. 6-9 p.m. July 12. Zoo members: $7.95-$24.95. Non Zoo members: $12.95-$29.95. Children 2 and under are free. Chattanooga Zoo. 301 North Holtzclaw Ave. Chattanooga, TN. chattzoo.org

Rabbit Valley Farmer’s Market. Every Saturday at the Ringgold Pavilion the regular farmer’s market features sustainable farming practices, local artists, and diverse, fresh, and locally sourced food to consumers. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. July 12. Free. Rabbit Valley Farmer’s Market. 96 Depot St. Ringgold, GA. rabbitvalleyfarmersmarket.com

Twilight Firefly Market. A magical night market at the Chattanooga Choo Choo with a collection of local artisans, live music, makers, juried art, handcrafted goods, jewelry, and more. 5-10 p.m. July 12. Free. Chattanooga Choo Choo Historic District. 1400 Market Street Chattanooga, TN. choochoo.com

Peach Festival. The annual fruit festival at the Chattanooga Market returns this year and will be featuring peach salsas, cobblers, candles and hand picked peaches themselves from over 200 artisans. This year’s festival will also have live music, over two dozen food trucks, and other fresh produce. 11 a.m.-4 p.m. July 13. Free. The Chattanooga Market at First Horizon Pavilion. 1826 Reggie White Blvd. Chattanooga, TN. chattanoogamarket.com

Live Music

Josh Turner with Will Jones. Known for his country roots, Josh Turner has sold over 6 million albums and will be performing tracks from his latest album that blends modern country with classic influences underground at The Caverns. 8 p.m. July 11. $59.50-$99.50. The Caverns. 555 Charlie Roberts Road. Pelham, TN. thecaverns.com

Cowboy Mouth with Lvvrs. Since 1990, Cowboy Mouth has combined rock, blues, punk, funk, country, pop and soul together to create a diverse and raucous soundscape that electrifies audiences. 8 p.m. July 11. $27.37-$121.75. Barrelhouse Ballroom. 1501 Long St. Chattanooga, TN. barrelhouseballroom.com

Drew Sterchi & Blues Tribe. Fusing together acoustic and electric blues with R&B and classic rock, Drew Sterchi and his Blues Tribe will be performing songs reflecting his own personal journey alongside tracks from his upcoming album, Running From The Finish Line. 7-8:30 p.m. July 12. $20. Songbirds. 206 W. Main St. Chattanooga, TN. songbirdsfoundation.org

Ramona and the Holy Smokes. Blending a honky tonk soundscape with elements of classic country from the 50s’ and 60s’, Ramona and the Holy Smokes are a surging band with heartfelt, introspective, and earnest lyrics. 8 p.m.-12 p.m. July 12. $10. Cherry Street Tavern. 719 Cherry St. Chattanooga, TN. facebook.com/cherrystreettavernchattanooga

Art Galleries & Museums

“Flip Flop Flutter” Exhibition at In-Town Gallery. Using a plasma cutting torch and noted for her original and freewheeling sense of design, sculptor Denice Bizot creates abstract pieces of power and beauty. In addition to her deft handling of shapes in space, she enhances her work with inks. The public is invited to join them at In-Town Gallery for the Flip Flop Flutter opening reception on Friday, July 11th, from 5 pm. to 8 p.m. Free. In-Town Gallery. 26A Frazier Ave. www.intowngallery.com