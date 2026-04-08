Looking For Something Fun To Do This Weekend? We've Got The Rundown

As usual, there are plenty of fun and interesting things happening around town this weekend, but that can make it hard to decide what to do or where to go.

So, to make things a bit easier to navigate, we here at The Pulse have called upon our Event Guru Joseph Mosman to highlight some of the most interesting events.

Plus, you can always check out the Local Events Calendar for everything that is happening around the city. And if you have an upcoming community event, concert, gallery showing, sporting event, restaurant opening, etc., you can submit it to our calendar at no cost.

Festivals, Markets & More

Sip TN Wine Festival. A wine festival at the First Horizon Pavillion that offers a chance to taste the best wines in Tennessee while talking with winemakers, shopping local Chattanooga artisan markets, and enjoying incredible food from local food trucks. There will also be live music from the band Fresh Mind, and the opportunity to buy bottles of wine directly from the makers. The proceeds from the event benefit the Tennessee Winegrowers Alliance and the Chattanooga Market. 21 and up only. 1-5 p.m. April 11. $40-$52.77. Chattanooga Market. First Horizon Pavillion. 1826 Reggie White Blvd. Chattanooga, TN. chattanoogamarket.com/event/siptn-wine

Hello, St Elmo! Street Festival and Corgi Parade. Presented by the Community Association of St. Elmo, the 5th annual community street festival in St. Elmo will feature incredible food, drinks, live music, family fun, a maker’s market, and to top it all off, a corgi parade sponsored by Veterinary Care and Specialty Group, beginning around 1 p.m. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. April 11. Free. The Tap House. 3800 St Elmo Ave. #114. Chattanooga, TN. facebook.com/CAHSE

Creative Perk at Creative Discovery Museum. Celebrate coffeehouse culture at the CDM, where the museum is turning their Spark Central into Creative Perk, a hub for expression, inspiration, creativity, and community. There will be an open mic for kids, poetry readings, hot chocolate, musical performances, coffee crafts, and local coffee will be available for purchase from Tailwind coffee. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. April 11. Free. Included with membership. There will also be a special story time, where CDM’s own, Caroline Ring, will be reading the book she created, entitled “My Papa’s Coffeehouse." Creative Discovery Museum. 321 Chestnut St. Chattanooga, TN. cdmfun.org

Art After Dark. Art After Dark is back at The Hunter. This unique experience is for teenagers aged 12-18, who are invited to join in on an evening of free snacks, art-making and exclusive after-hours access to the Downtown Chattanooga Public library. This month, they’ll be creating custom jewelry that teens can keep or gift to their friends. Free for teens aged 12-18. A guardian permission form and pre-registration is required. 6-8 p.m. April 11. Free. Hunter Museum of American Art.10 Bluff View Ave. Chattanooga, TN. huntermuseum.org

Sealight Festival Chattanooga. An enchanting nighttime experience in Sculpture Fields at Montague Park, where art, tradition, and technology light up the night. Set in a charming outdoor space, it’s perfect for cozy evening strolls and unforgettable memories. Featuring hundreds of hand-crafted lanterns inspired by traditional Chinese lantern festivals, a live performance from award-winning Zigong Acrobatic Troupe, food vendors, drinks, games, and artisan goods. 6-10 p.m. Thursdays-Sundays. Through April 26. $13.99-$19.99. Children aged 0-3, Free. Sculpture Field Gardens. 1800 Polk Street. Chattanooga, TN. kaleidoentertainment.com/sealight-festival

Live Music

Alma Russ. Russ is a native of Mill Spring, North Carolina, when she is not actively touring her unique soundscape, which mixes Americana, soul, and country, all steeped in the Appalachian tradition. She took up fiddle at age 12 and became obsessed with murder ballads, alongside the culture of Appalachian music. Her sound is influenced by greats like John Prine, Townes Van Zandt, and Lucinda Williams, to name a few. In 2022, she recorded Fool’s Gold, a critically lauded album, in an abandoned church in the deserts of Texas. 6 p.m. April 10. $16.38-$103.84. The Woodshop Listening Room. 5500 Saint Elmo Ave. Chattanooga, TN. thewoodshoplisteningroom.com