Looking For Something Fun To Do This Weekend? We've Got The Rundown

As usual, there are plenty of fun and interesting things happening around town this weekend, but that can make it hard to decide what to do or where to go.
So, to make things a bit easier to navigate, we here at The Pulse have called upon our Event Guru Joseph Mosman to highlight some of the most interesting events.
Plus, you can always check out the Local Events Calendar for everything that is happening around the city. And if you have an upcoming community event, concert, gallery showing, sporting event, restaurant opening, etc., you can submit it to our calendar at no cost.
Festivals, Markets & More
Drink and Discover: One Night in Wonderland. A 21 and up, adults only event at the Creative Discovery Museum, where one can step through the looking glass, follow the white rabbit, and enter the magical world of Wonderland. This special evening at the CDM will feature a scavenger hunt where, in chasing the rabbit, you will be going through a series of Wonderland inspired activities, such as Painting the Roses, Shrinky Dinks, UnTrivia, and Bubble Experiments. There will also be live music from a DJ with a dance floor, oversized chess, flamingo croquet, and much more. Reserve your spot early. 7-10 p.m. April 17. $25-$35. Creative Discovery Museum. 321 Chestnut St. Chattanooga, TN. cdmfun.org
3rd Annual Glass Street Block Party. A grassroots, neighbor-oriented block party celebrating the vibrancy and culture of East Chattanooga and the area surrounding Glass Street. The party will have live music and performances, food trucks, drinks, craft vendors, small businesses, art, and family-oriented activities for all. Organized by Glass Roots, the block party is intended to support black owned businesses and vendors while building pride through highlighting the incredible people of the Glass Street corridor. 10 a.m. April 18. Free. 2500 Glass Street. Chattanooga, TN. facebook.com/glassrootsforthepeople
4th Annual Zero Waste Festival. Sunrise Movement Chattanooga is hosting their fourth annual Zero Waste Festival at Stoveworks this Saturday, which focuses on reducing trash through reuse, composting, and recycling. The festival will have composting provided by New Terra that allows folks to reduce waste as much as possible at the event. There will also be live music, a clothing swap, arts and crafts, children’s activities, a sound bath, yoga, and multiple different vendors. 11 a.m.-5 p.m. April 18. Free. Stove Works. 1250 E. 13th Street. Chattanooga, TN. stoveworks.org
4 Bridges Art Festival. One of the largest arts festivals in Chattanooga annually returns to the First Horizon Pavilion. The juried art show showcases work from over 140 visual artists from across the entire country, and is ranked in the top 30 for fine art festivals in the country, offering upwards of $15,000 in cash awards. Think tons of original art work like pottery, painting, photography, jewelry, and more. There will also be live music, food trucks, family-friendly activities, and a fun and engaging festival atmosphere. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday. April 18-19. $6 at the gate. Students and children under 18 are free. First Horizon Pavillion. 1801 Reggie White Blvd. Chattanooga, TN. avarts.org
Sealight Festival Chattanooga. An enchanting nighttime experience in Sculpture Fields at Montague Park, where art, tradition, and technology light up the night. Set in a charming outdoor space, it’s perfect for cozy evening strolls and unforgettable memories. Featuring hundreds of hand-crafted lanterns inspired by traditional Chinese lantern festivals, a live performance from award-winning Zigong Acrobatic Troupe, food vendors, drinks, games, and artisan goods. 6-10 p.m. Thursdays-Sundays. Through April 26. $13.99-$19.99. Children aged 0-3, Free. Sculpture Field Gardens. 1800 Polk Street. Chattanooga, TN. kaleidoentertainment.com/sealight-festival
Live Music
