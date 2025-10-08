Looking For Something Fun To Do This Weekend? We've Got The Rundown

It looks to be a very pleasant early Autumn weekend in the Scenic City, with plenty of sunshine and mild temperatures. Which means it's a perfect weekend to get out of the house and go do something fun.
The only problem is that there's so many things to see and do around town this weekend, it can be hard to figure out which things to put on your to-do list. So, to make things a bit easier to navigate, The Pulse Event Guru Joseph Mosman highlights some of the most interesting events.
Festivals and Markets
Boo in the Zoo. Chattanooga Zoo’s annual Halloween celebration kicks off this weekend and features costume shows, trick or treating, a bounce house, character meet and greets, and full zoo access. 4-8 p.m. October 10 and 11. $11.95-$17.95. The Chattanooga Zoo. 301 N Holtzclaw Ave. Chattanooga, TN. chattzoo.org/events/boo-in-the-zoo
Twilight Harvest Moon Market. Enjoy a night of Halloween inspired fun, with pumpkin themed crafts, pumpkin inspired dishes, live music, a beer bar, and craft style harvest brews at the Choo Choo. 5-10 p.m. October 11. Free. Chattanooga Choo-Choo. 1400 Market St. Chattanooga, TN. eventbrite.com/e/twilight-harvest-moon-market-tickets-1141523239739
Hocus Pocus Fall Market. Fall themed market at Camp Jordan featuring over 140 food, drink, and crafts vendors in addition to inflatables, a free petting zoo, trick or treating with vendors, and pictures with the Sanderson Sisters. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday; 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday. October 11-12. $5. Kids 10 and under are free. Camp Jordan. 323 Camp Jordan Parkway. East Ridge, TN. touchtheskyevents.com
Chattanooga Oktoberfest. This Saturday and Sunday at the Chattanooga Market is Oktoberfest, featuring seasonal and local beers, oompah music, Oktoberfest foods, and the annual Mr. and Mrs. Chattanooga Oktoberfest competition. 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturday; 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday. October 11-12. Free. First Horizon Pavillion. Chattanooga Market. 1826 Reggie White Blvd. Chattanooga, TN. chattanoogamarket.com
Live Music
Noah Reid. Best known for his role as ‘Patrick’ in the Emmy winning show, Schitt’s Creek, actor and musician, Noah Reid, will be performing music from his catalog, including songs from his third album, Adjustments, which was nominated for two awards at the 2022 Canadian Folk Awards and landed him on four billboard charts. 8 p.m. October 11. $38-$120. The Walker Theatre. 399 McCallie Ave. Chattanooga, TN. tivolichattanooga.com
Vishnu, Davis and Haleigh. Birmingham meets Bangalore with Acoustic Appalachian-Indian Fusion trio, Vishnu, Davis and Haleigh. Carnatic fusion artist, Vishnu R, is from India and has teamed up with a violin and guitar duo from Birmingham, Alabama to create spontaneous musical dialogue that blends soulful with improvisational, creating a sound that is culturally and rhythmically one-of-a-kind. 7:30 p.m. October 11. $15. The Woodshop. 5500 Saint Elmo Ave. Chattanooga, TN. thewoodshoplisteningroom.com
Kolton Moore and the Clever Few. Texas based band Americana roots band with a country- rock soundscape that has been performing since 2012. They are just coming off of a release of their sixth studio album, A Place That I Call Home, which was produced by Grammy winning musician, Matt Ross-Spang. 8 p.m. October 11. $25-$31. Songbirds. 206 West Main St. Chattanooga, TN. songbirdsfoundation.org
Austin Snell with Fox N Vead. A Dudley, Georgia native, and rising singer-songwriter keeping the tradition of country alive while making waves with his own new genre, called “grunge country,” which blends high rock energy shows with country storytelling. 8 p.m. October 11. $20-$25. The Barrelhouse Ballroom. 1501 Long St. Chattanooga, TN. barrelhouseballroom.com
Galleries & Museums
Monster Bash. Celebrate Halloween with two nights of family-friendly fun at this year’s Monster Bash at CDM, featuring costumes, crafts, critters from the Tennessee Aquarium, a ghost scavenger hunt, a pumpkin toss, halloween bingo, bounce house, s’mores, and more. 6-8 p.m. October 10-11. $15-$22. Creative Discovery Museum. 321 Chestnut St. Chattanooga, TN. cdmfun.org
Art After Dark. An after hours event where Teens 12-18 are invited to make art, have snacks, and gain exclusive after-hours access to the Downtown Chattanooga Public library. This month teens will learn how to create and print a drypoint etching. 6-8 p.m. October 11. Free for teens age 12-18. Pre-registration and guardian permission form required. Hunter Museum of American Art. 10 Bluff View Ave. Chattanooga, TN. huntermuseum.org
Sunday Studio: Silver Linings. Enjoy drop-in art experiences for kids and families at this special event with a portrait art workshop led by children’s book illustrator Karla Bivens, a dance performance by The Ark Dance Team, and even view artwork created by students from Dalewood Middle that was inspired by the Silver Linings special exhibition. 2-4 p.m. October 12. $20. Youth and children 17 and under are free. Hunter Museum of American Art. 10 Bluff View Ave. Chattanooga, TN. huntermuseum.org
Comedy and Theatre
Jessica Michelle Singleton. Powerhouse comedian known for high energy, overly honest, and always silly performances. Singleton’s debut hour long special, ‘Hey Y’all’ was released in April of this year and she is the breakout star of Iliza’s Locals, a comedy special series on Hulu produced by Iliza Shlesinger. 7:30 and 9:45 p.m. October 10-11. $22.49-$27.74. The Comedy Catch at the Choo Choo. 29 Station St. Chattanooga, TN. thecomedycatch.com
Nooga Underground Film Festival 2025. This one-of-a-kind film fest features flicks you won’t see anywhere else. From the mainstream festival outcast to the arthouse exploitation enigmas, it’s a cinephile-centric bash you don’t want to miss. Saturday & Sunday, Barking Legs Theater, 1307 Dodds Ave Chattanooga, TN. barkinglegs.org
