Looking For Something Fun To Do This Weekend? We've Got The Rundown

Festivals, Markets & More

Ruby Falls Lantern Tour. Explore the cave and waterfall at Ruby Falls on an after-hours Friday night tour, illuminated only by the light of hand-held lanterns. This unique adventure features extra time at the waterfall and a smaller group experience with a laid back pace. Advance reservations required; timed-entry tickets sold online only. Be sure to make a reservation in advance, as the Lantern tour sells out quickly. 8:30 p.m. January 23. $42.95. Ruby Falls. 1720 S. Scenic Highway Chattanooga, TN. rubyfalls.com

Member Morning at Creative Discovery Museum. Get early access to the Creative Discovery Museum for members before the crowds arrive. Registration is free but required and limited to members only. There will be a 9:45 story time. Coffee will be served on the Plaza for purchase from Tailwind Coffee. 9-10 a.m. January 25. Free with membership. Creative Discovery Museum. 321 Chestnut St. Chattanooga, TN. cdmfun.org

Time Travel Half-Marathon (and 5K/10K). A themed, fun, community-oriented running event, where people are encouraged to wear creative costumes. There will be a Half Marathon, a 1-mile run, a 5K, 10K, and even a Kid’s Dash for children aged 10 and under. Registration includes a digital bib, event shirt, finisher medal, and shipping for your packet. There will also be amazing SWAG, awards, and vendors. 9 a.m. January 25. $20.83-$87.72. Ross Landing City Park. 201 Power Alley. Chattanooga, TN. runsignup.com/Race/TN/Chattanooga/TimeTravel

Live Music

Pinch Hitter. Pinch Hitter is a Chattanooga based indie rock band led at the helm by local singer-songwriter, Spencer Clayton Blake, who blends indie-rock with punk and classic rock to create a unique, gritty sound backed by vulnerable lyrics. 9 p.m. January 23. $12. JJ’s Bohemia. 231 E Martin Luther King Blvd. #4106. Chattanooga, TN. facebook.com/jjs.bohemia

Sol Parade. A free show by Sol Parade, a local Chattanooga psychedelic funk jam band that is known for blending creative covers with unique originals, and their high-energy shows. The band is composed of Brent Hall, Noah Prince, and Jarrod White. 8 p.m. January 23. Free. WanderLinger Brewing Company. 55 Station St, Chattanooga, TN. wanderlinger.com

Sherry Cothran. Backed by her band of former Evinrudes members, Sherry Cothran is an Americana leaning artist, who mixes Southern grit with poetic lyricism and incredibly powerful vocals. She is celebrating the release of her new single coming out on January 23rd, entitled “Ain’t Gonna Lay.” 6 p.m. January 23. $12-$90. The Woodshop Listening Room. 5500 Saint Elmo Ave. Chattanooga, TN. thewoodshoplisteningroom.com

Bella Lam. A rising country artist from Jackson, Tennessee, now based in Chattanooga. Known for her ability to blend Southern grit with pop-rock, Lam is making a name for herself across the Scenic City and on radio. On January 24th she will be celebrating the release of her new single, entitled, “Take It Out On My Guitar.” 7 p.m. January 24. $17-$20. Songbirds. 206 W Main St. Chattanooga, TN. songbirdsfoundation.org

Comedy and Theatre

Alex Kumin. An NYC based comedian by way of Chicago, Kumin is a stand-up who is a favorite at The Comedy Cellar and New York Comedy Club. She is a 2025 TimeOut New York Comic to Watch, and Kumin is also one half of the duo on the “Into The Mud” Podcast, where she and her co-host Drew King dive into the messiness of life. 7 and 9:15 p.m. Friday and Saturday. January 23-24. $22.49-$27.74. The Comedy Catch at the Choo Choo. 29 Station St. Chattanooga, TN. thecomedycatch.com

Concrete. An original psychological drama exploring corporate alienation and identity loss. Written and directed by Wesley Chi, this 90-minute play also features a cast of 8 local high school actors and deals with mature themes including mental health struggles and toxic work environments. It is recommended only for mature audiences. 7:30 p.m. January 23-24. $10. Barking Legs Theatre. 1307 Dodds Ave. Chattanooga, TN. barkinglegs.org

