Looking For Something Fun To Do This Weekend? We've Got The Rundown

It may be September, but we still have plenty of sunshine and summer-like temperatures in store this weekend in the Scenic City...along with plenty of fun and interesting things to see and do around town.

And to make things a bit easier to navigate, we here at The Pulse have called upon our Event Guru Joseph Mosman to highlight some of the most interesting events.

Plus, you can always check out the Local Events Calendar for everything that is happening around the city. And if you have an upcoming community event, concert, gallery showing, sporting event, restaurant opening, etc., you can submit it to our calendar at no cost.

Festivals and Markets

OttertoberFest. Special after-hours adult event at the Aquarium celebrating the river otter, featuring Oktoberfest style drinks and an original German pretzel, all while touring through the River Journey building. 6-9 p.m. September 19. $30-$45. Tennessee Aquarium. 1 Broad St. Chattanooga, TN. tnaqua.org

Chatta Town Tasting Festival. 3rd Annual tasting festival showcasing some of the best dishes from local vendors. There will be a kid’s zone, live music, and several shops from local artisans. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. September 20. Free. Chattanooga Green. 140 Riverfront Parkway Chattanooga, TN. visitchattanooga.com/event/chatta-town-tasting-festival-2025/23710

Chattanooga River Market by the Aquarium. Annual arts and crafts market outside the Tennessee Aquarium on Saturdays with live music, food and drink vendors, kids activities, soaps, candles, local jewelry, pet items, and free yoga on the first Saturday of each month. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. September 20. Free. Tennessee Aquarium. 1 Broad St. Chattanooga, TN. tnaqua.org

Culture Fest at The Chattanooga Market. This Sunday at the Chattanooga Market features a return to culture fest for the twenty fifth season, where the diversity of Chattanooga will be on full display with art, dance, live music and regional cultural food trucks. 11 a.m.-4 p.m. September 21. Free. First Horizon Pavilion. Chattanooga Market. 1826 Reggie White Blvd. Chattanooga, TN. chattanoogamarket.com

Live Music

IBMA Bluegrass Live Festival. Two day bluegrass music festival throughout downtown Chattanooga, featuring fan experiences, food and drink vendors, and major artists like The Wood Brothers, Alison Brown, Sierra Hull, and The Infamous String Dusters. Main stage at Miller Park: 11 a.m.-10:15 p.m. Friday and Saturday; Miller Plaza: 11 a.m.-6:50 p.m. Friday and Saturday; Patten Square: 11 a.m.-8:45 p.m. Friday and Saturday. September 19-20. $35-$140. Locations Vary. worldofbluegrass.org

Clem Snide. An indie, alt country band formed in the 90s in Boston, led at the helm by singer-songwriter Eef Barzelay. Named after a William S. Burroughs character, the group has gone on to receive a cult following and critical acclaim. 7 p.m. September 19. $25-$47. Songbirds. 206 West Main St. Chattanooga, TN. songbirdsfoundation.org

The Brook and the Bluff. Nashville based indie-folk band with most members originally hailing from Birmingham, Alabama. They are known for their strong vocal harmonies, emotionally resonant lyrics, and energetic performances. 8 p.m. September 19. $34.48 - $63.68. The Signal. 21 Choo Choo Ave. Chattanooga, TN. thesignaltn.com

Brother and the Hayes. Tennessee based Americana/folk sibling duo known for their heartfelt and funny shows, drawing songwriting inspirations from Guy Clark and John Prine, with the musical sensibilities of Norah Jones and Bonnie Raitt. 7 p.m. September 20. $10-$80. The Woodshop. 5500 Saint Elmo Ave. Chattanooga, TN. thewoodshoplisteningroom.com

Tele Novella. An indie band led at the helm by Natalie Ribbons and Jason Chronis, blending psychedelic pop with alt-folk, often referring to their own genre as “medieval outsider country.” 9 p.m. September 20. $19.50. Cherry Street Tavern. 719 Cherry St. Chattanooga, TN. facebook.com/cherrystreettavernchattanooga

Galleries & Museums

Member Evening at CDM. An exclusive members only evening celebrating the opening of XOXO: An Exhibit About Love & Forgiveness. Families will enjoy exclusive play time in the exhibit, a freeze dance party at 7:30, and hand-on activities to help children understand their emotions. 6-8 p.m. September 19. Free for Members. Creative Discovery Museum. 321 Chestnut St. Chattanooga, TN. cdmfun.org