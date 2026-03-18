Looking For Something Fun To Do This Weekend? We've Got The Rundown

As usual, there are plenty of fun and interesting things happening around town this weekend, but that can make it hard to decide what to do or where to go.

So, to make things a bit easier to navigate, we here at The Pulse have called upon our Event Guru Joseph Mosman to highlight some of the most interesting events.

Plus, you can always check out the Local Events Calendar for everything that is happening around the city. And if you have an upcoming community event, concert, gallery showing, sporting event, restaurant opening, etc., you can submit it to our calendar at no cost.

Festivals, Markets & More

Spring Equinox Celebration at Creative Discover Museum. Celebrate the arrival of spring, with the Spring Equinox Celebration at the Creative Discovery Museum. Spring equinox is the day when day and night are roughly equal in length, marking the start of spring. CDM will be celebrating with spring themed activities and crafts, and performances from giant Italian street-style puppets at 12 p.m. and 12:45 p.m. People can also enjoy the newest temporary exhibit, Ciao Bambini! 9 a.m.-5p.m. March 21. Included with membership. Creative Discovery Museum. 321 Chestnut St. Chattanooga, TN. cdmfun.org

4th Annual Food Truck and Craft Beer Festival. The 4th annual Food Truck and Craft Beer Festival is returning to Coolidge Park in Downtown Chattanooga, with this year’s festival being two days and featuring multiple cuisines from the best food trucks around, local craft beers, live music from a DJ, live caricatures, temporary tattoos for children and adults, and an Artisan market. There will also be funnel cakes, fried oreos, and mini donuts. 12-6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. March 21 and 22. Coolidge Park. 150 River St. Chattanooga, TN. foodtruckfestivalsofamerica.com/chattanooga

Fast and Furriest 5K and Fun Run. The Fast & Furriest 5K and Fun Run is held this year at Greenway Farms, benefiting the Humane Educational Society. The event features a 1-mile fun run and walk, a 5K Trail Race, and a pet-friendly vendor village that will be serving free coffee, donuts, and lunch. Participants are encouraged to either run solo, bring your pup, or even rent an HES adoptable trail buddy to go on a walk with you. 10 a.m. Registration required. March 22. $35-$65. Greenway Farms. 5051 Gann Store Rd. Hixson, TN. heschatt.org

Sealight Festival Chattanooga. An enchanting nighttime experience in Sculpture Fields at Montague Park, where art, tradition, and technology light up the night. Set in a charming outdoor space, it’s perfect for cozy evening strolls and unforgettable memories. Featuring hundreds of hand-crafted lanterns inspired by traditional Chinese lantern festivals, a live performance from award-winning Zigong Acrobatic Troupe, food vendors, drinks, games, and artisan goods. 6-10 p.m. Thursdays-Sundays. Through April 26. $13.99-$19.99. Children aged 0-3, Free. Sculpture Field Gardens. 1800 Polk Street. Chattanooga, TN. kaleidoentertainment.com/sealight-festival

Live Music

Caroline Spence. Nashville based Americana singer-songwriter known for her introspective lyrics, emotionally raw storytelling, and her folk-Americana soundscape. She has opened for artists like Tyler Childers, John Moreland, and bands like American Aquarium. Her body of work has been streamed over 80 million times, and she has built a reputation in Nashville as one of the strongest lyricists in modern Americana music. 7 p.m. March 21. $20-$31. Songbirds. 206 W Main Street. Chattanooga, TN. venue.songbirds.org

Mason Jennings. Active since the late 90s, Minneapolis indie-folk singer-songwriter, Mason Jennings, is known for his DIY approach to songwriting, tender lyrics, and his layered acoustic melodies. Magnifier, his latest album, was released in June of 2025. Jennings has also received a star on the mural at First Avenue in Minneapolis, considered one of the highest public honors a musician can receive in the city. 6 p.m. March 22. $33.87-$154.26. The Woodshop Listening Room. 5500 Saint Elmo Ave. Chattanooga, TN. thewoodshoplisteningroom.com.