Looking For Something Fun To Do This Weekend? We've Got The Rundown

Festivals, Markets & More

Black Legacy of Arts and Culture Festival. Presented by The Pop-up Project in collaboration with Providence Newson Dance Company and SOBI, the 1st annual B.L.A.C. Festival is a Black History Month weekend celebration honoring the creativity, history, and cultural impact of Black artistry. There will be live music, visual art, a mixer in the screening room, and a screening of short films highlighting the work of Black filmmakers. Festival Kickoff: 7:30-10 p.m. Friday; 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday; 6 p.m. Sunday. February 20-22. February 20th and 22nd events are at Studio 34. 3214 Brainerd Road, Chattanooga, TN. The visual art event is at Barking Legs Theatre. 1307 Dodds Avenue. Chattanooga, TN. thepopupproject.org/blacfest

2nd Annual Seanaroo 2026. A meaningful celebration of community, music, and generosity, as well as a fundraiser for the Chattanooga Area Food Bank held in honor of Sean Jagle, a local young music connoisseur behind Sean’s Happenings Around Town. This year’s gathering will bring together sixteen legendary local Chattanooga musicians for a night of community and music with all proceeds benefiting the Chattanooga Area Food Bank. 6 p.m. February 21. $12. The Woodshop Listening Room. 5500 Saint Elmo Ave. Chattanooga, TN. thewoodshoplisteningroom.com

Member Morning. Members can explore their favorite exhibits in a quieter, less crowded environment. One can discover the brand-new Ciao Bambini exhibit, spark a passion for robotics, and dive into the science of snowflakes. Plus, Spark Central will feature an Italian snack in celebration of the new temporary exhibit. 9 a.m.-10 a.m. February 22. Included with membership. Creative Discovery Museum. 321 Chestnut St. Chattanooga, TN. cdmfun.org

Artful Yoga with Alexis Willis. An art-inspired yoga practice led this month by Alexis Willis. All levels of yoga experience are welcome. Participants must bring their own yoga mat. A $5 donation supports the Hunter Museum’s educational programs. 1:30-3 p.m. February 22. $5. Hunter Museum of American Art. 10 Bluff View Ave. Chattanooga, TN. huntermuseum.org

Sealight Festival Chattanooga. An enchanting nighttime experience in Sculpture Fields at Montague Park, where art, tradition, and technology light up the night. Set in a charming outdoor space, it’s perfect for cozy evening strolls and unforgettable memories. Featuring hundreds of hand-crafted lanterns inspired by traditional Chinese lantern festivals, a live performance from award-winning Zigong Acrobatic Troupe, food vendors, drinks, games, and artisan goods. 6-10 p.m. Thursdays-Sundays. Through April 26. $13.99-$19.99. Children aged 0-3, Free. Sculpture Field Gardens. 1800 Polk Street. Chattanooga, TN. kaleidoentertainment.com/sealight-festival

Live Music

Sam Williams. Grandson of country pioneer Hank Williams and the son of outlaw legend Hank Jr., Sam Williams is a Nashville-based singer-songwriter known for his introspective lyrics and Americana soundscape. Recently, he released the first of three EPs entitled Act I: Scarlett Lonesome, with Act II: Countrystar coming July 11. Sam is clearly forging a new name for himself and creating a legacy all his own. 7 p.m. February 20. $25-36. Songbirds. 206 W Main Street. Chattanooga, TN. venue.songbirds.org