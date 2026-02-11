Looking For Something Fun To Do This Weekend? We've Got The Rundown

It may be the heart of winter (although the weather can't seem to make up its mind), but that doesn't mean you should stay cooped up at home this weekend.
Festivals, Markets & More
Art After Dark: Teen Edition. Teens 12-18 are invited to come to The Hunter for art-making, snacks, and exclusive after-hours access to the Downtown Chattanooga Public library. This month at the library, teens will be learning how to use wool to create cuddly creatures and clothes. 6-7 p.m. February 14. Free to teens 12-18 years old. Pre-registration and guardian permission form required. Hunter Museum of American Art. 10 Bluff View Ave. Chattanooga, TN. huntermuseum.org
Upside Down Bash. To celebrate Valentine's Day weekend, The Woodshop is throwing a Stranger Things, Upside Down themed bash filled with bloody fun, Snowball ’84 prom vibes, and all the nostalgia-soaked weirdness you can handle. There will be live music from prog group, Voyager, a specialty-themed food menu featuring BBQ Hawkins style, themed cocktails, and costumes. Also, bring a cassette, get a drink. Themed cocktails and mocktails include Eleven’s Eggo-tini, The Demogorg-arita, The Upside Down Old Fashioned, Vecna’s Curse, and Papa’s Shot, to name a few. 7 p.m. Saturday; 6 p.m. Sunday. February 14-15. $20-$100. The Woodshop Listening Room. 5500 Saint Elmo Ave. Chattanooga, TN. thewoodshoplisteningroom.com
Carnevale at the Creative Discovery Museum. Celebrate the joy and color of Italian Carnevale with a weekend full of creativity and movement for all ages at the CDM. Families are invited to design their own festive masks and enjoy masked dance parties throughout the weekend. People will also get a chance to see the newest temporary exhibit, Ciao Bambini! Families are invited to step into the heart of Italian life through hands-on play, creative exploration, and immersive environments inspired by the sights, sounds, and traditions of Italy. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. February 14-16. Included with Admission. Creative Discovery Museum. 321 Chestnut St. Chattanooga, TN. cdmfun.org
Sealight Festival Chattanooga. An enchanting nighttime experience in Sculpture Fields at Montague Park, where art, tradition, and technology light up the night. Set in a charming outdoor space, it’s perfect for cozy evening strolls and unforgettable memories. Featuring hundreds of hand-crafted lanterns inspired by traditional Chinese lantern festivals, a live performance from award-winning Zigong Acrobatic Troupe, food vendors, drinks, games, and artisan goods. 6-10 p.m. Thursdays-Sundays. Through April 26. $13.99-$19.99. Children aged 0-3, Free. Sculpture Field Gardens. 1800 Polk Street. Chattanooga, TN. kaleidoentertainment.com/sealight-festival
Live Music
The Floating Men. Celebrating their 35th anniversary, The Floating Men are an Americana/indie rock band originally from Nashville with a devoted fanbase called the “Floatilla.” In 2025, they released an EP called Reoverimagined, which blends elements of folk, country and blues. 8 p.m. February 13. $43.10-$62.15. Barrelhouse Ballroom. 1501 Long St. Chattanooga, TN. barrelhouseballroom.com
Wynton Existing. Based in Nashville, TN, Wynton Existing is an experimental garage and psychedelic rock project centered on Wynton Huddle. They are known for their raw, high-energy sets that are balanced with thoughtful and abstract lyrics. Their most recent single, No More Second Chances, was released in October of 2025. 8 p.m. February 13. $10. Cherry Street Tavern. 719 Cherry Street. Chattanooga, TN. facebook.com/cherrystreettavernchattanooga
Reverend Horton Heat. Reverend Horton Heat, also known as psychobilly and rockabilly legend Jim Heath, is set to bring his signature high-energy fun show to The Signal. His lyrics are often composed of dark humor, and absurdist storytelling that is mixed in with his insanely fast alternate picking and hybrid picking style. 8 p.m. February 13. $17.49-$40.30. The Parlour at The Signal. 21 Choo Choo Ave. Chattanooga, TN. thesignaltn.com
Tucker Underwood and Company. Tucker Underwood is a Chattanooga local country musician who blends southern rock, country, and a Nashville sound that is a mix of covers and originals. His singles include songs like “Lonely Long” and an upcoming release, entitled, “Chasing.” 7 p.m. February 14. $17-$90. Songbirds. 206 W Main Street. Chattanooga, TN. venue.songbirds.org
Comedy and Theatre
The Sound of Music. Directed by three-time Tony Award winner Jack O’Brien, this tale of Maria and the von Trapp family features beloved songs like “Do-Re-Mi,” “Sixteen Going on Seventeen” and “Edelweiss.” 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday; 8 p.m. Friday. 2 and 8 p.m. Saturday; 1:30 and 7 p.m. Sunday. February 10-15. $49-$163. Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Auditorium. 399 McCallie Ave. Chattanooga, TN tivolichattanooga.com
Steven Rogers. Steven Rogers is a NYC based comedian who has performed in clubs and theaters all over the country. Steven has opened for comedians such as Brian Regan, Joe List, Tom Papa, Nate Bargatze and Taylor Tomlinson. His rapid fire comedic style has seen him perform on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, The Late Late Show with James Corden and Dry Bar Comedy. 7 and 9:15 p.m. Friday and Saturday. 6 p.m. Sunday. February 13-15. $22.75-$28. The Comedy Catch at the Choo Choo. 29 Station St. Chattanooga, TN. thecomedycatch.com
August Wilson's King Hedley II. Set in the 80’s in Pittsburg, this tragedy follows the story of a man scraping for a better life by selling stolen goods to fund a dream of owning a video store. Haunted by the past and driven by a need for identity and revenge, King confronts hard truths about his family, about violence, and about survival. The play itself confronts the devastating legacy of racism and generational trauma in America with poetic force. 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday. 2:30 p.m. Sunday. Through February 15. $23-$25. The Chattanooga Theatre Center. 400 River Street. Chattanooga, TN. theatrecentre.com
