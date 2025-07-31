Looking For Something Fun To Do This Weekend? We've Got The Rundown

With another hot Summer weekend upon us, there are a whole lot of "hot" things to see and do around town.

And to make things a bit easier to navigate, we here at The Pulse have called upon our Event Guru Joseph Mosman to highlight some of the most interesting events.

Plus, you can always check out the Local Events Calendar for everything that is happening around the city. And if you have an upcoming community event, concert, gallery showing, sporting event, restaurant opening, etc., you can submit it to our calendar at no cost.

Festivals and Markets

Chattanooga River Market by the Aquarium. Annual arts and crafts market outside the Tennessee Aquarium on Saturdays with live music, food and drink vendors, kids activities, local jewelry, pet items, and more. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. August 2. Free. Tennessee Aquarium. 1 Broad St. Chattanooga, TN. tnaqua.org

Jerry Fest. Festival at Barrelhouse Ballroom, celebrating the legacy and music of Jerry Garcia and The Grateful Dead. Feautring two stages, six bands, cold beer, grilled cheese sandwiches, and more. 3 p.m.-11:59 p.m. August 2. $25-$121.75. The Barrelhouse Ballroom. 1501 Long St. Chattanooga, TN. barrelhouseballroom.com

National Farmer’s Market Week. Sunday at the Chattanooga Market highlights the region’s best local farmer’s and artist markets, featuring live music, nearly 200 farms’ produce, food artisans, arts and crafts, and several food trucks. 11 a.m.-4 p.m. August 3. Free. First Horizon Pavillion. Chattanooga Market. 1826 Reggie White Blvd. Chattanooga, TN. chattanoogamarket.com

Live Music

Stud Ford, Will Coppage. As a duo, Stud Ford and Will Coppage have created over two decades of music into a unique blues sound that is gritty, soulful, and real. 6 p.m. August 1. $23. JJ’s Bohemia. 231 E Martin Luther King Blvd. #4106. Chattanooga, TN. facebook.com/jjs.bohemia

Local Brand and Oki Turbo. Local Brand is an alternative-indie band known for their chilling vocals, powerful melodies and high energy shows. Oki Turbo is a local chattanooga band known for blending pop and rock into a psychedelic soundscape. 8 p.m. August 1. $10. Redbud Venue. 2314 E 13th St, Chattanooga, TN. redbudvenue.com

Tony Holiday, featuring Jhett Black. Celebrating International Blue’s Day, Tony Holiday will be bringing his memphis soul-based blues revival to The Woodshop. 7 p.m. August. 2. $20-$30. The Woodshop. 5500 Saint Elmo Ave. Chattanooga, TN. thewoodshoplisteningroom.com

Abe Partridge. Acclaimed singer-songwriter, visual artist, and podcaster known for his soul stirring vocals, gritty lyrics, and often funny, thought provoking, live shows. 7-9 p.m. August 3. $25-$36. Songbirds. 206 West Main St. Chattanooga, TN. songbirdsfoundation.org

Galleries & Museums

Shuptrines Gallery: Maureen Hyde Exhibition. A beautiful selection of works by internationally renowned artist, Maureen Hyde. Maureen is a fine art painter and a former principal instructor at the Florence Academy of Art. Her captivating works exude a grace and sophistication only found in the style of Italian, Old-World Renaissance pieces. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday. August 1-September 1. Free. Shuptrines Gallery. 2613 Broad St. Chattanooga, TN. shuptrinesgallery.com

Print Making Demo with Jessica White. A free print making demo with exhibiting artist Jessica White. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. August 2. Free. River Gallery. 400 East 2nd St. Chattanooga, TN. river-gallery.com

Comedy and Theatre

Janet Williams. Known as the Tennesse Tramp, Janet Williams is a local Chattanooga favorite performing R rated comedy that goes right to the edge, then over the top. 7:30 and 9:45 p.m. August 1-2. $22.49-$27.74. The Comedy Catch at the Choo Choo. 29 Station St. Chattanooga, TN. thecomedycatch.com

Shades of Red. An original one-woman show created, performed and written by Chattanooga native Wendy Pursley. Shades of Red is a magical theatrical experienshuptce that has been delighting audiences for over 25 years. 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday. August 1-3. $25-$100. Barking Legs Theater. 1307 Dodds Ave. Chattanooga, TN. barkinglegs.org