Charles Wesley Godwin. Appalachian singer-songwriter who blends folk, Americana, and country to form a unique soundscape, steeped in the culture of West Virginia where Godwin is from and grew up. His album Family Ties from 2023 gained critical attention, and serves up introspective lyrics that dive into themes like identity, family, and deep personal storytelling about his own family. Godwin is at the forefront of his genre right now, and is being compared to modern giants like Tyler Childers and Zach Bryan. 8 p.m. April 17. $67-$178. The Signal. 21 Choo Choo Ave. Chattanooga, TN. thesignaltn.com
Bob Dylan. Legend and pioneer of the folk counterculture movement that shaped the culture and sounds of American music for decades to come, Bob Dylan, will be performing a cell-phone free show as part of his Rough and Rowdy Ways tour at Memorial Auditorium. Cell phones will be placed in a Yondr pouch at the time of entry and opened at the end of the event. Expect an unforgettable evening with an icon that has stood the test of time. If you’re lucky, you might hear a few classic tunes like “It Ain’t Me Babe,” or “Desolation Row” mixed along a heavy play of songs from his 2020 album, Rough and Rowdy Ways, such as “I Contain Multitudes,” and “False Prophet,” to name a few. Don’t think twice about it, go see Bob Dylan live. 8 p.m. April 17. $78-$308. Memorial Auditorium. 399 McCallie Ave. Chattanooga, TN. tivolichattanooga.com
Premo Rice. Premo Rice is a hip-hop artist from Maryland, known for his brand of rap often referred to as “lifestyle rap” which is a mix of funk and soul with a chill, laid-back delivery. Premo began rapping around 2013, and is huge amongst the underground rap scene, making a name for himself with several notable albums, with his most recent album, Bad Muhf**ka, released in 2025, further solidifying his place in the underground rap scene. 9 p.m. April 17. $30-$35.Barrelhouse Ballroom. 1501 Long Street. Chattanooga, TN. barrelhouseballroom.com
Field Hockey. Field Hockey was Chattanooga’s own pop-punk project that started in 2019 and has now grown into a fully formed, heavier sounding post-hardcore alt-metal band. Their music is often introspective with lyrics that detail personal struggles with identity, relationships and growth. Expect a high-energy loud show that you can move and jump to. 7 p.m. April 18. $12-$15. Songbirds. 206 W. Main Street. Chattanooga, TN. venue.songbirds.org
Comedy and Theatre
Shuler King. King is a South Carolina born comedian and stand-up who broke out with his viral sketches on Instagram, Tiktok, and Youtube. What makes King different is that when he is not on tour doing stand-up he is a licensed funeral director, actively working at a funeral home. He’s appeared on MTV’s Wild ’N Out, as well as America’s Got Talent on Season 20, where he advanced to the quarterfinals. 7 and 9:15 p.m. Friday, and Saturday. April 17-18. $28-$33.50. The Comedy Catch at the Choo Choo. 29 Station St. Chattanooga, TN. thecomedycatch.com
Bubba and the Beast. Bubba and the Beast is a raucous comedy and heartfelt production presented by Seed Theatre and written by southern comedy legend, Bubba Que. The production is a southern spin on Beauty and the Beast, and often finds the charming Bubba getting into predicaments while chaos ensues. Music is by Gordon Inman and the show is recommended for adults 18 and up only. 7 p.m. Friday; 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday. April 17-18. $25-$35. Barking Legs Theater. 1307 Dodds Ave. Chattanooga, TN. barkinglegs.org
William Shatner Live On Stage With Star Trek II: The Wrath Of Khan. At 95 years of age in March 2026, William Shatner is still as sharp, wry, and as talented as ever. Mr. Shatner will be bringing his Wrath of Khan tour to Memorial Auditorium for a special evening where the film will be shown and then the legend himself will answer fans questions about his time on set and share behind-the-scenes stories about playing Captain James. T Kirk. There will even be VIP tickets available, which will include a post-show photo opportunity with Mr. Shatner. 7 p.m. April 18. $42-$188. Memorial Auditorium. 399 McCallie Ave. Chattanooga, TN. tivolichattanooga.com
And remember, you can always check out the Local Events Calendar for everything that is happening around the city. Plus if you have an upcoming community event, concert, gallery showing, sporting event, restaurant opening, etc., you can always submit it to our calendar at no cost.