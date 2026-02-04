Looking For Something Fun To Do This Weekend? We've Got The Rundown

It's definitely February, at least judging by the shorter days and colder weather. But that doesn't mean you should stay cooped up at home this weekend.

In fact, there are plenty of things happening around town this weekend, which often makes it hard to decide what to do or where to go.

Which is why we are here to make things a bit easier to navigate as The Pulse Event Guru Joseph Mosman highlights some of the most interesting weekend events.

Plus, you can always check out the Local Events Calendar for everything that is happening around the city. And if you have an upcoming community event, concert, gallery showing, sporting event, restaurant opening, etc., you can submit it to our calendar at no cost.

Festivals, Markets & More

Crafts and Coffee at The Hunter. On the first Friday of the month, adults aged 65 plus are invited to the Hunter for an afternoon of art-making and conversation. This month the Hunter is making collaged flower bouquets while serving a warm cup of coffee, or tea. 2-4 p.m. February 6. Not-yet members: $12. Members: $10. Free for EBT card holders. Hunter Museum of American Art. 10 Bluff View Ave. Chattanooga, TN. huntermuseum.org

Venue 1921 Grand Opening. The grand opening celebration of Venue 1921: a modern, flexible event space designed to host community gatherings, corporate events, weddings, receptions, celebrations, and much more. The celebration will feature live music, remarks from city leadership, light bites, refreshments, and opportunities to explore the building’s design, functionality, and future use. 1:30 p.m. Ribbon Cutting; 2-6 p.m. February 7. Free. Venue 1921. 1529 Tombras Ave. East Ridge. TN. venue1921ateastridge.com

Winter Games Opening Celebration at CDM. Celebrate the start of the Winter Olympics with hands-on activities at the Creative Discovery Museum, inspired by winter sports from around the world. From ice skating and snowboarding, families can explore how athletes prepare, move, and compete, all through play. Featuring a creation station, story time, a kitchen lesson, dance party and even a science show. Also, be sure to fuel your day with Tailwind Coffee for purchase in the lobby from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. February 7. Free with membership. Creative Discovery Museum. 321 Chestnut St. Chattanooga, TN. cdmfun.org

4th Annual Sweetheart Market. 4th annual two-day celebration of local makers, artisans, and community centered around Valentine’s Day, featuring a range of art, crafts, local goods, food, champagne, and live music. The entire event is free, just make sure you dress for winter weather as the space around the Choo Choo is chilly in February. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday; 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday. February 7-8. Free. Chattanooga Choo Choo Historic District. 1400 Market Street. Chattanooga, TN. choochoo.com

Live Music

The Black Jacket Symphony Presents Pink Floyd's The Wall. The Black Jacket Symphony presents a full, live performance of the legendary 1979 Pink Floyd album The Wall played from start to finish. For a little more than a decade, the Black Jacket Symphony has performed over 40 classic rock albums, bringing an incredible night of entertainment to over a million music lovers across the country. 7:30 p.m. February 6. $57-$63. Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Auditorium. 399 McCallie Ave. Chattanooga, TN tivolichattanooga.com

Red Pawn. High-energy, local Chattanooga band that combines elements of alt-metal, punk, and funk into one incredible live show. Formed in 2022 by Jason Reed, the band will kick off the first show of their 2026 tour with a full-spectrum rock show at JJ’s Bohemia. Come ready to sweat and to party. 9 p.m. February 7. $10. JJ’s Bohemia. 231 E Martin Luther King Blvd. #4106. Chattanooga, TN. facebook.com/jjs.bohemia