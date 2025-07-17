Looking For Something Fun To Do This Weekend? We've Got The Rundown

With another hot Summer weekend upon us, there are a whole lot of "hot" things to see and do around town.

And to make things a bit easier to navigate, we here at The Pulse have called upon our Event Guru Joseph Mosman to highlight some of the most interesting events.

Plus, you can always check out the Local Events Calendar for everything that is happening around the city. And if you have an upcoming community event, concert, gallery showing, sporting event, restaurant opening, etc., you can submit it to our calendar at no cost.

Festivals and Markets

Songbirds Summer Market. Seasonal daytime artisan market at Songbirds featuring arts and crafts from vendors, including body art, hand-crafted jewelry, insect displays, ethical taxidermy, drink specials, and more. 12 p.m.-4 p.m. July 19. Free. Songbirds. 206 West Main St. Chattanooga, TN. songbirdsfoundation.org

Fish and Sips at The Aquarium. An after-hours adventure at the Tennessee Aquarium that features a tour of the river and ocean journeys, all while sipping local and regional beers, ultimately ending at the Aquariums’ outdoor pavilion with food, drinks, and live music. 6:30-9:30 p.m. July 19. $60, Designated Driver. $70, members. $85, Non-members. Tennessee Aquarium. 1 Broad St, Chattanooga, TN. tnaqua.org

Twilight’s Hot as Hades Market. Free market at the Choo Choo celebrating spicy produce, condiments, and culinary dishes; such as spicy appetizers, mains, and desserts. 5-10 p.m. July 19. Free. Chattanooga Choo Choo Historic District. 1400 Market St. Chattanooga, TN. choochoo.com

Maker’s Market. This Sunday at the Chattanooga Market is a celebration of local artists. Featuring pottery, wood carving, painting, knitting, leather working, and live music from Chattanooga Horn Authority. 11 a.m.-4 p.m. July 20. Free. First Horizon Pavilion.1826 Reggie White Blvd. Chattanooga, TN. chattanoogamarket.com

Live Music

Daft Disko. A night dedicated to the legends and the underground icons of Disco, French House music, and Electro Funk. 9 p.m. July 18. $15-$20. Barrelhouse Ballroom. 1501 Long St. Chattanooga, TN. barrelhouseballroom.com

Eddie Beavers. Bringing the high energy sound of vocalists like George Jones, Eddie sings songs from country male vocalists from the sixties on and knows about any song you can ask for.

7:30-10:30 p.m. July 18. Free. Gate 11 Distillery. 1400 Market St. Chattanooga, TN. gate11distillery.com

Addison Willis, Adam Lion, Evan Lipson, and FKA ICE. Described as an evening of extreme Appalachian underground music. 7 p.m. July 19. $15. The Woodshop. 5500 Saint Elmo Ave. Chattanooga, TN. thewoodshoplisteningroom.com

Pinch Hitter. Promoting songs from their new album out July 18th, Pinch Hitter is an indie rock band led by Spencer Clayton Blake, a middle Tennessee native who spent the past five years immersed in the Chattanooga music scene. 8-9:30 p.m. July 19. $15-$17. Songbirds. 206 West Main St. Chattanooga, TN. songbirdsfoundation.org

Art Galleries & Museums

Artful Yoga at Hunter Art Museum. An art-inspired yoga practice led by Debbie Parsons. Participants must bring their own yoga mat and all levels of yoga experience are welcome. 1:30-3 p.m. July 20. $5 donation suggested. Hunter Museum of American Art. 10 Bluff View Ave. Chattanooga, TN. huntermuseum.org

Comedy and Theatre

Eight at the Gate - Comedy Showcase at Gate 11 Distillery featuring some of Chattanooga’s local comedians with $7 drink specials all night. 7:30 p.m. July 20. Free. Gate 11 Distillery. Inside the Choo Choo. 1400 Market St. Suite 108. Chattanooga, TN. gate11distillery.com

Aaron Weber. Weber is a Nashville based stand-up that made his debut in the Grand Ole Opry at 28, making him the youngest stand-up comedian to ever step foot into the Opry circle. He is a regular guest on the Nateland podcast with Nate Bargatze, and is a clean comedian. 7:30 and 9:45 p.m. July 18 and 19. $27.74-$38.49. The Comedy Catch. 29 Station St. Chattanooga, TN. thecomedycatch.com

