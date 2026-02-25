Looking For Something Fun To Do This Weekend? We've Got The Rundown

As usual, there are plenty of fun and interesting things happening around town this weekend, but that can make it hard to decide what to do or where to go.
Festivals, Markets & More
Art and Issues: Healing Through Art. An evening at the Hunter Art Museum where attendees can discuss inner healing by exploring the work of The Hunter Invitational V artist, Amie Esslinger. This interactive dialogue and experience will be led by Dr. Chyela Rowe, Manager of Arts Therapies and Well-Being for CommonSpirit Memorial, and Dr. Mukta Panda, Regional Dean for the Chattanooga Morehouse School of Medicine Campus. 6-7 p.m. February 26. Free and open to the public. Hunter Museum of American Art. 10 Bluff View Ave. Chattanooga, TN. huntermuseum.org
Scenic Stitches Fiber Festival. The 2nd Annual Scenic Stitches Fiber Festival in Chattanooga will be a celebration of fiber arts, featuring over 70 vendors where one can shop for a variety of fiber arts, flash tattoos, and more. One can also try something new from a selection of classes for various fiber arts and skill levels, play at our interactive stations, or learn more about a technique you've been curious about at the festival’s live demos. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday. 9:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Saturday; 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday. February 27-March 1. $12-$16. Chattanooga Convention Center. 1150 Carter Street. Chattanooga, TN. scenicstitches.com
Book Invasion. In honor of National Read Across America Week, beginning March 2nd, the CDM is turning the museum into a reading adventure for the whole family. There will be story times, costumed characters, fire trucks, kitchen fun, a performance by the Chattanooga Theatre Centre cast of Seussical the Musical, and bilingual story time with Dr. Cindy Chestaro. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. February 28. Included with membership. Creative Discovery Museum. 321 Chestnut St. Chattanooga, TN. cdmfun.org
Sealight Festival Chattanooga. An enchanting nighttime experience in Sculpture Fields at Montague Park, where art, tradition, and technology light up the night. Set in a charming outdoor space, it’s perfect for cozy evening strolls and unforgettable memories. Featuring hundreds of hand-crafted lanterns inspired by traditional Chinese lantern festivals, a live performance from award-winning Zigong Acrobatic Troupe, food vendors, drinks, games, and artisan goods. 6-10 p.m. Thursdays-Sundays. Through April 26. $13.99-$19.99. Children aged 0-3, Free. Sculpture Field Gardens. 1800 Polk Street. Chattanooga, TN. kaleidoentertainment.com/sealight-festival
Live Music
Briteboy. Chattanooga based indie band, with music that acts as an examination of walking through life. They are known for their DIY grungegaze soundscape, with shows that are loud and a part of the underground scene. In 2025, they put out an EP called Born Low with four tracks. Briteboy is no stranger to volume and building a wall of sound to carry their songs. 7 p.m. February 27. $15. Barking Legs Theater. 1307 Dodds Ave, Chattanooga, TN. barkinglegs.org
Kevin Kinney. Known as the founder and frontman of the Atlanta-based rock band Drivin N’ Cryin’, Kevin Kinney is a highly acclaimed singer-songwriter, who has been inducted into the Georgia Music Hall of Fame. He has collaborated with Warren Haynes, R.E.M., The Who, John Popper, and many others. His set will be a solo one, stripped down and raw, with shared stories alongside the music. 7 p.m. February 28. $25-36. Songbirds. 206 W Main Street. Chattanooga, TN. venue.songbirds.org
Kasvot Chatt and Randy Steele. Kasvot Chatt is Chattanooga’s first and only Phish tribute band, known for bringing the classic songs and extended jam-style performances of Phish to life. They are also known for adding their own unique twist to the songs, making them their own in a way. Randy Steele is a former Chattanooga based firefighter and a very popular local banjo picking singer-songwriter. He was awarded the Independent Music Award for Bluegrass Song of the Year in 2018. 8 p.m. February 28. $15-$20. Barrelhouse Ballroom. 1501 Long St. Chattanooga, TN. barrelhouseballroom.com
Tad Benoit and Paul Thorn: One Night Only. Legendary artists Tad Benoit and Paul Thorn will be joining forces, blending roots, blues, and Southern-tinged music, with both artists sharing the stage rather than opening for one another. Benoit will be bringing his swampy blues guitar and vocals, while Thorn will be adding his signature storytelling and Southern Americana style. Expect an unforgettable evening of roots music. 8 p.m. February 28. $43-$78. The Walker Theater. 399 McCallie Ave. Chattanooga, TN. tivolichattanooga.com
Comedy and Theatre
J Bliss. Since being a child in South Jersey, J Bliss, who made a name for himself in the Charlotte, North Carolina comedy scene, has a knack for capturing an audience’s attention with a quick wit. This comedian’s style deals with everyday observations and personal experiences in which he chooses to find humor. He has opened for Sinbad, Ali Siddiq, John Witherspoon, DeRay Davis, Corey Holcomb, Rodney Perry, Mark Normand and Eddie Griffin, to name a few. 7 and 9:15 p.m. Friday and Saturday. February 27-28. $22.49-$27.74. The Comedy Catch at the Choo Choo. 29 Station St. Chattanooga, TN. thecomedycatch.com
