Looking For Something Fun To Do This Weekend? We've Got The Rundown

As usual, there are plenty of fun and interesting things happening around town this weekend, but that can make it hard to decide what to do or where to go.

So, to make things a bit easier to navigate, we here at The Pulse have called upon our Event Guru Joseph Mosman to highlight some of the most interesting events.

Plus, you can always check out the Local Events Calendar for everything that is happening around the city. And if you have an upcoming community event, concert, gallery showing, sporting event, restaurant opening, etc., you can submit it to our calendar at no cost.

Festivals, Markets & More

Free Family Night at the Creative Discovery Museum. At no cost families can explore the museum after hours, including digging for Dinos in Unearthed, battling the Mbots in STEM Zone, and creating a masterpiece in ArtSpace. Folks can also expect to celebrate the journey to kindergarten with friends from Hamilton County Schools. According to CDM, in addition to Museum play in all exhibits, special activities and information will be available throughout the Museum to prepare families for kindergarten. 5:30-8 p.m. April 2. Free. Included with membership. Creative Discovery Museum. 321 Chestnut St. Chattanooga, TN. cdmfun.org

The MAC Gala. The annual gala for the McKamey Animal Shelter, and one of the largest and most fun fundraisers in town. This year's theme is Gimme Shelter, happening at The Westin Chattanooga, featuring a Rolling Stones Tribute band, adoptable puppies and kittens, an open bar, valet parking, a delicious three-course meal, and a live auction, along with many other activities, including live music, and a "Snuggle Lounge" to support the shelter's fundraising.

Black Tie Attire Required. 6 p.m. April 3. $275-2,750. 801 Pine St. Chattanooga, TN. The Westin Chattanooga. mckameyanimalcenter.org/the-mac-gala

Crafts and Coffee at Hunter Museum of Art. Crafts and Coffee occurs on the first Friday of every month, where adults are invited to join in for an afternoon of artmaking and conversation. Think of this event as a time for creativity, slowing down, and light socializing. This month they will be creating fabric twine baskets while enjoying a warm cup of coffee, or tea, and snacks. 2-4 p.m. April 3. $10 for non-members. $12 for members. Free for EBT Card holders. Hunter Museum of American Art.10 Bluff View Ave. Chattanooga, TN. huntermuseum.org

Sealight Festival Chattanooga. An enchanting nighttime experience in Sculpture Fields at Montague Park, where art, tradition, and technology light up the night. Set in a charming outdoor space, it’s perfect for cozy evening strolls and unforgettable memories. Featuring hundreds of hand-crafted lanterns inspired by traditional Chinese lantern festivals, a live performance from award-winning Zigong Acrobatic Troupe, food vendors, drinks, games, and artisan goods. 6-10 p.m. Thursdays-Sundays. Through April 26. $13.99-$19.99. Children aged 0-3, Free. Sculpture Field Gardens. 1800 Polk Street. Chattanooga, TN. kaleidoentertainment.com/sealight-festival

Live Music

Nolen Durham. Durham is a Nashville based indie singer-songwriter, an alternative folk storyteller, and a multi-instrumentalist. He is known for his introspective lyrics and emotionally energetic sets. He has a new EP coming out in 2026 and an album in the works. In the past, Durham has been compared to greats like Bruce Springsteen. 6 p.m. April 2. $16.38-$103.84. The Woodshop Listening Room. 5500 Saint Elmo Ave. Chattanooga, TN. thewoodshoplisteningroom.com

Della Mae. The Grammy nominated all-female bluegrass string band formed in 2010, and have been making waves in the roots music world across the globe since then. Expect an intimate show that relies on storytelling and musicianship. Their latest album, Magic Accident, was released in January of 2026, and is their first album since 2021. They will be performing songs from the new release at Songbirds. 7 p.m. April 3. $31-$42. Songbirds. 206 W Main Street. Chattanooga, TN. venue.songbirds.org