Looking For Something Fun To Do This Weekend? We've Got The Rundown

It's a post-Christmas weekend, and once all the wrapping paper is put away and the leftovers are eaten (or at least most of them), there's still plenty of things to do outside of the house.
And as always, there are always a lot of things happening around town, which is why we are here to make things a bit easier to navigate as The Pulse Event Guru Joseph Mosman highlights some of the most interesting weekend events.
Plus, you can always check out the Local Events Calendar for everything that is happening around the city.
Festivals, Markets & More
Holiday Christmas Lights Train. Beginning right after Christmas Day, this cheerful evening ride is filled with twinkling lights, holiday music, festive fun, and the timeless joy of vintage rail travel. The 65-minute, 6-mile round trip crosses four bridges, passes through a pre–Civil War horseshoe tunnel, and ends with a live turntable demonstration. Before boarding, be sure to grab a warm treat from the Depot Deli, and don’t forget to take home a souvenir boarding pass to remember the timeless experience. 5:30-9 p.m. December 26-January 11. $16-$25. Tennessee Railroad Valley. 4119 Cromwell Road. Chattanooga, TN. tvrail.com
Holidays at Ruby Falls. Discover the magic of the holiday season with festive decorations, twinkling holiday lights, and special activities inside historic Ruby Falls Castle. Add your handwritten holiday wish to the Forest of Wishes, where a blizzard of dreams blanket the trees. There will be seasonal treats, and hot cocoa beside the café’s cozy fireplace in the park’s limestone castle built in 1929. The main attraction is taking the guide-led walk to see the tallest underground waterfall open to the public in the United States. Afterwards, make sure to stay a little longer for a casual meal and local craft beer. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Every Saturday and Sunday until December 28. $18.95-$41.95. Ruby Falls. 1720 S. Scenic Highway. Chattanooga, TN. rubyfalls.com
Holiday Under The Peaks. A holiday themed experience at the Tennessee Aquarium, featuring an underwater wonderland that has holiday music and décor, as well as daily seasonal programming included with regular admission. There will also be a visit from SCUBA claus as he travels down from the North Pole every Saturday and Sunday at 2 p.m. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Through December 28. $29.95-$39.95. Tennessee Aquarium. 1 Broad St., Chattanooga, TN. tnaqua.org
Rock City: Enchanted Garden of Lights. Celebrate the 31st year of the Enchanted Garden of Lights at Rock City where Rock City’s gardens turn into a festive winter wonderland, fit with over one million LED Christmas lights, festive food, and activities like visiting with Santa at Carter Cliffs or GingerGnome decorating. 4-10:30 p.m. Through January 4. $21-$38. 1400 Patten Road. Lookout Mountain, GA. seerockcity.com
Chattanooga Zoo’s Asian Lantern Festival: Forest of Fantasy. The Asian Lantern Festival is back this year with a brand new collection of hand-crafted silk lanterns. In the Forest of Fantasy, you'll discover fire-breathing dragons, mythical beasts, fairies, forest creatures and even Santa in his workshop. With over nearly 50 separate lantern displays featuring hand-crafted lanterns up to 26 feet tall, this experience is not one to miss. On the opening weekend, the zoo will be having special events, where you can make your own lantern craft from 5:30-8 p.m or watch the Chien Hong School of Kung Fu perform a traditional lion dance under Mimi's Pavilion at 6:30 and 7:30 p.m. Event hours are 5:30-9:30 p.m. Through January 17. Wednesdays-Sundays with a few extra holiday dates. $14-$23.50. The Chattanooga Zoo. 301 N Holtzclaw Ave. Chattanooga, TN. chattzoo.org/events/alf
Live Music
Jason Lyles Album Release Show with Blake Worthington. Chattanooga based singer-songwriter, Jason Lyles, is known for blending folk, Americana, and indie rock, along with his soulful lyrics and emotive melodies. He will be having a vinyl release show for his new album, released November 15, 2025, entitled Suspensions of Disbelief, with help from his band, The Legitimizers, and opening act, The Blake Worthington band. 7 p.m. December 27. $15-$80. The Woodshop Listening Room. 5500 Saint Elmo Ave. Chattanooga, TN. thewoodshoplisteningroom.com
Tell Me Lies: The Fleetwood Mac Experience with The Essentials. Based out of North Carolina, Tell Me Lies is a Fleetwood Mac tribute band that aims to recreate the sound and feel of the original band. Expect seasoned musicians performing a classic, high-energy set that brings the Fleetwood Mac experience to life for fans both old and new alike. 8 p.m. December 27. $58.69. The Signal. 21 Choo Choo Ave. Chattanooga, TN. thesignaltn.com
Velcro Pygmies. A high-energy rock band that does mostly eighties, with some early nineties covers of bands like Poison, Bon Jovi, Van Halen, Def Leppard, and Guns N Roses. They focus on keeping the spirit of classic rock alive by presenting it in a fun and accessible way that is as much about nostalgia as it is about the music itself. 9 p.m. December 27. $27.37. The Barrelhouse Ballroom. 1501 Long St. Chattanooga, TN. barrelhouseballroom.com
Comedy and Theatre
Mia Jackson. A Columbus, Georgia Native, Mia Jackson started her stand-up career in Atlanta and now performs in New York City. In 2022, she was one of the openers for Amy Schumer’s national tour. She has written for Life & Beth on Hulu and I Love Us on BET plus. 7 and 9:15 p.m. December 26-27. $22.49-$27.74. The Comedy Catch at the Choo Choo. 29 Station St. Chattanooga, TN. thecomedycatch.com
