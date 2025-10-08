Looking For Something Fun To Do This Weekend? We've Got The Rundown

It looks to be a very pleasant early Autumn weekend in the Scenic City, with plenty of sunshine and mild temperatures. Which means it's a perfect weekend to get out of the house and go do something fun.

Festivals and Markets

Boo in the Zoo. Chattanooga Zoo’s annual Halloween celebration kicks off this weekend and features costume shows, trick or treating, a bounce house, character meet and greets, and full zoo access. 4-8 p.m. October 10 and 11. $11.95-$17.95. The Chattanooga Zoo. 301 N Holtzclaw Ave. Chattanooga, TN. chattzoo.org/events/boo-in-the-zoo

Twilight Harvest Moon Market. Enjoy a night of Halloween inspired fun, with pumpkin themed crafts, pumpkin inspired dishes, live music, a beer bar, and craft style harvest brews at the Choo Choo. 5-10 p.m. October 11. Free. Chattanooga Choo-Choo. 1400 Market St. Chattanooga, TN. eventbrite.com/e/twilight-harvest-moon-market-tickets-1141523239739

Hocus Pocus Fall Market. Fall themed market at Camp Jordan featuring over 140 food, drink, and crafts vendors in addition to inflatables, a free petting zoo, trick or treating with vendors, and pictures with the Sanderson Sisters. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday; 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday. October 11-12. $5. Kids 10 and under are free. Camp Jordan. 323 Camp Jordan Parkway. East Ridge, TN. touchtheskyevents.com

Chattanooga Oktoberfest. This Saturday and Sunday at the Chattanooga Market is Oktoberfest, featuring seasonal and local beers, oompah music, Oktoberfest foods, and the annual Mr. and Mrs. Chattanooga Oktoberfest competition. 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturday; 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday. October 11-12. Free. First Horizon Pavillion. Chattanooga Market. 1826 Reggie White Blvd. Chattanooga, TN. chattanoogamarket.com

Live Music

Noah Reid. Best known for his role as ‘Patrick’ in the Emmy winning show, Schitt’s Creek, actor and musician, Noah Reid, will be performing music from his catalog, including songs from his third album, Adjustments, which was nominated for two awards at the 2022 Canadian Folk Awards and landed him on four billboard charts. 8 p.m. October 11. $38-$120. The Walker Theatre. 399 McCallie Ave. Chattanooga, TN. tivolichattanooga.com

Vishnu, Davis and Haleigh. Birmingham meets Bangalore with Acoustic Appalachian-Indian Fusion trio, Vishnu, Davis and Haleigh. Carnatic fusion artist, Vishnu R, is from India and has teamed up with a violin and guitar duo from Birmingham, Alabama to create spontaneous musical dialogue that blends soulful with improvisational, creating a sound that is culturally and rhythmically one-of-a-kind. 7:30 p.m. October 11. $15. The Woodshop. 5500 Saint Elmo Ave. Chattanooga, TN. thewoodshoplisteningroom.com

Kolton Moore and the Clever Few. Texas based band Americana roots band with a country- rock soundscape that has been performing since 2012. They are just coming off of a release of their sixth studio album, A Place That I Call Home, which was produced by Grammy winning musician, Matt Ross-Spang. 8 p.m. October 11. $25-$31. Songbirds. 206 West Main St. Chattanooga, TN. songbirdsfoundation.org

Austin Snell with Fox N Vead. A Dudley, Georgia native, and rising singer-songwriter keeping the tradition of country alive while making waves with his own new genre, called “grunge country,” which blends high rock energy shows with country storytelling. 8 p.m. October 11. $20-$25. The Barrelhouse Ballroom. 1501 Long St. Chattanooga, TN. barrelhouseballroom.com