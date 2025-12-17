Looking For Something Fun To Do This Weekend? We've Got The Rundown

Christmas is just around the corner and in between the shopping, holiday parties and more, one way to help cope with holiday stress is getting out of the house and go do something fun.

That said, it can often feel a bit overwhelming trying to figure out what to go and see (and do) around town, as there are always a lot of things happening.

Which is why we are here to make things a bit easier to navigate as The Pulse Event Guru Joseph Mosman highlights some of the most interesting weekend events.

Plus, you can always check out the Local Events Calendar for everything that is happening around the city. And if you have an upcoming community event, concert, gallery showing, sporting event, restaurant opening, etc., you can submit it to our calendar at no cost.

Festivals, Markets & More

5th Annual St. Elmo Luminaria Festival. The fifth annual family-friendly community stroll and block party for charity in St. Elmo. Every third Saturday in December, the streets of Historic St. Elmo comes alive as neighbors gather. With the help of volunteers and local businesses, luminaries are built and placed along the Virginia Ave. Greenway, lighting the way for people to connect and celebrate community. There will also be live music, food trucks, vendors, local crafts, and beverages. 5-9 p.m. December 20. Free. 5500 St. Elmo Ave. Chattanooga, TN. stelmostroll.com

An Afternoon of Holiday Cheer at Miller Park. A free family-friendly holiday event at Miller Park featuring photos with Santa, Story Time, Holiday Arts and Crafts and vendors, Delicious Hot Chocolate, and Special Character Appearances. You will also be able to listen to classic Christmas songs as you walk through the Festive Forest. 12 p.m.-4 p.m. December 20. Free. Miller Park. 928 Market St, Chattanooga, TN. chattanooga.gov/things-to-do/calendar/afternoon-holiday-cheer-miller-park-0

Holidays at Ruby Falls. Discover the magic of the holiday season with festive decorations, twinkling holiday lights, and special activities inside historic Ruby Falls Castle. Add your handwritten holiday wish to the Forest of Wishes, where a blizzard of dreams blanket the trees. There will be seasonal treats, and hot cocoa beside the café’s cozy fireplace in the park’s limestone castle built in 1929. The main attraction is taking the guide-led walk to see the tallest underground waterfall open to the public in the United States. Afterwards, make sure to stay a little longer for a casual meal and local craft beer. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Every Saturday and Sunday until December 28. $18.95-$41.95. Ruby Falls. 1720 S. Scenic Highway. Chattanooga, TN. rubyfalls.com

Rock City: Enchanted Garden of Lights. Celebrate the 31st year of the Enchanted Garden of Lights at Rock City where Rock City’s gardens turn into a festive winter wonderland, fit with over one million LED Christmas lights, festive food, and activities like visiting with Santa at Carter Cliffs or GingerGnome decorating. 4-10:30 p.m. Through January 4. $21-$38. 1400 Patten Road. Lookout Mountain, GA. seerockcity.com

Chattanooga Zoo’s Asian Lantern Festival: Forest of Fantasy. The Asian Lantern Festival is back this year with a brand new collection of hand-crafted silk lanterns. In the Forest of Fantasy, you'll discover fire-breathing dragons, mythical beasts, fairies, forest creatures and even Santa in his workshop. With over nearly 50 separate lantern displays featuring hand-crafted lanterns up to 26 feet tall, this experience is not one to miss. On the opening weekend, the zoo will be having special events, where you can make your own lantern craft from 5:30-8 p.m or watch the Chien Hong School of Kung Fu perform a traditional lion dance under Mimi's Pavilion at 6:30 and 7:30 p.m. Event hours are 5:30-9:30 p.m. Through January 17. Wednesdays-Sundays with a few extra holiday dates. $14-$23.50. The Chattanooga Zoo. 301 N Holtzclaw Ave. Chattanooga, TN. chattzoo.org/events/alf