Looking For Something Fun To Do This Weekend? We've Got The Rundown

It's definitely February, at least judging by the shorter days and colder weather. But that doesn't mean you should stay cooped up at home this weekend.
In fact, there are plenty of things happening around town this weekend, which often makes it hard to decide what to do or where to go.
Which is why we are here to make things a bit easier to navigate as The Pulse Event Guru Joseph Mosman highlights some of the most interesting weekend events.
Plus, you can always check out the Local Events Calendar for everything that is happening around the city. And if you have an upcoming community event, concert, gallery showing, sporting event, restaurant opening, etc., you can submit it to our calendar at no cost.
Festivals, Markets & More
Crafts and Coffee at The Hunter. On the first Friday of the month, adults aged 65 plus are invited to the Hunter for an afternoon of art-making and conversation. This month the Hunter is making collaged flower bouquets while serving a warm cup of coffee, or tea. 2-4 p.m. February 6. Not-yet members: $12. Members: $10. Free for EBT card holders. Hunter Museum of American Art. 10 Bluff View Ave. Chattanooga, TN. huntermuseum.org
Venue 1921 Grand Opening. The grand opening celebration of Venue 1921: a modern, flexible event space designed to host community gatherings, corporate events, weddings, receptions, celebrations, and much more. The celebration will feature live music, remarks from city leadership, light bites, refreshments, and opportunities to explore the building’s design, functionality, and future use. 1:30 p.m. Ribbon Cutting; 2-6 p.m. February 7. Free. Venue 1921. 1529 Tombras Ave. East Ridge. TN. venue1921ateastridge.com
Winter Games Opening Celebration at CDM. Celebrate the start of the Winter Olympics with hands-on activities at the Creative Discovery Museum, inspired by winter sports from around the world. From ice skating and snowboarding, families can explore how athletes prepare, move, and compete, all through play. Featuring a creation station, story time, a kitchen lesson, dance party and even a science show. Also, be sure to fuel your day with Tailwind Coffee for purchase in the lobby from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. February 7. Free with membership. Creative Discovery Museum. 321 Chestnut St. Chattanooga, TN. cdmfun.org
4th Annual Sweetheart Market. 4th annual two-day celebration of local makers, artisans, and community centered around Valentine’s Day, featuring a range of art, crafts, local goods, food, champagne, and live music. The entire event is free, just make sure you dress for winter weather as the space around the Choo Choo is chilly in February. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday; 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday. February 7-8. Free. Chattanooga Choo Choo Historic District. 1400 Market Street. Chattanooga, TN. choochoo.com
Live Music
The Black Jacket Symphony Presents Pink Floyd's The Wall. The Black Jacket Symphony presents a full, live performance of the legendary 1979 Pink Floyd album The Wall played from start to finish. For a little more than a decade, the Black Jacket Symphony has performed over 40 classic rock albums, bringing an incredible night of entertainment to over a million music lovers across the country. 7:30 p.m. February 6. $57-$63. Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Auditorium. 399 McCallie Ave. Chattanooga, TN tivolichattanooga.com
Red Pawn. High-energy, local Chattanooga band that combines elements of alt-metal, punk, and funk into one incredible live show. Formed in 2022 by Jason Reed, the band will kick off the first show of their 2026 tour with a full-spectrum rock show at JJ’s Bohemia. Come ready to sweat and to party. 9 p.m. February 7. $10. JJ’s Bohemia. 231 E Martin Luther King Blvd. #4106. Chattanooga, TN. facebook.com/jjs.bohemia
Logan Crosby. Country singer-songwriter originally from Milledgeville, Georgia. Before his career took off he would often play shows around Athens while studying at The University of Georgia. He is a cousin to Jason Aldean, and gained broader public attention in 2022 as a contestant on the ABC reality series, Claim to Fame, where he finished as the runner-up and became a fan favorite. 8 p.m. February 7. $20-$25. Barrelhouse Ballroom. 1501 Long St. Chattanooga, TN. barrelhouseballroom.com
Ben Torbett. Originally from North Georgia, Local Chattanooga singer-songwriter Ben Torbett is known for blending country and rock with raw, introspective, personal lyrics. Torbett received praise for his latest album released in January of 2025, entitled Bluer Side, by Americana Highways. Americana Highways stated “This album is called Bluer Side for a reason: it’s heartaches, wretchedness, blue sorrow, self-awareness, and memories, all carried by electric riffs, pedal steel, and rich guitar melodies. The album begins with a classic country feel before shifting into rootsy rock ’n’ roll. Start the year off right and give it a listen.” 7 p.m. Saturday; 6 p.m. Sunday. February 7-8. $20-$100. The Woodshop Listening Room. 5500 Saint Elmo Ave. Chattanooga, TN. thewoodshoplisteningroom.com
Comedy and Theatre
Jordan Conley. Conley is a high-energy comedian bringing positivity, heart, and a fresh voice to the stand-up stage. He captured national attention on America’s Got Talent, where his charisma and rapid-fire delivery connected instantly with audiences and judges alike. His comedy is often considered PG-18. 7 and 9:15 p.m. Friday and Saturday. February 6-7. $22.49-$27.74. The Comedy Catch at the Choo Choo. 29 Station St. Chattanooga, TN. thecomedycatch.com
August Wilson's King Hedley II. Set in the 80’s in Pittsburg, this tragedy follows the story of a man scraping for a better life by selling stolen goods to fund a dream of owning a video store. Haunted by the past and driven by a need for identity and revenge, King confronts hard truths about his family, about violence, and about survival. The play itself confronts the devastating legacy of racism and generational trauma in America with poetic force. 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday. 2:30 p.m. Sunday. Through February 15. $23-$25. The Chattanooga Theatre Center. 400 River Street. Chattanooga, TN. theatrecentre.com
And remember, you can always check out the Local Events Calendar for everything that is happening around the city. Plus if you have an upcoming community event, concert, gallery showing, sporting event, restaurant opening, etc., you can always submit it to our calendar at no cost.