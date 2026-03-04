Looking For Something Fun To Do This Weekend? We've Got The Rundown

As usual, there are plenty of fun and interesting things happening around town this weekend, but that can make it hard to decide what to do or where to go.
So, to make things a bit easier to navigate, we here at The Pulse have called upon our Event Guru Joseph Mosman to highlight some of the most interesting events.
Plus, you can always check out the Local Events Calendar for everything that is happening around the city. And if you have an upcoming community event, concert, gallery showing, sporting event, restaurant opening, etc., you can submit it to our calendar at no cost.
Festivals, Markets & More
Mystical March Market. The 4th annual Mystical March Market, held at the Choo Choo and presented by Shop the Market At, features an art and farmer’s market, a beer bar, live entertainment, Irish and Celtic music, and Irish-themed beers, cider, and festive green specialty drinks garnished with shamrock accents and playful seasonal touches. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday; 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday. March 7-8. Free. Choo Choo Complex. 1400 Market Street. Chattanooga, TN. shopthemarketat.com.
Sleepyhead Coffee 7 Year Celebration. Sleepyhead coffee in Downtown Chattanooga was six, now their turning seven, and to celebrate they are throwing a huge party featuring multiple vendors at their vendor market, a DJ, amazing food, tarot readings, massages, a new menu, and cocktails from Do Not Disturb, amongst many other fun activities. There will also be half off all drinks from 2-3 p.m. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. March 7. Free. Sleepyhead Coffee. 735 Broad St. Suite 104. Chattanooga, TN. sleepyhead.coffee
AMUSEUM: Secret Garden Soiree Fundraiser at CDM. AMUSEUM is the museum’s annual adults-only fundraising gala that supports the Creative Discovery Museum’s mission of creating programming and exhibits that build a world of wonder and possibility for children and their caregivers, fostering a community that is truly the best place for every child to grow up. The secret garden soirée element includes the museum transforming into an enchanting secret garden filled with surprises and sensory experiences. There will be dancing, great food, an open bar, premier auction items, and opportunities for discovery. One can also take respite in The Greenhouse and later unearth the VIP afterparty, Club Avant Garden. 6:30 p.m. March 7. $125-$200. Creative Discovery Museum. 321 Chestnut St. Chattanooga, TN. cdmfun.org
Sealight Festival Chattanooga. An enchanting nighttime experience in Sculpture Fields at Montague Park, where art, tradition, and technology light up the night. Set in a charming outdoor space, it’s perfect for cozy evening strolls and unforgettable memories. Featuring hundreds of hand-crafted lanterns inspired by traditional Chinese lantern festivals, a live performance from award-winning Zigong Acrobatic Troupe, food vendors, drinks, games, and artisan goods. 6-10 p.m. Thursdays-Sundays. Through April 26. $13.99-$19.99. Children aged 0-3, Free. Sculpture Field Gardens. 1800 Polk Street. Chattanooga, TN. kaleidoentertainment.com/sealight-festival
Live Music
Cody Ray and Ben Stephens. A special evening of song at Barking Legs, wherein Chattanooga locals Cody Ray and Ben Stephens will be performing an intimate, listening room songwriter showcase. Ben Stephens opens the night with his keyboard and drum machine to explore sound and form with his boy Bob. Cody Ray will share his songs alongside Given Graber, John Hooker, Craig Pratt, as well as Gordon Inman, Neal Brite, and John Davis, where the lyrics and music will work in conversation together to tell stories about life and the songwriting process. 7 p.m. March 6. $15. Barking Legs Theater. 1307 Dodds Ave, Chattanooga, TN. barkinglegs.org
Fireside Collective. A genre-bending newgrass band from Ashville, NC, with a high-energy and dynamic sound that incorporates elements of funk, folk, rock, improvisational jamming, and Americana. Their music feels grounded and simultaneously explorative. In October of 2025, they released an album entitled The Seven, showcasing their jam-grass, psychedelic, and roots soundscapes, and are building on that album with an expansive 2026 tour. 7 p.m. March 6. $25-31. Songbirds. 206 W Main Street. Chattanooga, TN. venue.songbirds.org
Joe Craven. Craven is a mutli-talented sound explorer, educator, record producer, and former museologist. For the last four decades, he has made a living preserving the folk tradition by reimagining it as new music and has recorded and played with major figures like Jerry Garcia, David Grisman, and Alison Brown. He will be performing a mix of folk, bluegrass, and roots, with a focus on multi-instrumental versatility, often switching between instruments. 1 p.m. March 7. $10-$12.85. Barrelhouse Ballroom. 1501 Long St. Chattanooga, TN. barrelhouseballroom.com
Leela James. James is a powerful force in R&B and soul singer-songwriter music, known for her gritty and emotive voice that blends classic soul with modern R&B. Her most recent tour, 2BHONEST, is a celebration of her latest EP, released in August of 2025. James has a dynamic stage presence and has been compared to the likes of Aretha Franklin, with James Brown dubbing her the “Goddaughter of Soul.” In 2014, Leela won The Soul Train Certified Award, and in 2021, she garnered an NAACP Image Award nomination for Best R&B Collaboration. 7:30 p.m. March 7. $59-$96. The Walker Theater. 399 McCallie Ave. Chattanooga, TN. tivolichattanooga.com
Comedy and Theatre
RodMan. Known for his laid-back hilarity, and ability to blend Southern charm with sharp observational wit, Rodman grew up in Atlanta. He rose to national fame by winning Season 8 of NBC’s Last Comic Standing in 2014 and has appeared in films like Funny People in 2009, alongside Adam Sandler and Seth Rogen. RodMan has also made his mark on television with appearances on shows such as HBO’s The Def Comedy, BET’s ComicView, and The Late Night Shows with Jimmy Fallon and Conan O’Brien. 7 and 9:15 p.m. Friday and Saturday. March 6-7. $33.50-$44.25. The Comedy Catch at the Choo Choo. 29 Station St. Chattanooga, TN. thecomedycatch.com
And remember, you can always check out the Local Events Calendar for everything that is happening around the city. Plus if you have an upcoming community event, concert, gallery showing, sporting event, restaurant opening, etc., you can always submit it to our calendar at no cost.