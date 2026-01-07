Looking For Something Fun To Do This Weekend? We've Got The Rundown

With winter upon us, one would think there would be fewer things to do around town. The truth is, happily, the opposite: there are plenty of fun things to do around town this weekend.
In fact, there are always a lot of things happening , which is why we are here to make things a bit easier to navigate as The Pulse Event Guru Joseph Mosman highlights some of the most interesting weekend events.
Plus, you can always check out the Local Events Calendar for everything that is happening around the city.
Festivals, Markets & More
World of Wheels. 58th annual indoor automotive show and competition held annually at the Chattanooga Convention Center. The event is one of the South’s largest custom car shows, showcasing custom hot rods, classic cars, race cars, trucks, and even motorcycles. There will also be family friendly happenings like bungee trampolines, some potential celebrity appearances, and automotive industry career opportunities for students. 3-9 p.m. Friday; 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Saturday; 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday. January 9-11. Children 5 and under are Free. $5-$23. Chattanooga Convention Center. 1150 Carter St. Chattanooga, TN. worldofwheels.net/chattanooga
Scouting Day at Creative Discovery Museum. A fun event at the Creative Discovery Museum where families are invited to explore stations led by local Scouts, where children can learn practical and fun skills. There will be knot tying lessons, tent set up instructions, backcountry cooking demonstrations, and a lesson where children can learn to identify native plants and animals while creating a leaf rubbing to keep. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. January 10. Included with Museum Admission. Creative Discovery Museum. 321 Chestnut St. Chattanooga, TN. cdmfun.org
Sunday Studio at Hunter Museum of Art. Enjoy drop-in art experiences for kids and families, activities from the Downtown Public Library and the Houston Museum, plus skateboard deck designs created by local student artists for the Chattanooga skateboarding community contest. At 3:30 p.m. an artist from the elementary-level and middle/high school-level displays will receive a special prize for their deck designs. 2-4 p.m. January 11. Regular admission applies. $18-$20. Members and youth 17 and under are free. Admission to this program is also free with a Chattanooga Public Library card if you’re attending with children. Hunter Museum of American Art. 10 Bluff View Ave. Chattanooga, TN. huntermuseum.org
Holiday Christmas Lights Train. Beginning right after Christmas Day, this cheerful evening ride is filled with twinkling lights, holiday music, festive fun, and the timeless joy of vintage rail travel. The 65-minute, 6-mile round trip crosses four bridges, passes through a pre–Civil War horseshoe tunnel, and ends with a live turntable demonstration. Before boarding, be sure to grab a warm treat from the Depot Deli, and don’t forget to take home a souvenir boarding pass to remember the timeless experience. 5:30-9 p.m. Through January 11. $16-$25. Tennessee Railroad Valley. 4119 Cromwell Road. Chattanooga, TN. tvrail.com
Chattanooga Zoo’s Asian Lantern Festival: Forest of Fantasy. The Asian Lantern Festival is back this year with a brand new collection of hand-crafted silk lanterns. In the Forest of Fantasy, you'll discover fire-breathing dragons, mythical beasts, fairies, forest creatures and even Santa in his workshop. With over nearly 50 separate lantern displays featuring hand-crafted lanterns up to 26 feet tall, this experience is not one to miss. On the opening weekend, the zoo will be having special events, where you can make your own lantern craft from 5:30-8 p.m or watch the Chien Hong School of Kung Fu perform a traditional lion dance under Mimi's Pavilion at 6:30 and 7:30 p.m. Event hours are 5:30-9:30 p.m. Through January 17. Wednesdays-Sundays with a few extra holiday dates. $14-$23.50. The Chattanooga Zoo. 301 N Holtzclaw Ave. Chattanooga, TN. chattzoo.org/events/alf
Live Music
Songwriter’s Showcase at Barking Legs Theater. A special evening at Barking Legs Theater, as there will be a collaboration between Little Mule, Marlow Drive, and Little Head & The Fat Shafts, three local bands coming together to share a night of all original, homegrown music. This special event will also be professionally recorded and released online once completed, so everyone that attends becomes part of something you can share and look back on together. 8 p.m. January 10. $20. Barking Legs Theatre. 1307 Dodds Ave. Chattanooga, TN. barkinglegs.org
Christian Lopez. Americana singer-songwriter, Christian Lopez, is a West Virginia native taking the scene by storm. When he was just 18 he recorded his debut album, produced by Americana super-producer Dave Cobb, who has worked with artists like Jason Isbell and Chris Stapleton.
He recently made his 3rd Opry appearance, performing alongside Vince Gill. 8 p.m. January 10. $48.57. JMac's. 608 Georgia Ave. Chattanooga, TN. goldenslope.com/jmacs
Drew Sterchi Band. Tennessee native, Sterchi, began playing guitar at 13, and is known for his expressive blues style and performing with his band, Blue’s Tribe. In 2025, he released his first album in thirteen years, entitled, Running From The Finish Line, which is a continued exploration of his blue’s roots and a reflection on Sterchi’s personal life experiences. 7 p.m. January 10. $12-$70. The Woodshop Listening Room. 5500 Saint Elmo Ave. Chattanooga, TN. thewoodshoplisteningroom.com
George Lynch of Dokken. As part of the Rise of the Decades Tour, iconic guitarist from Dokken and Lynch Mob, George Lynch, will be performing hard rock and heavy metal to celebrate rock n roll across generations and pay tribute to the legacy of Dokken and its influence on the scene. The show will bring together other iconic rock artists, like Terry Ilous from XYZ, and Brett Carlisle from Great White/AON. 7 p.m. January 11. $50-$250. Songbirds. 206 W Main St, Chattanooga, TN. songbirdsfoundation.org
Comedy and Theatre
Graham Kay. An award-winning stand-up comedian, actor and TV writer, and in past years has performed his stand-up on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon (2020), Late Show with Steven Colbert (2018), and he has a new comedy special put out through Just For Laughs. 7 and 9:15 p.m. January 9-10. $22.75-$28. The Comedy Catch at the Choo Choo. 29 Station St. Chattanooga, TN. thecomedycatch.com
