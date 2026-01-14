Looking For Something Fun To Do This Weekend? We've Got The Rundown

Winter is here, which means short days, long nights, wildly unpredictable weather ... and plenty of things to see and do around town this weekend.

In fact, there are always a lot of things happening , which is why we are here to make things a bit easier to navigate as The Pulse Event Guru Joseph Mosman highlights some of the most interesting weekend events.

Plus, you can always check out the Local Events Calendar for everything that is happening around the city. And if you have an upcoming community event, concert, gallery showing, sporting event, restaurant opening, etc., you can submit it to our calendar at no cost.

Festivals, Markets & More

Lookout Wild Film Festival. A four day international film festival in Chattanooga that celebrates outdoor adventure, conservation, and environmental storytelling. From more thrill seeking adventures, to human stories about resilience and connecting with nature, the 14th Annual film festival has become a staple in Chattanooga. 6 p.m. Thursday; 12 p.m. and 6 p.m. Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. January 15-18. $40-$168. Roland Hayes Concert Hall. UTC Fine Arts Center. 752 Vine St. Chattanooga, TN. lwff.org

Member Evening at Creative Discovery Museum. For this special, members- only evening at the Creative Discovery Museum attendees will be the first to experience the Ciao Bambini! Exhibit. The exhibit is immersive and hands-on, transporting families to the heart of Italy, designed at a child’s scale. There will be Italian Ice as a snack, music activities, and hands on play in the exhibit. Ciao Bambini! was created by The Magic House, St. Louis Children’s Museum. 6-8 p.m. January 16. Free for Members. Creative Discovery Museum. 321 Chestnut St. Chattanooga, TN. cdmfun.org

Chattanooga Zoo’s Asian Lantern Festival: Forest of Fantasy. The Asian Lantern Festival is back this year with a brand new collection of hand-crafted silk lanterns. In the Forest of Fantasy, you'll discover fire-breathing dragons, mythical beasts, fairies, forest creatures and even Santa in his workshop. With over nearly 50 separate lantern displays featuring hand-crafted lanterns up to 26 feet tall, this experience is not one to miss. On the opening weekend, the zoo will be having special events, where you can make your own lantern craft from 5:30-8 p.m or watch the Chien Hong School of Kung Fu perform a traditional lion dance under Mimi's Pavilion at 6:30 and 7:30 p.m. Event hours are 5:30-9:30 p.m. Through January 17. Wednesdays-Sundays with a few extra holiday dates. $14-$23.50. The Chattanooga Zoo. 301 N Holtzclaw Ave. Chattanooga, TN. chattzoo.org/events/alf

Artful Yoga at Hunter Museum of Art. An art-inspired yoga practice led this month by Megan Bales. All levels of yoga experience are welcome. Participants must bring their own yoga mat. 1:30-3 p.m. January 18. Your $5 donation supports the Hunter Museum’s educational programs. Hunter Museum of American Art. 10 Bluff View Ave. Chattanooga, TN. huntermuseum.org

Live Music

Spafford. A hyper-talented, high energy jam band with a style similar to that of Phish or Umphrey’s McGee. They formed in 2009 and have been touring for well over a decade. A 6 minute song at one of their shows can often turn into a 15 to 20 minute song. They are often known for their improvisational nature, and their ability to blend funk, jazz, and rock. 7 p.m. January 15. $25-$30. Barrelhouse Ballroom. 1501 Long St. Chattanooga, TN. barrelhouseballroom.com

Nor and Sav. Get ready for an evening of indie-rock at JJ’s Bohemia, where two incredible Chattanooga local indie singer-songwriters take the stage. Nor and Sav is a local indie rock band who, on Halloween of 2025, released their debut single, “The Blue House.” Their music is rooted in authenticity with lyrics that are often introspective and personal. 8 p.m. January 16. $10. JJ’s Bohemia. 231 E Martin Luther King Blvd. #4106. Chattanooga, TN. facebook.com/jjs.bohemia