Looking For Something Fun To Do This Weekend? We've Got The Rundown

Even as the days are getting shorter, the leaves are changing, and the temperatures are getting cooler, there are still plenty of things to see and do around the Scenic City.

To make things a bit easier to navigate (there are always a lot of things happening), The Pulse Event Guru Joseph Mosman highlights some of the most interesting weekend events.

Plus, you can always check out the Local Events Calendar for everything that is happening around the city.

Festivals, Markets & More

Rock City: Enchanted Garden of Lights. Celebrate the 31st year of the Enchanted Garden of Lights at Rock City where Rock City’s gardens turn into a festive winter wonderland, fit with over one million LED Christmas lights, festive food, and activities like visiting with Santa at Carter Cliffs or GingerGnome decorating. 4-10:30 p.m. Starting November 14 through January 4. $31-$38. 1400 Patten Road. Lookout Mountain, GA. seerockcity.com

Chattanooga Buddy Walk. Organized by the Down Syndrome Community of Greater Chattanooga, this event is a walk and a celebration supporting individuals with Down Syndrome and their families while promoting understanding and acceptance of those with Down syndrome. 12-4 p.m. November 15. Free. First Horizon Pavilion. 1826 Reggie White Blvd. Chattanooga, TN. chattanoogadownsyndrome.org

Artful Yoga. An art-inspired yoga practice led this month by Ashley Snider. All levels of yoga experience are welcome. Participants must bring their own yoga mat. 1:30-3 p.m. November 16. Your $5 donation supports the Hunter Museum’s educational programs. Hunter Museum of American Art. 10 Bluff View Ave. Chattanooga, TN. huntermuseum.org

Christkindlmarkt. 4th Annual Christkindlmarkt at Bachman Community Center on Signal Mountain, featuring beautifully decorated booths, festive carols, twinkling lights and incredible food, drinks, and sweet treats as you take in the festive atmosphere and European-inspired holiday décor. 11 a.m.-6 p.m. November 16. Free. Bachman Community Center. 2815 Anderson Pike. Signal Mountain, TN. homesweetsignal.com

Scenic City Wings. Scenic City Wings promises to be a little spicy, a little messy, and a whole lot of fun. Folks can sample some of Chattanooga’s best wings from local restaurants in this annual competition and then cast their vote for the Scenic City’s Best Wings of 2025. All ticket sales benefit the Chattanooga Area Food Bank. Participating restaurants include 1885, Smoke Sesh Catering, Southside Social, Pizza Bros, and Whiskey Cowgirl. 11 a.m.-4 p.m. November 16. $15-$20. First Horizon Pavillion. Chattanooga Market. 1826 Reggie White Blvd. Chattanooga, TN. chattanoogamarket.com

Live Music

Steep Canyon Rangers. Hailing from North Carolina, the Steep Canyon Rangers are one of the most lauded bluegrass bands playing right now. They have been nominated for three grammies and have released over 14 studio albums, as well as three collaborative albums with actor and banjoist, Steve Martin. In 2013, their album Nobody Knows You won the GRAMMY Award for Best Bluegrass Album. 8 p.m. November 14. $35-$65. The Walker Theatre. 399 McCallie Ave. Chattanooga, TN. tivolichattanooga.com

Yelawolf. A southern rap artist hailing from Gadsden, Alabama combining elements of southern hip-hop with country and rock. His music often explores his rough early life, personal struggles, and survival. He will be performing with J Michael Phillips & JT Loux. 8 p.m. November 14. $47.10.-$81.14. The Signal. 21 Choo Choo Ave. Chattanooga, TN. thesignaltn.com

I’m From Chatt. A night of underground hip-hop at The Woodshop, officially titled, “I’m From Chatt, Of Course I’ma Be at The Woodshop November 15. This special night features hip-hop music from artists Thatboikae, Slendo, and Hippie Jaques. 8 p.m. November 15. $15-$60. The Woodshop. 5500 Saint Elmo Ave. Chattanooga, TN. thewoodshoplisteningroom.com