Looking For Something Fun To Do This Weekend? We've Got The Rundown

November is upon us, and with it comes the expected cooler weather. But that isn't stopping people from getting out and about, as there are many things to see and do this weekend.

To make things a bit easier to navigate (there are always a lot of things happening), The Pulse Event Guru Joseph Mosman highlights some of the most interesting weekend events.

Plus, you can always check out the Local Events Calendar for everything that is happening around the city. And if you have an upcoming community event, concert, gallery showing, sporting event, restaurant opening, etc., you can submit it to our calendar at no cost.

Festivals, Markets & More

Hart Gallery’s 15th Birthday Party. Hart Gallery is inviting the public to its 15th anniversary celebration at the gallery. There will be food, drinks, and an evening of creativity. This month’s featured artist is Jermiah Hill. 6-8 p.m. November 7. Free. Hart Gallery. 110 E Main St. Chattanooga, TN. hartgallery.org

Wylde Christmas Market. Winter festival dark market inspired by old European winter markets. This one-night only event has food and drink vendors, a performance of The Wild Hunt, which is a magical procession inspired by old European folklore, as well as curious crafts and other strange delights. 6-10 p.m. November 8. Free. Patten Square. 818 Georgia Ave. Chattanooga, TN. art120.org/darkmarket

Little Debbie Hamilton County Fair. Veteran’s Day weekend at Little Debbie Hamilton County Fair includes amusement rides, a rodeo, food and drink vendors, access to fairgrounds, live music from various bands, fireworks, and more. 5 p.m. Friday; 11 a.m. Saturday and Sunday. November 7-9. $10.61-$16.80. Old Mcdonald’s Farm. 16705 Coulterville Road. Sale Creek, TN. hamiltontnfair.com

Sunday Studio at Hunter Museum of Art. Enjoy drop-in art experiences for kids and families plus activities with our partners from the Downtown Library and the Houston Museum. 2-4 p.m. November 9. Regular admission applies. $20. Members and youth 17 and under are free. Admission to this program is also free with a Chattanooga Public Library card if you’re attending with children. Hunter Museum of American Art. 10 Bluff View Ave. Chattanooga, TN. huntermuseum.org

Vintage Market Days of Chattanooga. An upscale vintage and vintage inspired outdoor/indoor market, featuring home decor, jewelry, clothing, original art, and antiques. Much more than a flea market, this event is a unique opportunity for vendors to display their talents and passions in creative venues. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday; 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday; 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday. November 7-9. Children 12 and under are free. $5-$10. Tri-State Exhibition Center. 200 Natures Trail SW. McDonald, TN. vintagemarketdays.com

Live Music

Shawn Mullins. Atlanta local Shawn Mullins first hit commercial and critical success with his Grammy nominated number one hit track, “Lullaby,” and has gone on to become a revered singer-songwriter. He is celebrating the 20th anniversary of his album, Soul’s Core by recording two new versions of the album and performing songs from it on his tour. 7 p.m. November 8. $42-$58. Songbirds. 206 West Main St. Chattanooga, TN. songbirdsfoundation.org

Chiodos. An American post-hardcore screamo band, returning to tour after some time to celebrate the 20th anniversary of their album All’s Well That Ends Well. 7 p.m. November 8. $52.14.-$81.14. The Signal. 21 Choo Choo Ave. Chattanooga, TN. thesignaltn.com

Live Indie at Yellow Racket Records, featuring Friendstore, Shown Remorse, and Mocha. An evening of live indie music at Yellow Racket Records. Friendstore is an indie-pop rock duo with deep lyrics, while Shown Remorse is a Georgia musician known for blending shoegaze with other various genres, while Mocha is a DJ blending indie-funk and soul. 8 p.m. November 8. $12-$15. Yellow Racket Records. 2311 E Main St. Chattanooga, TN. yellowracketrecords.com