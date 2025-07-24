Looking For Something Fun To Do This Weekend? We've Got The Rundown

With another hot Summer weekend upon us, there are a whole lot of "hot" things to see and do around town.

And to make things a bit easier to navigate, we here at The Pulse have called upon our Event Guru Joseph Mosman to highlight some of the most interesting events.

Plus, you can always check out the Local Events Calendar for everything that is happening around the city. And if you have an upcoming community event, concert, gallery showing, sporting event, restaurant opening, etc., you can submit it to our calendar at no cost.

Festivals and Markets

July Summer Sizzler 5K and 1 mile Fun Run. Terra Running companies 4th annual 5K and 1 mile fun run at Cleveland’s Greenway Park, with live music, lawn games, giveaways and prizes.

7-8 p.m. July 25. $25-$35. Greenway Park, Raider Drive. Cleveland, TN. terrarunning.com

The Block Party at Montessori Elementary. A fun filled community block party and school food pantry drive at Montessori Elementary in Highland Park, featuring free raffles, food trucks, bouncy houses, games, music, and fun community engagement. 4-6 p.m. July 25. Free. Montessori Elementary at Highland Park. 1800 Vance Ave. Chattanooga, TN. mehp.org

Chattanooga River Market by the Aquarium. July 26. Annual arts and crafts market outside the Tennessee Aquarium on Saturdays with live music, food and drink vendors, kids activities, local jewelry, pet items, and more. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. July 26. Free. Tennessee Aquarium. 1 Broad St. Chattanooga, TN. tnaqua.org

Tiki Night with The Explorers Club. 2nd annual Tiki Party at The Woodshop featuring live music from Nashville based indie-surf rock band, The Explorers Club, with hawaiian BBQ kabobs, grilled pineapple, sily Tiki cocktails from the Watermelon Bar, and a live DJ. 7 p.m. July 26. $12-$30. The Woodshop Listening Room, 5500 Saint Elmo Ave. Chattanooga, TN. thewoodshoplisteningroom.com

Chattanooga Bluegrass at Chattanooga Market. Sunday at the Chattanooga Market is a showcase of chattanooga’s bluegrass music, featuring other live music, good eats and cold brews from multiple vendors. 11 a.m.-4 p.m. July 27. Free. Chattanooga Market. 1801 Reggie White Blvd. Chattanooga, TN. chattanoogamarket.com

Live Music

Drake White. Coming off the release of his new album, Low Country High Road, country soul troubador, Drake White, performs music that confronts real hardship and heartbreak. 8-11 p.m. July 25. $34.48 - $58.69. The Signal. 21 Choo Choo Ave. Chattanooga, TN. thesignaltn.com

Lenox Hills. A Nashville-based indie-rock duo fusing a southern grit sound with atmospheric guitars and introspective lyrics. 8 p.m. July 25. $17-$20. Songbirds. 206 West Main St. Chattanooga, TN. songbirdsfoundation.org

John R. Miller, Dalton Mills, Cat Campbell. Live music from Cherry St. Tavern, headlined by John R. Miller, a multi-talented singer-songwriter who combines elements of country, folk, blues, and rock. 9 p.m. July 25. $19.50. Cherry St Tavern. 719 Cherry St. Chattanooga, TN. facebook.com/cherrystreettavernchattanooga

Buckethead. A prolific guitarist known for his virtuosic playing, experimental style, and distinctive stage persona, complete with a KFC bucket on his head and a white mask, Buckethead combines elements of rock, jazz, funk, metal and the avant-garde to create an unforgettable experience. July 25th performance will be filmed by PBS. 8 p.m. July 25-26. $65-$159. The Caverns. 555 Charlie Roberts Road. Pelham, TN. thecaverns.com

Museums

Drink and Discover: Wild West. A western themed fun adult night at the Creative Discovery Museum, featuring a mechanical bull, chattanooga whiskey for sipping, line dancing, smores roasting, and target practice with sling shots. 7-10 p.m. July 25. $25-$35. Creative Discovery Museum. 321 Chestnut St. Chattanooga, TN. cdmfun.org

Comedy and Theatre

Kevin Nealon. Emmy and SAG nominated actor and comedian, Kevin Nealon, celebrates his 40th anniversary at The Comedy Catch. Known for his dry wit and eclectic sense of humor, as well as his time in SNL and on countless films and TV shows, Nealon is a dynamite comedian and is guaranteed to put on an incredible show. 7:30 and 9:45 p.m. July 25; 7 and 9:30 p.m. July 26. $49.50-$60.25. The Comedy Catch. 29 Station St. Chattanooga, TN. thecomedycatch.com

Shades of Red. An original one-woman show created, performed and written by Chattanooga native Wendy Pursley, Shades of Red is a magical theatrical experience that has been delighting audiences for over 25 years. 7 p.m. July 25-26. $25-$100. Barking Legs Theater. 1307 Dodds Ave. Chattanooga, TN. barkinglegs.org

