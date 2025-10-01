Looking For Something Fun To Do This Weekend? We've Got The Rundown

October is here, and that mean's one thing: Halloween fun!

But that's not all that's happening in and around the Scenic City. In fact, there's plenty of things to see and do around town this weekend, both spooky and not-so-spooky.

And to make things a bit easier to navigate, The Pulse Event Guru Joseph Mosman highlights some of the most interesting events.

Plus, you can always check out the Local Events Calendar for everything that is happening around the city.

Festivals and Markets

3 Sisters Bluegrass Festival. The 3 Sisters Bluegrass Festival is an incredible free, two-day event at Ross’ Landing that celebrates both traditional and contemporary bluegrass, featuring headlining acts like Michael Cleveland and Jason Carter, The Travelin’ McCoury’s, Shadowgrass, and more. Times Vary. October 3-4. Free. Ross’ Landing. 201 Riverfront Parkway. Chattanooga, TN. 3sistersbluegrass.com

Chattanooga River Market by the Aquarium. Annual arts and crafts market outside the Tennessee Aquarium on Saturdays with live music, food and drink vendors, kids activities, soaps, candles, local jewelry, pet items, and free yoga on the first Saturday of each month. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. October 4. Free. Tennessee Aquarium. 1 Broad St. Chattanooga, TN. tnaqua.org

Ketner’s Mill Fair. A two day fair packed with arts & crafts, incredible southern-style foods, live music, and activities for the entire family. You can also step back in time to see the old mill churn out ground cornmeal, pet farm animals, and watch as blacksmiths, woodworkers, and other artisans demonstrate their craft. 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday; 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Sunday. October 4-5. $7, cash only. Children 12 and under are free. Kenter’s Mill. 658 Ketner Mill Lane. Whitwell, TN. ketnersmill.org

Apple Festival at The Chattanooga Market. This Sunday at the Chattanooga Market is an Apple Festival, with incredible apple pies, apple butter, apple strudel, apple candles and even apple scented lotions. If you love apples, this is not an event to miss. 11 a.m.-4 p.m. October 5. Free. First Horizon Pavillion. Chattanooga Market. 1826 Reggie White Blvd. Chattanooga, TN. chattanoogamarket.com

Live Music

Blackberry Smoke. Hailing from Atlanta, Blackberry Smoke is a Southern rock roots band that is coming up on 25 years of making music together. 8 p.m. October 3. $52-$169. Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Auditorium. 399 McCallie Ave. Chattanooga, TN. tivolichattanooga.com

The Tyler Neal Experience. An Atlanta based multi-instrumentalist whose sound blends blues, rock, roots, gospel, soul, funk, and pop. 7 p.m. October 4. $10-$80. The Woodshop. 5500 Saint Elmo Ave. Chattanooga, TN. thewoodshoplisteningroom.com

Racket at the Boneyard. Returning for its second year, this special evening of live music is presented by Yellow Racket Records and features music from acts like T Hardy Morris, Floating Action, Death Tooth and more. There will also be a vintage and vinyl market at the nearby Chattanooga Choo Choo, with record dealers, vintage goods sellers, artists and more. 5 p.m.-1a.m. October 4. $20-$25.32. The Boneyard. 26 Station St. Chattanooga, TN. boneyardbar.com

House of Harm. Boston based underground post punk group whose music often leans towards more introspective lyrics. 7-9:30 p.m. October 5. $20-$25. Songbirds. 206 West Main St. Chattanooga, TN. songbirdsfoundation.org

Galleries & Museums

Coffeehouse Day. Honoring the community and creativity of coffee houses by having a day to celebrate the expression and inspiration they serve up. There will be an open mic for children, poetry readings, hot chocolate and coffee from Cadence and Tailwind Coffee, and even coffee inspired art. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. October 4. Free for Members. Creative Discovery Museum. 321 Chestnut St. Chattanooga, TN. cdmfun.org