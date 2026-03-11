Looking For Something Fun To Do This Weekend? We've Got The Rundown

As usual, there are plenty of fun and interesting things happening around town this weekend, but that can make it hard to decide what to do or where to go.

So, to make things a bit easier to navigate, we here at The Pulse have called upon our Event Guru Joseph Mosman to highlight some of the most interesting events.

Plus, you can always check out the Local Events Calendar for everything that is happening around the city.

Festivals, Markets & More

Sense of the Invitational. An evening at the Hunter Art Museum whereby there will be a multi-sensory experience in response to the art in The Hunter Invitational V. Explore each artist’s work through sight, smell, taste, and touch in an interactive journey led by sensory storyteller Tee Cameron. 6-7 p.m. March 12. Regular museum admission applies. Members and youth 17 and under are free. Hunter Museum of American Art. 10 Bluff View Ave. Chattanooga, TN. huntermuseum.org

Members-Only Spring Fling. Join the Chattanooga Zoo for an after-hours Spring Fling for members only, complete with free carousel rides, free train rides, lawn games, a bounce house and meet and greets with animal ambassadors all night. There will even be some familiar ambassadors you know and love as well as some new faces. Also, the Zoo will be giving away amazing door prizes, including A wild encounter experience, special event tickets and merch, a free year of Zoo membership, or attraction passes for giraffe feedings, the carousel, and train rides. Dinner options from California Smothered Burrito's food truck, and for the adults, there will be 21+ beverage options available. 5:30-8 p.m. March 14. Registration is required. Membership prices range from $60 to $180 per year. Chattanooga Zoo. 301 N Holtzclaw Ave. Chattanooga, TN. chattzoo.org

Holi Festival at Creative Discovery Museum. Celebrate the arrival of spring with Holi, the festival of colors, at CDM. Featuring the sights, sounds, and flavors of India with live dance, music performances, hands-on art activities, and a kitchen demo. The celebration will also conclude with an exciting color display on the Plaza. All activities are included with member admission. 9 a.m.-5p.m. March 14. Included with membership. Creative Discovery Museum. 321 Chestnut St. Chattanooga, TN. cdmfun.org

Sealight Festival Chattanooga. An enchanting nighttime experience in Sculpture Fields at Montague Park, where art, tradition, and technology light up the night. Set in a charming outdoor space, it’s perfect for cozy evening strolls and unforgettable memories. Featuring hundreds of hand-crafted lanterns inspired by traditional Chinese lantern festivals, a live performance from award-winning Zigong Acrobatic Troupe, food vendors, drinks, games, and artisan goods. 6-10 p.m. Thursdays-Sundays. Through April 26. $13.99-$19.99. Children aged 0-3, Free. Sculpture Field Gardens. 1800 Polk Street. Chattanooga, TN. kaleidoentertainment.com/sealight-festival

Live Music

Al Olender. Upstate New York indie-folk singer-songwriter, Al Olender will be bringing her emotionally raw lyrics and raw vocals to The Woodshop. Olender has made waves in the Upstate New York music scene, becoming one of the most talked about artists in the Hudson Valley, with Olender self -describing her sound as “bisexual-folk, funny sad-girl” music. 6 p.m. March 13. $12-$50. The Woodshop Listening Room. 5500 Saint Elmo Ave. Chattanooga, TN. thewoodshoplisteningroom.com.

Tae Lewis. North Carolina native, Tae Lewis, started singing in church and found country music at the early age of 13. He scored a breakthrough on the TV series Shameless with his single “Good Luvin.” In 2023, Tractor Supply named him Emerging Artist, and in 2024 he competed as a top 9 finalist on NBC’s “The Voice” under coaches Reba McEntire and Dan and Shay. His country style leans on gospel influences and pop, reflecting a mix of his time growing up in the church and the Nashville sound. 7 p.m. March 13. $20. Songbirds. 206 W Main Street. Chattanooga, TN. venue.songbirds.org