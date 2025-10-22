Looking For Something Fun To Do This Weekend? We've Got The Rundown

Chattanooga is one of the busier cities in the Southeast when it comes to things to see and do.

Which can often present a problem: there's so many things to see and do, it can be hard to figure out which things to put on your to-do list.

So, to make things a bit easier to navigate, The Pulse Event Guru Joseph Mosman highlights some of the most interesting weekend events.

Plus, you can always check out the Local Events Calendar for everything that is happening around the city.

Festivals, Markets & More

Boo in the Zoo. Chattanooga Zoo’s annual Halloween celebration features costume shows, trick or treating, a bounce house, character meet and greets, and full zoo access. 4-8 p.m. October 24-25. $11.95-$17.95. The Chattanooga Zoo. 301 N Holtzclaw Ave. Chattanooga, TN. chattzoo.org/events/boo-in-the-zoo

Drink and Discover: Mad Science. An electrifying night of adult fun at the CDM, featuring spooky cocktails from a test tube bar, edible slime, monster trivia, a science show, a toxic meltdown obstacle course, and more. 7-10 p.m. October 24. $25-$35. Creative Discovery Museum. 321 Chestnut St. Chattanooga, TN. cdmfun.org

Wine Over Water. Chattanooga's celebrated annual wine and food festival is raising the bar on its 30th anniversary year, offering incredible selections, curated tastings, small bites created by top chefs, and live entertainment along the river. 6-9 p.m. October 25. $133.28. Renaissance Park. 133 River St. Chattanooga, TN. preservechattanooga.com/wineoverwater

Fire Up the Fields. Annual celebration of art, music, and community at the Sculpture Fields downtown, featuring local food trucks, bars under the stars, live music, and the burning of a larger-than-life sculpture created by renowned artist Andrew Nigh. 5:30-11 p.m. October 25. $12.51. Sculpture Fields at Montague Park. 1800 Polk St. Chattanooga, TN. sculpturefields.org

The Haunted Market. The Chattanooga Market will be celebrating Halloween with trick-or-treating and a costume parade for all ages. Market vendors are gearing up for one of their favorite days of the year, ready to greet costumed youngsters with generous candy treats and plenty of delighted 'oohs' and 'aahs. Sunday. Free. First Horizon Pavilion. Chattanooga Market. 1826 Reggie White Blvd. Chattanooga, TN. chattanoogamarket.com

Live Music

Travis Tritt. Grammy-award winning country singer-songwriter blending southern rock, blues, and country with hit songs like “Help Me Hold On,” “Here’s a Quarter,” and “I’m Gonna Be Somebody.” 8 p.m. October 24. $42-$196. Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Auditorium. 399 McCallie Ave. Chattanooga, TN. tivolichattanooga.com

Chattanooga Jazz Festival. A music festival aimed to highlight local jazz, blues and funk, featuring a vendors market, arts, crafts, food, and family friendly entertainment. 11 a.m.-6 p.m. October 26. Free. The Choo Choo. 1400 Market St. Chattanooga, TN. chajazzfest.com

Jason Boland and The Stragglers. Hailing from Oklahoma, Jason Boland and The Stragglers are celebrating twenty six years of making music after releasing their debut album in 1999. In April of 2025, The band was inducted in Oklahoma’s Music Hall of Fame, after releasing their eleventh studio album. Their music is considered Red Dirt and Texas Country, with elements of rock, folk, and americana. 8 p.m. October 24. $36.90. The Parlour at The Signal. 21 Choo Choo Ave. Chattanooga, TN. thesignaltn.com

An Evening of Murder Ballads, Love Songs, and a Book Release Party with Okapi, Jhett Black and Callie Sioux. A unique evening at The Woodshop Listening Room celebrating the release of co-owner Callie Sioux’s book She Had Glass Eyes with songs from Avante folk duo Okapi, spooky themed cocktails, and grim tales and murder ballads sung by co-owner and musician, Jhett Black. 7 p.m. October 25. $12-$50. The Woodshop. 5500 Saint Elmo Ave. Chattanooga, TN. thewoodshoplisteningroom.com