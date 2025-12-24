Looking For Something Fun To Do This Weekend? We've Got The Rundown

It's a post-Christmas weekend, and once all the wrapping paper is put away and the leftovers are eaten (or at least most of them), there's still plenty of things to do outside of the house.

And as always, there are always a lot of things happening around town, which is why we are here to make things a bit easier to navigate as The Pulse Event Guru Joseph Mosman highlights some of the most interesting weekend events.

Plus, you can always check out the Local Events Calendar for everything that is happening around the city. And if you have an upcoming community event, concert, gallery showing, sporting event, restaurant opening, etc., you can submit it to our calendar at no cost.

Festivals, Markets & More

Holiday Christmas Lights Train. Beginning right after Christmas Day, this cheerful evening ride is filled with twinkling lights, holiday music, festive fun, and the timeless joy of vintage rail travel. The 65-minute, 6-mile round trip crosses four bridges, passes through a pre–Civil War horseshoe tunnel, and ends with a live turntable demonstration. Before boarding, be sure to grab a warm treat from the Depot Deli, and don’t forget to take home a souvenir boarding pass to remember the timeless experience. 5:30-9 p.m. December 26-January 11. $16-$25. Tennessee Railroad Valley. 4119 Cromwell Road. Chattanooga, TN. tvrail.com

Holidays at Ruby Falls. Discover the magic of the holiday season with festive decorations, twinkling holiday lights, and special activities inside historic Ruby Falls Castle. Add your handwritten holiday wish to the Forest of Wishes, where a blizzard of dreams blanket the trees. There will be seasonal treats, and hot cocoa beside the café’s cozy fireplace in the park’s limestone castle built in 1929. The main attraction is taking the guide-led walk to see the tallest underground waterfall open to the public in the United States. Afterwards, make sure to stay a little longer for a casual meal and local craft beer. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Every Saturday and Sunday until December 28. $18.95-$41.95. Ruby Falls. 1720 S. Scenic Highway. Chattanooga, TN. rubyfalls.com

Holiday Under The Peaks. A holiday themed experience at the Tennessee Aquarium, featuring an underwater wonderland that has holiday music and décor, as well as daily seasonal programming included with regular admission. There will also be a visit from SCUBA claus as he travels down from the North Pole every Saturday and Sunday at 2 p.m. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Through December 28. $29.95-$39.95. Tennessee Aquarium. 1 Broad St., Chattanooga, TN. tnaqua.org

Rock City: Enchanted Garden of Lights. Celebrate the 31st year of the Enchanted Garden of Lights at Rock City where Rock City’s gardens turn into a festive winter wonderland, fit with over one million LED Christmas lights, festive food, and activities like visiting with Santa at Carter Cliffs or GingerGnome decorating. 4-10:30 p.m. Through January 4. $21-$38. 1400 Patten Road. Lookout Mountain, GA. seerockcity.com

Chattanooga Zoo’s Asian Lantern Festival: Forest of Fantasy. The Asian Lantern Festival is back this year with a brand new collection of hand-crafted silk lanterns. In the Forest of Fantasy, you'll discover fire-breathing dragons, mythical beasts, fairies, forest creatures and even Santa in his workshop. With over nearly 50 separate lantern displays featuring hand-crafted lanterns up to 26 feet tall, this experience is not one to miss. On the opening weekend, the zoo will be having special events, where you can make your own lantern craft from 5:30-8 p.m or watch the Chien Hong School of Kung Fu perform a traditional lion dance under Mimi's Pavilion at 6:30 and 7:30 p.m. Event hours are 5:30-9:30 p.m. Through January 17. Wednesdays-Sundays with a few extra holiday dates. $14-$23.50. The Chattanooga Zoo. 301 N Holtzclaw Ave. Chattanooga, TN. chattzoo.org/events/alf