Looking For Something Fun To Do This Weekend? We've Got The Rundown

It may be the heart of winter (although the weather can't seem to make up its mind), but that doesn't mean you should stay cooped up at home this weekend.

In fact, there are plenty of things happening around town this weekend, which often makes it hard to decide what to do or where to go.

Which is why we are here to make things a bit easier to navigate as The Pulse Event Guru Joseph Mosman highlights some of the most interesting weekend events.

Plus, you can always check out the Local Events Calendar for everything that is happening around the city. And if you have an upcoming community event, concert, gallery showing, sporting event, restaurant opening, etc., you can submit it to our calendar at no cost.

Festivals, Markets & More

Art After Dark: Teen Edition. Teens 12-18 are invited to come to The Hunter for art-making, snacks, and exclusive after-hours access to the Downtown Chattanooga Public library. This month at the library, teens will be learning how to use wool to create cuddly creatures and clothes. 6-7 p.m. February 14. Free to teens 12-18 years old. Pre-registration and guardian permission form required. Hunter Museum of American Art. 10 Bluff View Ave. Chattanooga, TN. huntermuseum.org

Upside Down Bash. To celebrate Valentine's Day weekend, The Woodshop is throwing a Stranger Things, Upside Down themed bash filled with bloody fun, Snowball ’84 prom vibes, and all the nostalgia-soaked weirdness you can handle. There will be live music from prog group, Voyager, a specialty-themed food menu featuring BBQ Hawkins style, themed cocktails, and costumes. Also, bring a cassette, get a drink. Themed cocktails and mocktails include Eleven’s Eggo-tini, The Demogorg-arita, The Upside Down Old Fashioned, Vecna’s Curse, and Papa’s Shot, to name a few. 7 p.m. Saturday; 6 p.m. Sunday. February 14-15. $20-$100. The Woodshop Listening Room. 5500 Saint Elmo Ave. Chattanooga, TN. thewoodshoplisteningroom.com

Carnevale at the Creative Discovery Museum. Celebrate the joy and color of Italian Carnevale with a weekend full of creativity and movement for all ages at the CDM. Families are invited to design their own festive masks and enjoy masked dance parties throughout the weekend. People will also get a chance to see the newest temporary exhibit, Ciao Bambini! Families are invited to step into the heart of Italian life through hands-on play, creative exploration, and immersive environments inspired by the sights, sounds, and traditions of Italy. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. February 14-16. Included with Admission. Creative Discovery Museum. 321 Chestnut St. Chattanooga, TN. cdmfun.org

Sealight Festival Chattanooga. An enchanting nighttime experience in Sculpture Fields at Montague Park, where art, tradition, and technology light up the night. Set in a charming outdoor space, it’s perfect for cozy evening strolls and unforgettable memories. Featuring hundreds of hand-crafted lanterns inspired by traditional Chinese lantern festivals, a live performance from award-winning Zigong Acrobatic Troupe, food vendors, drinks, games, and artisan goods. 6-10 p.m. Thursdays-Sundays. Through April 26. $13.99-$19.99. Children aged 0-3, Free. Sculpture Field Gardens. 1800 Polk Street. Chattanooga, TN. kaleidoentertainment.com/sealight-festival

Live Music

The Floating Men. Celebrating their 35th anniversary, The Floating Men are an Americana/indie rock band originally from Nashville with a devoted fanbase called the “Floatilla.” In 2025, they released an EP called Reoverimagined, which blends elements of folk, country and blues. 8 p.m. February 13. $43.10-$62.15. Barrelhouse Ballroom. 1501 Long St. Chattanooga, TN. barrelhouseballroom.com

Wynton Existing. Based in Nashville, TN, Wynton Existing is an experimental garage and psychedelic rock project centered on Wynton Huddle. They are known for their raw, high-energy sets that are balanced with thoughtful and abstract lyrics. Their most recent single, No More Second Chances, was released in October of 2025. 8 p.m. February 13. $10. Cherry Street Tavern. 719 Cherry Street. Chattanooga, TN. facebook.com/cherrystreettavernchattanooga