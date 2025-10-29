Looking For Something Fun To Do This Weekend? We've Got The Rundown

It's the spookiest weekend of the year, as the city goes all out for Halloween. And, as always, there are many events to choose from.

Which can often present a problem: there's so many things to see and do, it can be hard to figure out which things to put on your to-do list.

So, to make things a bit easier to navigate, The Pulse Event Guru Joseph Mosman highlights some of the most interesting weekend events.

Plus, you can always check out the Local Events Calendar for everything that is happening around the city.

Festivals, Markets & More

Chattanooga Halloween Bar Crawl. Chattanooga’s spooktacular two-day bar crawl filled with eerie cocktails, thrilling costumes, and non-stop fun. This year’s event starts at Whiskey Cowgirl and features 5 plus venues, a mid-event party with live music and an after party each night at Hi-Fi Clydes. 4-12 p.m. October 31 and November 1. $26.27-$32.44. While locations vary, check-in is from 4-6 p.m. at Whiskey Cowgirl. 1819 Broad St. #111. Chattanooga, TN. crawlwith.us/chattanooga/halloween

Dread Hollow: Blackout Night. For one night only, experience the dreadfully horrifying experience of Chattanooga’s premier haunted venue in total darkness. Dread Hollow will be stripped of all light and your group must face the nightmares of the unknown with only one glowstick. 7-10 p.m. November 2. $25. Dread Hollow. 321 Browns Ferry Road. Chattanooga, TN. dreadhollow.com

Head of the Hooch Regatta. Founded in 1982, Head of the Hooch is one of the world’s largest rowing regattas held in fall across Chattanooga’s riverfront, with the finish line at Ross’ Landing. 8:52 a.m.-5:46 p.m. Saturday; 7:50 a.m.-2:40 p.m. Sunday. November 1-2. Free. Ross’ Landing. 201 Riverfront Parkway, Chattanooga, TN. headofthehooch.org

Rails, Wizards, and Spells. A magical roundtrip train ride from Grand Junction to Chamberlain Crossing Station with access to an Enchanted Forest walk and Wizards Way Village. At the village you will find handcrafted wands, seasonal treats, spell holding charms and hay rides. Once you arrive at Chamberlain Crossing Station you will deboard to enjoy a live potion creation demonstration and witness the turning of the engine before returning to Grand Junction. 3:30, 5, 6:30 and 8 p.m. October 31. $35. Tennessee Valley Railroad Museum. 4119 Cromwell Road. Chattanooga, TN. tvrail.com

Arts Live Presents: The Art of Remembering. A celebration of culture, creativity and tradition at the CDM with an event that honors All Saints’ Day and Día de los Muertos (Day of the Dead). Featuring a Papel Pacado creation station, a kite making art studio, a performance in the atrium, and storytime. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. November 1. Free with General admission. $10.50-$19.95. Creative Discovery Museum. 321 Chestnut St. Chattanooga, TN. cdmfun.org

Live Music

The Unsatisfied. A punk-rock band from Chattanooga known for their high energy shows. Their sound is a mix of heavy and avant garde, creating a unique genre of Southern punk rock. There was an award-winning documentary made about them in 2003 that captured their journey, entitled Ambition Withdraw: Redux. 7 p.m. October 31. $20. Songbirds. 206 West Main St. Chattanooga, TN. songbirdsfoundation.org

Priscilla Block. One of country music’s rising singer songwriters, Priscilla Block is known for her honest and funny lyrics that discuss themes like body image, empowerment and heartache. Her song, “Just About Over You” went viral on Tiktok in 2020 and debuted at number one on the Itunes country chart. 8 p.m. October 31. $20.06-$63.68. The Signal. 21 Choo Choo Ave. Chattanooga, TN. thesignaltn.com

Gravediggers Ball. 4th annual Gravediggers Ball featuring live music from DJ Scuba Steve, spooky drinks, raffle tickets, and a couples costume contest with a grand prize of $1,000 and solo costume contest with a grand prize of $500. 9 p.m. October 31. $15-$20. The Barrelhouse Ballroom. 1501 Long St. Chattanooga, TN. barrelhouseballroom.com