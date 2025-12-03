Looking For Something Fun To Do This Weekend? We've Got The Rundown

December is upon us, and with the holiday season in full swing, it can often feel a bit overwhelming trying to figure out what to go and see (and do) around town, as there are always a lot of things happening.

Which is why we are here to make things a bit easier to navigate as The Pulse Event Guru Joseph Mosman highlights some of the most interesting weekend events.

Plus, you can always check out the Local Events Calendar for everything that is happening around the city. And if you have an upcoming community event, concert, gallery showing, sporting event, restaurant opening, etc., you can submit it to our calendar at no cost.

Festivals, Markets & More

Main x 24. An annual 24 hour long street festival and celebration of Main Street and the surrounding Southside, held every December since 2007. Featuring a big parade, a chili cook-off, live music, food and drinks, and even poetry readings. The festival is organized completely by residents, merchants, and friends of the Southside, and their mission is to make Chattanooga a 24-hour city. All Day. December 6. Free. Main St. and Southside, Chattanooga, TN. mainx24.com

Christmas at the Choo-Choo. Experience the magic of the holiday season at the Choo-Choo Christmas Market. Featuring a selection of incredible vendors, unique shopping opportunities, a festive Christmas-themed beer tent, stunning lights, and holiday decor. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. December 6. Free. Chattanooga Choo-Choo. 1400 Market Street Chattanooga, TN. facebook.com/shopthemarketat

Holiday Under The Peaks. A holiday themed experience at the Tennessee Aquarium, featuring an underwater wonderland that has holiday music and décor, as well as daily seasonal programming included with regular admission. There will also be a visit from SCUBA claus as he travels down from the North Pole every Saturday and Sunday at 2 p.m. in the River Journey building from Nov. 29 to Dec. 21. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Through December 28. $29.95-$39.95. Tennessee Aquarium. 1 Broad St., Chattanooga, TN. tnaqua.org

Rock City: Enchanted Garden of Lights. Celebrate the 31st year of the Enchanted Garden of Lights at Rock City where Rock City’s gardens turn into a festive winter wonderland, fit with over one million LED Christmas lights, festive food, and activities like visiting with Santa at Carter Cliffs or GingerGnome decorating. 4-10:30 p.m. Through January 4. $21-$38. 1400 Patten Road. Lookout Mountain, GA. seerockcity.com

Chattanooga Ballet's Land of Sweets at The Read House. Chattanooga Ballet will be hosting a family-friendly event in the Silver ballroom at The Read House where guests can experience interactive activities, character photo opportunities, a live reading of The Nutcracker story, and plenty of sweet treats. Festive attire is suggested and tickets must be purchased in advance. 2 p.m. December 7. $40-$60. The Read House. 107 W MLK Blvd. Chattanooga, TN. givebutter.com/LandofSweets25

Live Music

Mele Kalikimaka Tiki Night at The Woodshop: A Christmas Concert Experience. A one-of-a-kind holiday concert featuring The Explorers Club, masters of five-part harmony and vintage pop perfection, silly tiki cocktails, Hawaiian BBQ, and more. Ugly sweaters are optional and aloha shirts are encouraged. Also, bring an ornament and get a pint. 7:30 p.m. December 6. $20-$100. The Woodshop Listening Room. 5500 Saint Elmo Ave. Chattanooga, TN. thewoodshoplisteningroom.com

Futurebirds. Formed in 2008 in Athens, GA by college students at the time of University of Georgia, Futurebirds is a band that effortlessly blends alt-country with psychedelic rock and roll.

They are known for their genre-bending sound and high energy sets. 8 p.m. December 6. $34.48-$52.14. The Signal. 21 Choo Choo Ave. Chattanooga, TN. thesignaltn.com

Main x 24 All Day Extravaganza. A celebration of Main x 24 at Songbirds from 12-noon to 12-midnight with two stages, featuring a jam-packed day of music highlighting our youth performers, local bands, DJ’s and even karaoke. One ticket gets you in for the whole day.