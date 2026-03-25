Looking For Something Fun To Do This Weekend? We've Got The Rundown

As usual, there are plenty of fun and interesting things happening around town this weekend, but that can make it hard to decide what to do or where to go.

So, to make things a bit easier to navigate, we here at The Pulse have called upon our Event Guru Joseph Mosman to highlight some of the most interesting events.

Plus, you can always check out the Local Events Calendar for everything that is happening around the city. And if you have an upcoming community event, concert, gallery showing, sporting event, restaurant opening, etc., you can submit it to our calendar at no cost.

Festivals, Markets & More

Erlanger Chattanooga Marathon Weekend. Annual running event held over three days in Chattanooga, featuring a marathon, half-marathon, 5K, Marathon relay, a kids fun run, and much more. The event begins and centers around the First Horizon Pavilion. There will also be live music, food, entertainment, and a strong community centered vibe. On Friday is the expo and packet pick-up, followed by the 5K race and Kids Fun Run on Saturday. Sunday is the Marathon, Half-Marathon, and relay race. 3-7 p.m. Friday; 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday; 7:30 a.m. Sunday, Race Day. March 27-29. $40-$130. First Horizon Pavilion. 1826 Reggie White Blvd., Chattanooga, TN. chattanoogamarathon.com

Save Water Soirée. An annual wine and beer tasting event serving as a local environmental fundraiser and a social event focused on being good stewards of the region’s waterways. There will also be food from local eateries, live, local music, and an auction, as well as the presentation of Big Splash Award winners, which will complete the evening. The ultimate goal is to raise awareness and support for clean water and environmental projects in the Chattanooga area, all while having a good time. 5:30-8:30 p.m. March 27. $55.20-$268.61. Greenway Farm. 5051 Gann Store Road. Hixson, TN. mywaterways.org/save-water-soiree

Preschool Adventure: Garden Fun. Designed for preschool aged children and their families, this adventure at CDM is designed where families can create garden inspired art, and explore parts of a flower using a special microscope camera. People can even expect to learn about life cycles of plants, insects and animals through matching games, including much more. 9-11 a.m. March 28. Included with membership. Creative Discovery Museum. 321 Chestnut St. Chattanooga, TN. cdmfun.org

Sealight Festival Chattanooga. An enchanting nighttime experience in Sculpture Fields at Montague Park, where art, tradition, and technology light up the night. Set in a charming outdoor space, it’s perfect for cozy evening strolls and unforgettable memories. Featuring hundreds of hand-crafted lanterns inspired by traditional Chinese lantern festivals, a live performance from award-winning Zigong Acrobatic Troupe, food vendors, drinks, games, and artisan goods. 6-10 p.m. Thursdays-Sundays. Through April 26. $13.99-$19.99. Children aged 0-3, Free. Sculpture Field Gardens. 1800 Polk Street. Chattanooga, TN. kaleidoentertainment.com/sealight-festival

Live Music

The Banshees. Known for their high-energy, dynamic sets, The Banshees are Chattanooga’s local indie-rock band, formed by Irish-born singer-songwriter, John Daly in 2023. The group is known for their powerful stage presence, jangly and moody undertones, and an emphasis on guitar-driven live shows. 7 p.m. March 27. $20-$31. Songbirds. 206 W Main Street. Chattanooga, TN. venue.songbirds.org

Yagody. Yagody is a Ukrainian theater and music collective who formed in 2016 in Lviv. They are known for performing music from the genre they call “ethno-drama,” which is a powerful blend of traditional folk music, theatrical performances, and modern stage storytelling. The group was founded by Zoriana Dybovska, and each song is performed like a mini stage piece, with multiple female vocalists and a haunting and powerful sound. 6 p.m. March 27. $20.49-$102.81 The Woodshop Listening Room. 5500 Saint Elmo Ave. Chattanooga, TN. thewoodshoplisteningroom.com.