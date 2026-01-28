Looking For Something Fun To Do This Weekend? We've Got The Rundown

After a storm weekend that kept most everyone at home, it's not surprising that you might want to get out of the house this weekend and go do something interesting.

Of course, there are always a lot of things happening around town every weekend (weather permitting), which often makes it hard to decide what to do or where to go.

Which is why we are here to make things a bit easier to navigate as The Pulse Event Guru Joseph Mosman highlights some of the most interesting weekend events.

Plus, you can always check out the Local Events Calendar for everything that is happening around the city. And if you have an upcoming community event, concert, gallery showing, sporting event, restaurant opening, etc., you can submit it to our calendar at no cost.

Festivals, Markets & More

he Annual Skillet Curling Championship. The annual skillet curling championship in Chattanooga inspired by the olympic sport but played with trusty cast iron skillets. More than just a game, this event is a community tradition that brings people together, and all for a good cause, as proceeds support the Chattanooga Area Food Bank, so every toss of the skillet down the ice helps put meals on tables across the Chattanooga community. 6 p.m.-10 p.m. Thursday; 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday; 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday. January 29, 31, and February 1. Free. First Horizon Pavilion. 1826 Reggie White Blvd. Chattanooga, TN. noogacurling.com

Hunter Invitational V Opening Reception. A free evening showcasing the dynamic new exhibition which spotlights artists practicing in the Southeast. Folks can expect to meet the artists in person and enjoy an evening of conversation and creativity. Generous support provided by Art Bridges Foundation's Access for All program. 6-7 p.m. January 30. Free. Hunter Museum of American Art. 10 Bluff View Ave. Chattanooga, TN. huntermuseum.org

Bad Outdoorsmen with Katie Hargrave and Meredith Lynn. Have an opportunity to join the Hunter Invitational V artists Katie Hargrave and Meredith Lynn for a hike and creative experience on the Blue Blazes Trail. Be prepared to explore nature solo, then regroup to share your inspirations. Dress for the weather, bring a phone to record the journey, and pack a blanket or tarp for the individual session. This event is open to all ages; accessible options are available upon request. 1-3 p.m. January 31. Free. Hunter Museum of American Art. 10 Bluff View Ave. Chattanooga, TN. Trail meet-up is Blue Blazes Trail. 409 Moccasin Bend Road. Chattanooga, TN. huntermuseum.org

Chattanooga Symphony & Opera present Star Wars: A New Hope In Concert. Experience the scope and grandeur of the beloved film, Star Wars: A New Hope like you’ve never seen it before, in a live symphonic concert experience led by the Chattanooga Symphony Orchestra. The concert will be led by acclaimed conductor Jamie Reeves. 7:30 p.m. January 31. $35-$114. Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Auditorium. 399 McCallie Ave. Chattanooga, TN tivolichattanooga.com

Burlaep Print and Press Turns Five. Burlaep Print and Press is celebrating five years of serving excellent coffee and hand printed tee shirts with a special warehouse sale and event, featuring a free hot dog and beer with any purchase, $6 cocktails, $2 mimosas, Tons of $5 Tees, 40-80 percent off store wide, a scavenger hunt, and free merch to first 100 shoppers. Also, if you find a Golden mug you win a prize. Be sure not to miss this free, incredible, community oriented event. 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. January 31-February 1. Free. Burlaep Print and Press. 801 E 11th Street. Chattanooga, TN. burlaep.com

Live Music

Diana Krall- Krall is the only jazz singer to have eight albums debut at the top of the Billboard Jazz Albums chart. To date, her albums have garnered her two Grammy Awards, ten Juno Awards and have also earned nine gold, three platinum and seven multi-platinum albums. 7:30 p.m. January 29. $56-$244. Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Auditorium. 399 McCallie Ave. Chattanooga, TN tivolichattanooga.com