Looking For Something Fun To Do This Weekend? We've Got The Rundown

An unexpected warm spell the weekend before Thanksgiving is a perfect excuse to get out of the house and go do something fun.

And to make things a bit easier to navigate (there are always a lot of things happening), The Pulse Event Guru Joseph Mosman highlights some of the most interesting weekend events.

Plus, you can always check out the Local Events Calendar for everything that is happening around the city. And if you have an upcoming community event, concert, gallery showing, sporting event, restaurant opening, etc., you can submit it to our calendar at no cost.

Festivals, Markets & More

Chattanooga Zoo’s Asian Lantern Festival: Forest of Fantasy. The Asian Lantern Festival is back this year with a brand new collection of hand-crafted silk lanterns. In the Forest of Fantasy, you'll discover fire-breathing dragons, mythical beasts, fairies, forest creatures and even Santa in his workshop. With over nearly 50 separate lantern displays featuring hand-crafted lanterns up to 26 feet tall, this experience is not one to miss. On the opening weekend, the zoo will be having special events, where you can make your own lantern craft from 5:30-8 p.m or watch the Chien Hong School of Kung Fu perform a traditional lion dance under Mimi's Pavilion at 6:30 and 7:30 p.m. Event hours are 5:30-9:30 p.m. November 21 through January 17. Wednesdays-Sundays with a few extra holiday dates. $14-$23.50. The Chattanooga Zoo. 301 N Holtzclaw Ave. Chattanooga, TN. chattzoo.org/events/alf

Mother and Child: Honoring Family. Inspired by Silver Linings: Celebrating the Spelman Art Collection, this program is designed for mothers, mother figures, and the children they love. The morning will feature music from violinist, Melody Poke, treats from Penny's Lemonade, and an art-making experience for kids led by Sharketa Penn of MFA and LaSha’Rockymore Mitchell of The Sm[Art] Oasis. 11 a.m.-12 p.m. November 22. Free. Hunter Museum of American Art. 10 Bluff View Ave. Chattanooga, TN. huntermuseum.org

Rock City: Enchanted Garden of Lights. Celebrate the 31st year of the Enchanted Garden of Lights at Rock City where Rock City’s gardens turn into a festive winter wonderland, fit with over one million LED Christmas lights, festive food, and activities like visiting with Santa at Carter Cliffs or GingerGnome decorating. 4-10:30 p.m. Through January 4. $21-$38. 1400 Patten Road. Lookout Mountain, GA. seerockcity.com

Chattanooga Holiday Market. A special two-day weekend holiday market that features nearly 200 artists, farms and food artisans at our outdoor Holiday Market. This special event will also have turkeys for sale and all the fixins. Ice on the Landing will be the centerpiece again this year, where folks can bring the whole family to ice skate for an additional fee. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday; 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday. November 22-23. Free. First Horizon Pavilion. Chattanooga Market. 1826 Reggie White Blvd. Chattanooga, TN. chattanoogamarket.com

Members Morning at Creative Discovery Museum. Enjoy early access to the Museum before the crowds arrive. Registration is free but required and this event is limited to members only. There will also be a 9:45 Story Time and coffee on the Plaza for purchase thanks to Tailwind Coffee. 9-10 a.m. November 23. Free. Creative Discovery Museum. 321 Chestnut St. Chattanooga, TN. cdmfun.org

Live Music

GZA and The Phunky Nomads. One of Wu-Tang's most notable names, GZA, will be hitting the road celebrating the 30th anniversary of his classic hip hop album, Liquid Swords. This show is special, and features an opportunity for Chessboxing, where for a price you can go head to head with GZA in a game of chess. Expect an incredible evening of classic hip-hop. 7 p.m.-11:30 p.m. November 21. $60.31-$293.46. The Boneyard. 26 Station St. Chattanooga, TN. boneyardbar.com