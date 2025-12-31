Looking For Something Fun To Do This Weekend? We've Got The Rundown

The winter holidays may finally be over, but that doesn't mean there isn't anything fun to do around town this weekend.

In fact, there are always a lot of things happening , which is why we are here to make things a bit easier to navigate as The Pulse Event Guru Joseph Mosman highlights some of the most interesting weekend events.

Plus, you can always check out the Local Events Calendar for everything that is happening around the city. And if you have an upcoming community event, concert, gallery showing, sporting event, restaurant opening, etc., you can submit it to our calendar at no cost.

Festivals, Markets & More

New Year’s Nightmare at Dread Hollow. Just because Halloween is over that doesn’t mean you can’t still have a few scares to start off the new year. Get ready for a night of pure terror at Dread Hollow’s New Year’s Nightmare as Krampus and a group of nightmarish, dreadful elves prepare to terrify any and all who enter the haunted house or horror-themed escape rooms. Escape room tickets are $15 per person and haunted house tickets are $20. Warning: Parental Discretion Advised. 7:30 p.m. January 3. $15-$20. Dread Hollow. 321 Browns Ferry Road. Chattanooga, TN. dreadhollow.com

Holiday Christmas Lights Train. Beginning right after Christmas Day, this cheerful evening ride is filled with twinkling lights, holiday music, festive fun, and the timeless joy of vintage rail travel. The 65-minute, 6-mile round trip crosses four bridges, passes through a pre–Civil War horseshoe tunnel, and ends with a live turntable demonstration. Before boarding, be sure to grab a warm treat from the Depot Deli, and don’t forget to take home a souvenir boarding pass to remember the timeless experience. 5:30-9 p.m. Through January 11. $16-$25. Tennessee Railroad Valley. 4119 Cromwell Road. Chattanooga, TN. tvrail.com

Rock City: Enchanted Garden of Lights. Celebrate the 31st year of the Enchanted Garden of Lights at Rock City where Rock City’s gardens turn into a festive winter wonderland, fit with over one million LED Christmas lights, festive food, and activities like visiting with Santa at Carter Cliffs or GingerGnome decorating. 4-10:30 p.m. Through January 4. $21-$38. 1400 Patten Road. Lookout Mountain, GA. seerockcity.com

Chattanooga Zoo’s Asian Lantern Festival: Forest of Fantasy. The Asian Lantern Festival is back this year with a brand new collection of hand-crafted silk lanterns. In the Forest of Fantasy, you'll discover fire-breathing dragons, mythical beasts, fairies, forest creatures and even Santa in his workshop. With over nearly 50 separate lantern displays featuring hand-crafted lanterns up to 26 feet tall, this experience is not one to miss. On the opening weekend, the zoo will be having special events, where you can make your own lantern craft from 5:30-8 p.m or watch the Chien Hong School of Kung Fu perform a traditional lion dance under Mimi's Pavilion at 6:30 and 7:30 p.m. Event hours are 5:30-9:30 p.m. Through January 17. Wednesdays-Sundays with a few extra holiday dates. $14-$23.50. The Chattanooga Zoo. 301 N Holtzclaw Ave. Chattanooga, TN. chattzoo.org/events/alf

Live Music

A Tribute to 74 Years of Sun Records. A special evening at The Woodshop, where three Tennessee musicians, Emerald Butler, Jhett Black, and Jad Tariq, will be playing the classics from the archives of Memphis’s own Sun Records. Founded in 1952 by Sam Phillips, Sun Records is one of the most influential labels in American music history. Expect an evening of songs from the greats, like Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis, Carl Perkins, Roy Orbison, and more. 7 p.m. January 3. $15-$80. The Woodshop Listening Room. 5500 Saint Elmo Ave. Chattanooga, TN. thewoodshoplisteningroom.com

Sleaze Freaks Indie Dance Party. Grab your leather jackets, skinny jeans, eyeliner, and cigarettes as Barrelhouse Ballroom prepares an evening to dance to all your favorite indie rock, electroclash, and alternative hits. Think The Strokes, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, The Dare, LCD Soundsystem, and much more. 9 p.m. January 2. $18.90. The Barrelhouse Ballroom. 1501 Long St. Chattanooga, TN. barrelhouseballroom.com