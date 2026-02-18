Looking For Something Fun To Do This Weekend? We've Got The Rundown

Looking to get out of the house and go do something this weekend? Well, you've come to the right place!
Festivals, Markets & More
Black Legacy of Arts and Culture Festival. Presented by The Pop-up Project in collaboration with Providence Newson Dance Company and SOBI, the 1st annual B.L.A.C. Festival is a Black History Month weekend celebration honoring the creativity, history, and cultural impact of Black artistry. There will be live music, visual art, a mixer in the screening room, and a screening of short films highlighting the work of Black filmmakers. Festival Kickoff: 7:30-10 p.m. Friday; 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday; 6 p.m. Sunday. February 20-22. February 20th and 22nd events are at Studio 34. 3214 Brainerd Road, Chattanooga, TN. The visual art event is at Barking Legs Theatre. 1307 Dodds Avenue. Chattanooga, TN. thepopupproject.org/blacfest
2nd Annual Seanaroo 2026. A meaningful celebration of community, music, and generosity, as well as a fundraiser for the Chattanooga Area Food Bank held in honor of Sean Jagle, a local young music connoisseur behind Sean’s Happenings Around Town. This year’s gathering will bring together sixteen legendary local Chattanooga musicians for a night of community and music with all proceeds benefiting the Chattanooga Area Food Bank. 6 p.m. February 21. $12. The Woodshop Listening Room. 5500 Saint Elmo Ave. Chattanooga, TN. thewoodshoplisteningroom.com
Member Morning. Members can explore their favorite exhibits in a quieter, less crowded environment. One can discover the brand-new Ciao Bambini exhibit, spark a passion for robotics, and dive into the science of snowflakes. Plus, Spark Central will feature an Italian snack in celebration of the new temporary exhibit. 9 a.m.-10 a.m. February 22. Included with membership. Creative Discovery Museum. 321 Chestnut St. Chattanooga, TN. cdmfun.org
Artful Yoga with Alexis Willis. An art-inspired yoga practice led this month by Alexis Willis. All levels of yoga experience are welcome. Participants must bring their own yoga mat. A $5 donation supports the Hunter Museum’s educational programs. 1:30-3 p.m. February 22. $5. Hunter Museum of American Art. 10 Bluff View Ave. Chattanooga, TN. huntermuseum.org
Sealight Festival Chattanooga. An enchanting nighttime experience in Sculpture Fields at Montague Park, where art, tradition, and technology light up the night. Set in a charming outdoor space, it’s perfect for cozy evening strolls and unforgettable memories. Featuring hundreds of hand-crafted lanterns inspired by traditional Chinese lantern festivals, a live performance from award-winning Zigong Acrobatic Troupe, food vendors, drinks, games, and artisan goods. 6-10 p.m. Thursdays-Sundays. Through April 26. $13.99-$19.99. Children aged 0-3, Free. Sculpture Field Gardens. 1800 Polk Street. Chattanooga, TN. kaleidoentertainment.com/sealight-festival
Live Music
Sam Williams. Grandson of country pioneer Hank Williams and the son of outlaw legend Hank Jr., Sam Williams is a Nashville-based singer-songwriter known for his introspective lyrics and Americana soundscape. Recently, he released the first of three EPs entitled Act I: Scarlett Lonesome, with Act II: Countrystar coming July 11. Sam is clearly forging a new name for himself and creating a legacy all his own. 7 p.m. February 20. $25-36. Songbirds. 206 W Main Street. Chattanooga, TN. venue.songbirds.org
The Sloppy Street Tacos. A Chattanooga based indie, alternative funk-rock band known for their high-energy sets and improvisational jams. They are known for blending influences from artists like Vulfpeck and the Grateful Dead. The band is composed of members Ben Daugherty, Neal Brite, Hall Hastings, and Brett Tallen. 9 p.m. February 21. $12-$15. Barrelhouse Ballroom. 1501 Long St. Chattanooga, TN. barrelhouseballroom.com
Dropkick Murphys. Formed in 1996 in Boston, The Dropkick Murphys are an American celtic punk band known for their hit song, “I’m Shipping Up to Boston,” featured in the film, The Departed, as well as their ability to blend bagpipes, banjo, and mandolin with hardcore punk and rock. They are famous for high-energy live shows, rousing anthems, and their St. Patrick's Day concerts. 7 p.m. February 21. $220. The Parlour at The Signal. 21 Choo Choo Ave. Chattanooga, TN. thesignaltn.com
Kelsey Waldon. Waldon is an acclaimed country singer-songwriter from Kentucky, known for her honest, introspective lyrics, traditional sound and gritty storytelling. She was also the first artist signed to John Prine’s Oh Boy Records label in over 15 years, releasing acclaimed albums like White Noise/White Lines and No Regular Dog. 6 p.m. February 22. $25.32. Cherry Street Tavern. 719 Cherry Street. Chattanooga, TN. facebook.com/cherrystreettavernchattanooga
Comedy and Theatre
Etta May. Winner of the prestigious American Comedy Awards “Comic Of The Year,” Etta May is known for her clean comedy, and has performed on Oprah, Showtime, Comic Strip Live, MTV, and as a guest commentator on CBS Sunday Morning. 7 p.m. Thursday; 7 and 9:15 p.m. Friday and Saturday. 6 p.m. Sunday. February 19-21. $22.75-$28. The Comedy Catch at the Choo Choo. 29 Station St. Chattanooga, TN. thecomedycatch.com
