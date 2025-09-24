Looking For Something Fun To Do This Weekend? We've Got The Rundown

As Autumn has officially begun this week, we're already seeing a bit cooler days and some Fall showers. But that doesn't mean it's time to stay home — there's still plenty of things to see and do around town this weekend.

And to make things a bit easier to navigate, The Pulse Event Guru Joseph Mosman highlights some of the most interesting events.

Plus, you can always check out the Local Events Calendar for everything that is happening around the city. And if you have an upcoming community event, concert, gallery showing, sporting event, restaurant opening, etc., you can submit it to our calendar at no cost.

Festivals and Markets

Bacon and Barrel Festival. Annual food and whiskey festival at First Horizon Pavilion, featuring bacon-loving local restaurants and barrel-aged spirits from around the world to savor an evening of southern indulgence, also including live music, fun photo opps and more. 6-9 p.m. September 26. $59.31. First Horizon Pavilion. 1826 Reggie White Blvd. Chattanooga, TN. chattanoogafestivals.com/bacon

Crabtree Farms Fall Plant Sale. Choose from thousands of annuals, perennials, food bearing, and/or medicinal plants that have been carefully selected to promote successful cultivation and encourage an ecosystem of native, non-invasive species for your home gardens. September 27 & 28. Free admission. Crabtree Farms, 1000 East 30th St., Chattanooga, TN. crabtreefarms.org

Bilbo’s Birthday Bash. A party fit for all Lord of the Rings fans, featuring live music inspired by the Howard Shore soundtrack from Innman and the Prancing Ponies, a hobbit feast menu, elvish cocktails, comedy, a costume contest, desert, and if you bring a pumpkin you get a pint. 7:30 p.m. Saturday; 6 p.m. Sunday. September 27-28. $20-$100. The Woodshop. 5500 Saint Elmo Ave. Chattanooga, TN. thewoodshoplisteningroom.com

Sunday Funday at The Chattanooga Market. This Sunday at the Chattanooga Market is Sunday Funday, where there will be live music from Lori Mast & High Gravity and Bella Lam, as well as fresh farm produce, food trucks, and arts and crafts. 11 a.m.-4 p.m. September 28. Free. First Horizon Pavillion. Chattanooga Market. 1826 Reggie White Blvd. Chattanooga, TN. chattanoogamarket.com

IRONMAN Chattanooga. Since first being held in Chattanooga in 2014, Ironman has become an annual staple in the city and will be held this year at Ross’ Landing. A mixture of swimming, biking, and running, this year’s Ironman proves to be yet another ultimate endurance test. The race starts at 7:30 a.m. September 28. $311-$985. Ross’ Landing. 201 Riverfront Parkway. Chattanooga, TN. ironman.com

Live Music

Lilac Line. An alternative rock band based out of Chattanooga currently working on their third studio album. 7 p.m. September 26. $20-$25. Songbirds. 206 West Main St. Chattanooga, TN. songbirdsfoundation.org

The Sternwheelers. A special night of Celtic and Irish music at The Woodshop. 6 p.m. September 26. $12-$60. The Woodshop. 5500 Saint Elmo Ave. Chattanooga, TN. thewoodshoplisteningroom.com

Cardiel. Well known in skateboard culture, Cardiel is a two person rock band made up of Venezuelan natives, Samantha Ambrosio and Miguel Fraíno, producing fast paced, aggressive, high energy rock shows. 8 p.m. September 26. $10. Tickets available at door. The Boneyard. 26 Station St. Chattanooga, TN. boneyardbar.com

Tenkiller Free Album Release Show. Free in-store album release show from alt-country southern rock band, Tenkiller. 8 p.m. September 27. Free. Yellow Racket Records. 2311 E. Main St. Chattanooga, TN. yellowracketrecords.com

Lyle Lovett and his Acoustic Group. Americana/country singer-songwriter with over a dozen albums and four Grammy wins. 7:30 p.m. September 27. $63-$138. The Walker Theatre. 399 McCallie Ave. Chattanooga, TN. tivolichattanooga.com

Galleries & Museums

Plein Air Demo with Steve Dininno. Painter and printmaker, Steve Dininno, will be performing a Plein Air demo, which is French for “In the open air.” 1-3 p.m. September 27. Free. River Gallery. 400 East Second St. Chattanooga, TN. river-gallery.com