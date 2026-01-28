Looking For Something Fun To Do This Weekend? We've Got The Rundown

After a storm weekend that kept most everyone at home, it's not surprising that you might want to get out of the house this weekend and go do something interesting.
Of course, there are always a lot of things happening around town every weekend (weather permitting), which often makes it hard to decide what to do or where to go.
Which is why we are here to make things a bit easier to navigate as The Pulse Event Guru Joseph Mosman highlights some of the most interesting weekend events.
Plus, you can always check out the Local Events Calendar for everything that is happening around the city. And if you have an upcoming community event, concert, gallery showing, sporting event, restaurant opening, etc., you can submit it to our calendar at no cost.
Festivals, Markets & More
he Annual Skillet Curling Championship. The annual skillet curling championship in Chattanooga inspired by the olympic sport but played with trusty cast iron skillets. More than just a game, this event is a community tradition that brings people together, and all for a good cause, as proceeds support the Chattanooga Area Food Bank, so every toss of the skillet down the ice helps put meals on tables across the Chattanooga community. 6 p.m.-10 p.m. Thursday; 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday; 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday. January 29, 31, and February 1. Free. First Horizon Pavilion. 1826 Reggie White Blvd. Chattanooga, TN. noogacurling.com
Hunter Invitational V Opening Reception. A free evening showcasing the dynamic new exhibition which spotlights artists practicing in the Southeast. Folks can expect to meet the artists in person and enjoy an evening of conversation and creativity. Generous support provided by Art Bridges Foundation's Access for All program. 6-7 p.m. January 30. Free. Hunter Museum of American Art. 10 Bluff View Ave. Chattanooga, TN. huntermuseum.org
Bad Outdoorsmen with Katie Hargrave and Meredith Lynn. Have an opportunity to join the Hunter Invitational V artists Katie Hargrave and Meredith Lynn for a hike and creative experience on the Blue Blazes Trail. Be prepared to explore nature solo, then regroup to share your inspirations. Dress for the weather, bring a phone to record the journey, and pack a blanket or tarp for the individual session. This event is open to all ages; accessible options are available upon request. 1-3 p.m. January 31. Free. Hunter Museum of American Art. 10 Bluff View Ave. Chattanooga, TN. Trail meet-up is Blue Blazes Trail. 409 Moccasin Bend Road. Chattanooga, TN. huntermuseum.org
Chattanooga Symphony & Opera present Star Wars: A New Hope In Concert. Experience the scope and grandeur of the beloved film, Star Wars: A New Hope like you’ve never seen it before, in a live symphonic concert experience led by the Chattanooga Symphony Orchestra. The concert will be led by acclaimed conductor Jamie Reeves. 7:30 p.m. January 31. $35-$114. Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Auditorium. 399 McCallie Ave. Chattanooga, TN tivolichattanooga.com
Burlaep Print and Press Turns Five. Burlaep Print and Press is celebrating five years of serving excellent coffee and hand printed tee shirts with a special warehouse sale and event, featuring a free hot dog and beer with any purchase, $6 cocktails, $2 mimosas, Tons of $5 Tees, 40-80 percent off store wide, a scavenger hunt, and free merch to first 100 shoppers. Also, if you find a Golden mug you win a prize. Be sure not to miss this free, incredible, community oriented event. 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. January 31-February 1. Free. Burlaep Print and Press. 801 E 11th Street. Chattanooga, TN. burlaep.com
Live Music
Diana Krall- Krall is the only jazz singer to have eight albums debut at the top of the Billboard Jazz Albums chart. To date, her albums have garnered her two Grammy Awards, ten Juno Awards and have also earned nine gold, three platinum and seven multi-platinum albums. 7:30 p.m. January 29. $56-$244. Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Auditorium. 399 McCallie Ave. Chattanooga, TN tivolichattanooga.com
Splendid Torch. A New England–based indie Americana band, coming off the release of their debut full-length album, ICON, released in May 2025, which showcased their eclectic mix of indie rock, Americana, and country. Splendid Torch will likely resonate with fans of Big Thief, Punch Brothers, and other artists who blend acoustic tradition with modern indie sensibilities.
6 p.m. January 29. $15-$100. The Woodshop Listening Room. 5500 Saint Elmo Ave. Chattanooga, TN. thewoodshoplisteningroom.com
Mixed Signals. Chattanooga based punk band known for their high energy sets and for blending melodic pop-punk. They are known for being a part of the tight-knit DIY punk scene in the Scenic City, regularly playing shows at JJ’s Bohemia, Sluggo’s and Redbud. The band’s core members currently are Eric Nelson, Heather Lacy, and Sam Weathers. 9 p.m. January 30. $12. JJ’s Bohemia. 231 E Martin Luther King Blvd. #4106. Chattanooga, TN. facebook.com/jjs.bohemia
Noah Guthrie. Americana singer-songwriter who has been described as a mix of Chris Stapleton and Jason Isbell. Guthrie has a rich, layered voice with southern sensibilities. He has also performed on NBC’s Today Show and Tonight Show, Hallmark Channel’s Home & Family, and ABC’s Dancing with the Stars. He has opened for Ed Sheeran and was also a semi-finalist on the 13th season of America's Got Talent. 7 p.m. January 31. $20-$25. Songbirds. 206 W Main St. Chattanooga, TN. songbirdsfoundation.org
Grunge Fest. Grunge Fest is a living, breathing celebration of the music, the attitude, and the legacy that is Grunge, which shaped an entire generation. Featuring a tribute to Alice in Chains and The Stone Temple Pilots, expect a night of classic grunge covers and to be transported by a sonic time machine to the nineties. 9 p.m. January 31. $24.95-$121.75. Barrelhouse Ballroom. 1501 Long St. Chattanooga, TN. barrelhouseballroom.com
Comedy and Theatre
Danny Jolles. A multi-hyphenate talented comedian and actor best known for his work in shows like Hacks, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, and the production Ted on Peacock by Seth Macfarlane. In 2021, Danny released his first stand-up special, which was recognized as one of the Best Comedy Specials of 2021 by the New York Times. 7 and 9:15 p.m. Friday and Saturday. January 30-31. $22.49-$27.74. The Comedy Catch at the Choo Choo. 29 Station St. Chattanooga, TN. thecomedycatch.com
August Wilson's King Hedley II. Set in the 80’s in Pittsburg, this tragedy follows the story of a man scraping for a better life by selling stolen goods to fund a dream of owning a video store. Haunted by the past and driven by a need for identity and revenge, King confronts hard truths about his family, about violence, and about survival. The play itself confronts the devastating legacy of racism and generational trauma in America with poetic force. 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday. 2:30 p.m. Sunday. January 30-February 15. $23-$25. The Chattanooga Theatre Center. 400 River Street. Chattanooga, TN. theatrecentre.com
And remember, you can always check out the Local Events Calendar for everything that is happening around the city. Plus if you have an upcoming community event, concert, gallery showing, sporting event, restaurant opening, etc., you can always submit it to our calendar at no cost.