Looking For Something Fun To Do This Weekend? We've Got The Rundown

With winter upon us, one would think there would be fewer things to do around town. The truth is, happily, the opposite: there are plenty of fun things to do around town this weekend.

In fact, there are always a lot of things happening , which is why we are here to make things a bit easier to navigate as The Pulse Event Guru Joseph Mosman highlights some of the most interesting weekend events.

Plus, you can always check out the Local Events Calendar for everything that is happening around the city.

Festivals, Markets & More

World of Wheels. 58th annual indoor automotive show and competition held annually at the Chattanooga Convention Center. The event is one of the South’s largest custom car shows, showcasing custom hot rods, classic cars, race cars, trucks, and even motorcycles. There will also be family friendly happenings like bungee trampolines, some potential celebrity appearances, and automotive industry career opportunities for students. 3-9 p.m. Friday; 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Saturday; 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday. January 9-11. Children 5 and under are Free. $5-$23. Chattanooga Convention Center. 1150 Carter St. Chattanooga, TN. worldofwheels.net/chattanooga

Scouting Day at Creative Discovery Museum. A fun event at the Creative Discovery Museum where families are invited to explore stations led by local Scouts, where children can learn practical and fun skills. There will be knot tying lessons, tent set up instructions, backcountry cooking demonstrations, and a lesson where children can learn to identify native plants and animals while creating a leaf rubbing to keep. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. January 10. Included with Museum Admission. Creative Discovery Museum. 321 Chestnut St. Chattanooga, TN. cdmfun.org

Sunday Studio at Hunter Museum of Art. Enjoy drop-in art experiences for kids and families, activities from the Downtown Public Library and the Houston Museum, plus skateboard deck designs created by local student artists for the Chattanooga skateboarding community contest. At 3:30 p.m. an artist from the elementary-level and middle/high school-level displays will receive a special prize for their deck designs. 2-4 p.m. January 11. Regular admission applies. $18-$20. Members and youth 17 and under are free. Admission to this program is also free with a Chattanooga Public Library card if you’re attending with children. Hunter Museum of American Art. 10 Bluff View Ave. Chattanooga, TN. huntermuseum.org

Holiday Christmas Lights Train. Beginning right after Christmas Day, this cheerful evening ride is filled with twinkling lights, holiday music, festive fun, and the timeless joy of vintage rail travel. The 65-minute, 6-mile round trip crosses four bridges, passes through a pre–Civil War horseshoe tunnel, and ends with a live turntable demonstration. Before boarding, be sure to grab a warm treat from the Depot Deli, and don’t forget to take home a souvenir boarding pass to remember the timeless experience. 5:30-9 p.m. Through January 11. $16-$25. Tennessee Railroad Valley. 4119 Cromwell Road. Chattanooga, TN. tvrail.com

Chattanooga Zoo’s Asian Lantern Festival: Forest of Fantasy. The Asian Lantern Festival is back this year with a brand new collection of hand-crafted silk lanterns. In the Forest of Fantasy, you'll discover fire-breathing dragons, mythical beasts, fairies, forest creatures and even Santa in his workshop. With over nearly 50 separate lantern displays featuring hand-crafted lanterns up to 26 feet tall, this experience is not one to miss. On the opening weekend, the zoo will be having special events, where you can make your own lantern craft from 5:30-8 p.m or watch the Chien Hong School of Kung Fu perform a traditional lion dance under Mimi's Pavilion at 6:30 and 7:30 p.m. Event hours are 5:30-9:30 p.m. Through January 17. Wednesdays-Sundays with a few extra holiday dates. $14-$23.50. The Chattanooga Zoo. 301 N Holtzclaw Ave. Chattanooga, TN. chattzoo.org/events/alf