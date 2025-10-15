Looking For Something Fun To Do This Weekend? We've Got The Rundown

Chattanooga is one of the busier cities in the Southeast when it comes to things to see and do.

Which can often present a problem: there's so many things to see and do, it can be hard to figure out which things to put on your to-do list.

So, to make things a bit easier to navigate, The Pulse Event Guru Joseph Mosman highlights some of the most interesting events.

Plus, you can always check out the Local Events Calendar for everything that is happening around the city. And if you have an upcoming community event, concert, gallery showing, sporting event, restaurant opening, etc., you can submit it to our calendar at no cost.

Festivals and Markets

Ringgold Haunted Depot. A perfect destination for all fright levels, the Ringgold Haunted Depot offers live music, an all-ages hay ride through a dark and winding Nature Trail, Ghost Tours of haunted downtown Ringgold, and cozy a bonfire with S’mores and other terrifyingly tasty treats. 7-11 p.m. October 17-18. $15 for Haunted Depot. $7 Ghost ride. $5 Hayride. Ringgold W&A Railroad Depot. 155 Depot St. Ringgold, GA. nothinlikeringgold.com/events

Boo in the Zoo. Chattanooga Zoo’s annual Halloween celebration features costume shows, trick or treating, a bounce house, character meet and greets, and full zoo access. 4-8 p.m. October 17-18. $11.95-$17.95. The Chattanooga Zoo. 301 N Holtzclaw Ave. Chattanooga, TN. chattzoo.org/events/boo-in-the-zoo

HES Halloween Pup Crawl. Annual Halloween pup crawl that sprawls across downtown Chattanooga’s best breweries and tap houses. With your ticket you have access to $3 pints at each location, a raffle ticket, a costume contest entry, halloween scavenger hunt, and the ability to meet furry friends through the Humane Educational Society. 1-8 p.m. October 18. $30. Downtown Chattanooga. heschatt.org/pupcrawl

Chattanooga Apple Festival. Annual apple festival at Camp Jordan featuring over 150 themed vendors, food trucks, inflatable petting zoos, pony rides, trackless train rides, and more. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday. October 18-19. Free parking and admission. Camp Jordan. 323 Camp Jordan Parkway. East Ridge, TN. touchtheskyevents.com

Live Music

Croce Plays Croce. A night celebrating the music and legacy of Jim Croce, performed by his son A.J. Croce. A.J. performs a full set of Jim’s songs interspersed with his own material and other songs that influenced them both. 8 p.m. October 18. $51-$109. The Walker Theatre. 399 McCallie Ave. Chattanooga, TN. tivolichattanooga.com

Writers Round with Jerry Holliday, Marina Madden, and Jessie Gray. A special evening of all-star soulful songwriters. The evening will feature music from host Jerry Holliday, a folk-blues singer-songwriter based in Chattanooga, Americana artist Marina Madden, and Jessie Gray, a haunting vocalist from Nashville. 7 p.m. October 18. $15-$70. The Woodshop. 5500 Saint Elmo Ave. Chattanooga, TN. thewoodshoplisteningroom.com

Paul Childers. Highlighting the music of Stevie Ray Vaughan, Nashvillian Paul Childers is bringing a pop, R&B, and soul soundscape to Chattanooga. Childer’s first three albums, Naked Poetry, Secondary Colors, and The One About Her, all released in the Top twenty worldwide on both the Pop and R&B Billboard charts. 7 p.m. October 17. $25-$31. Songbirds. 206 West Main St. Chattanooga, TN. songbirdsfoundation.org

Lily Seabird and Thomas Dollbaum. Lily Seabird blends indie rock and folk with emotional performances and honest lyricism exploring identity and grief. Thomas Dollbaum is an indie-Americana songwriter who balances moody storytelling with dynamic melodies. They will both be performing solo sets and together, so come ready for a night of powerful indie storytelling. 9 p.m. October 17. $19.50. Cherry Street Tavern. 719 Cherry St. Chattanooga, TN. facebook.com/cherrystreettavernchattanooga

Comedy and Theatre

Wyatt Cote. Hailing from Long Beach, California, and Winner of the World Series of Comedy in 2021, Cote has become one of the top acts in the Comedy world with a one-of-a-kind show. His style is polished with a strong bent towards edgy and observational comedy. 7:30 and 9:45 p.m. October 17-18. $22.49-$27.74. The Comedy Catch at the Choo Choo. 29 Station St. Chattanooga, TN. thecomedycatch.com

Improvised Shakespeare Company. An improv troupe that performs fully improvised plays in the style of Shakespeare, with no scripts and the actors making up the dialogue, characters, and plots on the spot, get ready for a night of wild theatre, tragedy, and comedy. 8 p.m. October 17. $35-$65. The Walker Theatre. 399 McCallie Ave. Chattanooga, TN. tivolichattanooga.com

