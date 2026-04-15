Looking For Something Fun To Do This Weekend? We've Got The Rundown

As usual, there are plenty of fun and interesting things happening around town this weekend, but that can make it hard to decide what to do or where to go.

So, to make things a bit easier to navigate, we here at The Pulse have called upon our Event Guru Joseph Mosman to highlight some of the most interesting events.

Plus, you can always check out the Local Events Calendar for everything that is happening around the city. And if you have an upcoming community event, concert, gallery showing, sporting event, restaurant opening, etc., you can submit it to our calendar at no cost.

Festivals, Markets & More

Drink and Discover: One Night in Wonderland. A 21 and up, adults only event at the Creative Discovery Museum, where one can step through the looking glass, follow the white rabbit, and enter the magical world of Wonderland. This special evening at the CDM will feature a scavenger hunt where, in chasing the rabbit, you will be going through a series of Wonderland inspired activities, such as Painting the Roses, Shrinky Dinks, UnTrivia, and Bubble Experiments. There will also be live music from a DJ with a dance floor, oversized chess, flamingo croquet, and much more. Reserve your spot early. 7-10 p.m. April 17. $25-$35. Creative Discovery Museum. 321 Chestnut St. Chattanooga, TN. cdmfun.org

3rd Annual Glass Street Block Party. A grassroots, neighbor-oriented block party celebrating the vibrancy and culture of East Chattanooga and the area surrounding Glass Street. The party will have live music and performances, food trucks, drinks, craft vendors, small businesses, art, and family-oriented activities for all. Organized by Glass Roots, the block party is intended to support black owned businesses and vendors while building pride through highlighting the incredible people of the Glass Street corridor. 10 a.m. April 18. Free. 2500 Glass Street. Chattanooga, TN. facebook.com/glassrootsforthepeople

4th Annual Zero Waste Festival. Sunrise Movement Chattanooga is hosting their fourth annual Zero Waste Festival at Stoveworks this Saturday, which focuses on reducing trash through reuse, composting, and recycling. The festival will have composting provided by New Terra that allows folks to reduce waste as much as possible at the event. There will also be live music, a clothing swap, arts and crafts, children’s activities, a sound bath, yoga, and multiple different vendors. 11 a.m.-5 p.m. April 18. Free. Stove Works. 1250 E. 13th Street. Chattanooga, TN. stoveworks.org

4 Bridges Art Festival. One of the largest arts festivals in Chattanooga annually returns to the First Horizon Pavilion. The juried art show showcases work from over 140 visual artists from across the entire country, and is ranked in the top 30 for fine art festivals in the country, offering upwards of $15,000 in cash awards. Think tons of original art work like pottery, painting, photography, jewelry, and more. There will also be live music, food trucks, family-friendly activities, and a fun and engaging festival atmosphere. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday. April 18-19. $6 at the gate. Students and children under 18 are free. First Horizon Pavillion. 1801 Reggie White Blvd. Chattanooga, TN. avarts.org

Sealight Festival Chattanooga. An enchanting nighttime experience in Sculpture Fields at Montague Park, where art, tradition, and technology light up the night. Set in a charming outdoor space, it’s perfect for cozy evening strolls and unforgettable memories. Featuring hundreds of hand-crafted lanterns inspired by traditional Chinese lantern festivals, a live performance from award-winning Zigong Acrobatic Troupe, food vendors, drinks, games, and artisan goods. 6-10 p.m. Thursdays-Sundays. Through April 26. $13.99-$19.99. Children aged 0-3, Free. Sculpture Field Gardens. 1800 Polk Street. Chattanooga, TN. kaleidoentertainment.com/sealight-festival

Live Music

Charles Wesley Godwin. Appalachian singer-songwriter who blends folk, Americana, and country to form a unique soundscape, steeped in the culture of West Virginia where Godwin is from and grew up. His album Family Ties from 2023 gained critical attention, and serves up introspective lyrics that dive into themes like identity, family, and deep personal storytelling about his own family. Godwin is at the forefront of his genre right now, and is being compared to modern giants like Tyler Childers and Zach Bryan. 8 p.m. April 17. $67-$178. The Signal. 21 Choo Choo Ave. Chattanooga, TN. thesignaltn.com