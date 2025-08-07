Looking For Something Fun To Do This Weekend? We've Got The Rundown

Even with kids back in school this week, there are still a whole lot of things to see and do around town this weekend.

And to make things a bit easier to navigate, we here at The Pulse have called upon our Event Guru Joseph Mosman to highlight some of the most interesting events.

Plus, you can always check out the Local Events Calendar for everything that is happening around the city.

Festivals and Markets

Chattanooga Margarita Festival. This year’s annual Chattanooga margarita festival features live entertainment by local DJ’s, a margarita photobooth, and a sample passport with general admission that includes 10 mini margaritas, access to food trucks, and more. 6-9 p.m. August 9. $58.80-$101.56. First Horizon Pavillion. Chattanooga Market. 1826 Reggie White Blvd. Chattanooga, TN. chattanoogafestivals.com/chattmarg

Chattanooga River Market by the Aquarium. Annual arts and crafts market outside the Tennessee Aquarium on Saturdays with live music, food and drink vendors, kids activities, soaps, candles, local jewelry, pet items, and more. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. August 9. Free. Tennessee Aquarium. 1 Broad St. Chattanooga, TN. tnaqua.org

Back to School at The Chattanooga Market. Sunday at the Chattanooga Market highlights the region’s best local farmer’s and artist markets, with this Sunday’s theme being Back to School. Brush up on meal prepping with fresh produce, talk to farmers for recipes and tips, and enjoy live music from Matt Hicks and Haley Esquinance. 11 a.m.-4 p.m. August 10. Free. First Horizon Pavillion. Chattanooga Market. 1826 Reggie White Blvd. Chattanooga, TN. chattanoogamarket.com

Live Music

Rachael Sage and Kristen Ford. Two of indie music’s rising LGBTQ+ artists, teaming up together to perform their genre-bending music and bring their inclusive message to cities across the U.S. 7 p.m. August 8. $15. Redbud Venue. 2314 E 13th St. Chattanooga, TN. redbudvenue.com

Milele Roots. Featuring soulful performances that channel the legacy and legendary spirit of Bob Marley, Milele Roots creates a remarkable atmosphere with a positive message that uplifts audiences. 7 p.m. August 8. $17-$20. Songbirds. 206 W Main St. Chattanooga, TN. songbirdsfoundation.org

Ben Nichols and Friends. Renowned frontman of the rock band Lucero, Ben Nichols, will be performing alongside friends as part of his record release tour for his album, In the Heart of the Mountain, released July 25th. 6 p.m. August 8. $36.98. Cherry Street Tavern. 719 Cherry St. Chattanooga, TN. facebook.com/cherrystreettavernchattanooga

The Drive-By Truckers and Deer Tick. An incredible evening in Grundy County, with performances by renowned Southern Rock troubadors, The Drive-By Truckers, and alternative indie-rock band, Deer Tick. 7 p.m. August 8. $69.50-$89.50. The Caverns. 555 Charlie Roberts Road. Pelham, TN. thecaverns.com

Galleries & Museums

Shuptrines Gallery: Maureen Hyde Exhibition. A beautiful selection of works by internationally renowned artist, Maureen Hyde. Maureen is a fine art painter and a former principal instructor at the Florence Academy of Art. Her captivating works exude a grace and sophistication only found in the style of Italian, Old-World Renaissance pieces. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday. Through September 1. Free. Shuptrines Gallery. 2613 Broad St. Chattanooga, TN. shuptrinesgallery.com

Art After Dark: Teen Edition. Teens 12-18 are invited to join in on after hours access to the library, art making, snacks, and basketweaving. 6-8 p.m. August 9. Free to teens age 12-18. Downtown Chattanooga Public Library. 1001 Broad St. Chattanooga, TN. chattlibrary.org

Comedy and Theatre

Gareth Reynolds. Starring alongside Dave Antonthy on the hit podcast The Dollop, Reynolds is an internationally touring stand up from Milwaukee who has appeared in New Girl and Arrested Development and on Comedy Central and Netflix. 7:30 and 9:45 p.m. August 8-9. $28-$38.75. The Comedy Catch. Located in the Choo Choo. 29 Station St. Chattanooga, TN. thecomedycatch.com

