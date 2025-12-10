Looking For Something Fun To Do This Weekend? We've Got The Rundown

The holiday season in full swing, and it can often feel a bit overwhelming trying to figure out what to go and see (and do) around town, as there are always a lot of things happening.
Which is why we are here to make things a bit easier to navigate as The Pulse Event Guru Joseph Mosman highlights some of the most interesting weekend events.
Plus, you can always check out the Local Events Calendar for everything that is happening around the city. And if you have an upcoming community event, concert, gallery showing, sporting event, restaurant opening, etc., you can submit it to our calendar at no cost.
Festivals, Markets & More
Red Bank Christmas Parade & Festival. Celebrate the holiday season with the annual Red Bank Christmas Parade and Festival, featuring a holiday market with local vendors and artisans,
food trucks, dazzling floats, marching bands, dancers, community groups, and a special appearance by Santa Claus himself. The festival begins at 3 p.m. The parade starts at 6 p.m. The dance party starts at 7 p.m. December 13. Free. Along Dayton Blvd and at Red Bank City Park. Red Bank, TN. redbanktn.gov/262/2025-Christmas-Festival-Parade
Preschool Adventure: Woohoo for Winter. The Creative Discovery Museum will be hosting a playful morning of creativity where children under 5 are invited to explore winter-themed play that supports cognitive, language, motor, and social–emotional development. Volunteers from Ooltewah High School JROTC will help facilitate a variety of snowy, sensory, and creative stations. 9-11 a.m. December 13. Included with Museum Admission. Creative Discovery Museum. 321 Chestnut St. Chattanooga, TN. cdmfun.org
Holiday Under The Peaks. A holiday themed experience at the Tennessee Aquarium, featuring an underwater wonderland that has holiday music and décor, as well as daily seasonal programming included with regular admission. There will also be a visit from SCUBA claus as he travels down from the North Pole every Saturday and Sunday at 2 p.m. in the River Journey building from Nov. 29 to Dec. 21. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Through December 28. $29.95-$39.95. Tennessee Aquarium. 1 Broad St., Chattanooga, TN. tnaqua.org
Rock City: Enchanted Garden of Lights. Celebrate the 31st year of the Enchanted Garden of Lights at Rock City where Rock City’s gardens turn into a festive winter wonderland, fit with over one million LED Christmas lights, festive food, and activities like visiting with Santa at Carter Cliffs or GingerGnome decorating. 4-10:30 p.m. Through January 4. $21-$38. 1400 Patten Road. Lookout Mountain, GA. seerockcity.com
Live Music
A Holly Dolly Christmas. A festive exclusive dinner-and-a-show featuring music by locally beloved wife & husband duo Amber Carrington & Dran Lewis, along with their band of talented friends. Plus, a delicious southern menu by Chatter Box Cafe. 7-9:30 p.m. Doors for Dinner: 6:30 p.m. Dinner: 7:00 p.m. Doors for Show Only: 7:45 p.m.. Show: 8:00 p.m. December 12. $56-$111. Songbirds. 206 West Main St. Chattanooga, TN. songbirdsfoundation.org/events/holly-dolly
John Cowan. Because of his role in reinventing and modernizing bluegrass by blending in rock, soul, and other influences, John Cowan has been hailed as the voice of Newgrass. He has been performing and creating music for over four decades and will be performing with Allen Shadd & Luke Bulla. 7 p.m. December 13. $31. Songbirds. 206 West Main St. Chattanooga, TN. songbirdsfoundation.org
The Afternooners. Chattanooga’s high energy five piece funk and genre infusing band that has opened for bands like Widespread Panic are known for their high-voltage sets and their ability to do jam band style performances. 8 p.m. December 13. $15-$20. The Barrelhouse Ballroom. 1501 Long St. Chattanooga, TN. barrelhouseballroom.com
Robert Earl Keen Presents The Greatest Christmas on Earth. Texas singer-songwriter with decades of experience blending Texas style grit with folk, americana, and country. He has released over 21 albums, had his songs performed by George Strait and The Highwaymen, and has received the BMI Troubadour Award amongst other honors. 8 p.m. December 13. $35-$132. The Walker Theatre. 399 McCallie Ave. Chattanooga, TN. tivolichattanooga.com
A LVNDR Christmas. A two night Holiday Special at The Woodshop, featuring songs from neo-soul and festive funk musician, LVNDR, with help from special guests. Enjoy a specialty holiday menu featuring smoked prime rib and turkey dinner, festive Christmas cocktails, and limited reserved seating for a truly soulful holiday experience. Dress to impress. Cocktail attire is encouraged. 6 p.m. Saturday; 5 p.m. Sunday. December 13-14. $20-$120. The Woodshop Listening Room. 5500 Saint Elmo Ave. Chattanooga, TN. thewoodshoplisteningroom.com
Comedy and Theatre
Jeff D. Hailing from New Orleans, and known for his unique Southern-style humor, riotous stories, hilarious characters, and satiric point of view, Jeff D, is bringing an LGBTQ+ friendly show to the Comedy Catch this weekend. He has appeared in the films Grudge Match and Joe Dirt 2 and can be seen in The Premise on Hulu and Killing It on Peacock. 7 and 9:15 p.m. December 12-13. $22.49-$27.74. The Comedy Catch at the Choo Choo. 29 Station St. Chattanooga, TN. thecomedycatch.com
Chattanooga Ballet's The Nutcracker. Chattanooga Ballet's beloved holiday production of The Nutcracker at Memorial Auditorium, featuring over 200 dancers, students, the Chattanooga Symphony Orchestra, and live music for a magical holiday tradition that follows Clara's journey with her Nutcracker Prince to the Land of Sweets. 7:30 p.m. Friday; 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday. December 12-14. $33-$126. Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Auditorium. 399 McCallie Ave. Chattanooga, TN. tivolichattanooga.com/memorial_auditorium
Annie. The Chattanooga Theatre Centre rings in the holiday season with one of the most beloved musicals of all time: Annie. This iconic Tony Award-winning play, starring a plucky young orphan, a billionaire with a heart of gold, and an unforgettable cast of characters, will headline CTC’s Main Stage for 13 performances, running through December 21. Chattanooga Theatre Centre, 400 River St, Chattanooga, TN. TheatreCentre.com/102nd-Season
