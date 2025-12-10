Looking For Something Fun To Do This Weekend? We've Got The Rundown

The holiday season in full swing, and it can often feel a bit overwhelming trying to figure out what to go and see (and do) around town, as there are always a lot of things happening.

Which is why we are here to make things a bit easier to navigate as The Pulse Event Guru Joseph Mosman highlights some of the most interesting weekend events.

Plus, you can always check out the Local Events Calendar for everything that is happening around the city. And if you have an upcoming community event, concert, gallery showing, sporting event, restaurant opening, etc., you can submit it to our calendar at no cost.

Festivals, Markets & More

Red Bank Christmas Parade & Festival. Celebrate the holiday season with the annual Red Bank Christmas Parade and Festival, featuring a holiday market with local vendors and artisans,

food trucks, dazzling floats, marching bands, dancers, community groups, and a special appearance by Santa Claus himself. The festival begins at 3 p.m. The parade starts at 6 p.m. The dance party starts at 7 p.m. December 13. Free. Along Dayton Blvd and at Red Bank City Park. Red Bank, TN. redbanktn.gov/262/2025-Christmas-Festival-Parade

Preschool Adventure: Woohoo for Winter. The Creative Discovery Museum will be hosting a playful morning of creativity where children under 5 are invited to explore winter-themed play that supports cognitive, language, motor, and social–emotional development. Volunteers from Ooltewah High School JROTC will help facilitate a variety of snowy, sensory, and creative stations. 9-11 a.m. December 13. Included with Museum Admission. Creative Discovery Museum. 321 Chestnut St. Chattanooga, TN. cdmfun.org

Holiday Under The Peaks. A holiday themed experience at the Tennessee Aquarium, featuring an underwater wonderland that has holiday music and décor, as well as daily seasonal programming included with regular admission. There will also be a visit from SCUBA claus as he travels down from the North Pole every Saturday and Sunday at 2 p.m. in the River Journey building from Nov. 29 to Dec. 21. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Through December 28. $29.95-$39.95. Tennessee Aquarium. 1 Broad St., Chattanooga, TN. tnaqua.org

Rock City: Enchanted Garden of Lights. Celebrate the 31st year of the Enchanted Garden of Lights at Rock City where Rock City’s gardens turn into a festive winter wonderland, fit with over one million LED Christmas lights, festive food, and activities like visiting with Santa at Carter Cliffs or GingerGnome decorating. 4-10:30 p.m. Through January 4. $21-$38. 1400 Patten Road. Lookout Mountain, GA. seerockcity.com

Live Music

A Holly Dolly Christmas. A festive exclusive dinner-and-a-show featuring music by locally beloved wife & husband duo Amber Carrington & Dran Lewis, along with their band of talented friends. Plus, a delicious southern menu by Chatter Box Cafe. 7-9:30 p.m. Doors for Dinner: 6:30 p.m. Dinner: 7:00 p.m. Doors for Show Only: 7:45 p.m.. Show: 8:00 p.m. December 12. $56-$111. Songbirds. 206 West Main St. Chattanooga, TN. songbirdsfoundation.org/events/holly-dolly

John Cowan. Because of his role in reinventing and modernizing bluegrass by blending in rock, soul, and other influences, John Cowan has been hailed as the voice of Newgrass. He has been performing and creating music for over four decades and will be performing with Allen Shadd & Luke Bulla. 7 p.m. December 13. $31. Songbirds. 206 West Main St. Chattanooga, TN. songbirdsfoundation.org

The Afternooners. Chattanooga’s high energy five piece funk and genre infusing band that has opened for bands like Widespread Panic are known for their high-voltage sets and their ability to do jam band style performances. 8 p.m. December 13. $15-$20. The Barrelhouse Ballroom. 1501 Long St. Chattanooga, TN. barrelhouseballroom.com

Robert Earl Keen Presents The Greatest Christmas on Earth. Texas singer-songwriter with decades of experience blending Texas style grit with folk, americana, and country. He has released over 21 albums, had his songs performed by George Strait and The Highwaymen, and has received the BMI Troubadour Award amongst other honors. 8 p.m. December 13. $35-$132. The Walker Theatre. 399 McCallie Ave. Chattanooga, TN. tivolichattanooga.com