Looking For Something Fun To Do This Weekend? We've Got The Rundown

Festivals, Markets & More

Art and Issues: Healing Through Art. An evening at the Hunter Art Museum where attendees can discuss inner healing by exploring the work of The Hunter Invitational V artist, Amie Esslinger. This interactive dialogue and experience will be led by Dr. Chyela Rowe, Manager of Arts Therapies and Well-Being for CommonSpirit Memorial, and Dr. Mukta Panda, Regional Dean for the Chattanooga Morehouse School of Medicine Campus. 6-7 p.m. February 26. Free and open to the public. Hunter Museum of American Art. 10 Bluff View Ave. Chattanooga, TN. huntermuseum.org

Scenic Stitches Fiber Festival. The 2nd Annual Scenic Stitches Fiber Festival in Chattanooga will be a celebration of fiber arts, featuring over 70 vendors where one can shop for a variety of fiber arts, flash tattoos, and more. One can also try something new from a selection of classes for various fiber arts and skill levels, play at our interactive stations, or learn more about a technique you've been curious about at the festival’s live demos. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday. 9:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Saturday; 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday. February 27-March 1. $12-$16. Chattanooga Convention Center. 1150 Carter Street. Chattanooga, TN. scenicstitches.com

Book Invasion. In honor of National Read Across America Week, beginning March 2nd, the CDM is turning the museum into a reading adventure for the whole family. There will be story times, costumed characters, fire trucks, kitchen fun, a performance by the Chattanooga Theatre Centre cast of Seussical the Musical, and bilingual story time with Dr. Cindy Chestaro. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. February 28. Included with membership. Creative Discovery Museum. 321 Chestnut St. Chattanooga, TN. cdmfun.org

Sealight Festival Chattanooga. An enchanting nighttime experience in Sculpture Fields at Montague Park, where art, tradition, and technology light up the night. Set in a charming outdoor space, it’s perfect for cozy evening strolls and unforgettable memories. Featuring hundreds of hand-crafted lanterns inspired by traditional Chinese lantern festivals, a live performance from award-winning Zigong Acrobatic Troupe, food vendors, drinks, games, and artisan goods. 6-10 p.m. Thursdays-Sundays. Through April 26. $13.99-$19.99. Children aged 0-3, Free. Sculpture Field Gardens. 1800 Polk Street. Chattanooga, TN. kaleidoentertainment.com/sealight-festival

Live Music

Briteboy. Chattanooga based indie band, with music that acts as an examination of walking through life. They are known for their DIY grungegaze soundscape, with shows that are loud and a part of the underground scene. In 2025, they put out an EP called Born Low with four tracks. Briteboy is no stranger to volume and building a wall of sound to carry their songs. 7 p.m. February 27. $15. Barking Legs Theater. 1307 Dodds Ave, Chattanooga, TN. barkinglegs.org

Kevin Kinney. Known as the founder and frontman of the Atlanta-based rock band Drivin N’ Cryin’, Kevin Kinney is a highly acclaimed singer-songwriter, who has been inducted into the Georgia Music Hall of Fame. He has collaborated with Warren Haynes, R.E.M., The Who, John Popper, and many others. His set will be a solo one, stripped down and raw, with shared stories alongside the music. 7 p.m. February 28. $25-36. Songbirds. 206 W Main Street. Chattanooga, TN. venue.songbirds.org